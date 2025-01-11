HGTV Stars Ben And Erin Napier Live A Really Lavish Lifestyle
Erin and Ben Napier have proven to be one of HGTV's cutest couples, so it's no surprise they have found immense success on television. Stars of "Home Town," the Napiers probably didn't realize that their home renovation skills would bring them exceptional fame, after all, becoming HGTV stars wasn't even on their radar. Now the couple is practically rolling in cash, at least based off of their grandiose spending habits.
Ben and Erin's Southern charm and eye for design have put a pretty solid chunk of change in the couple's pockets. They told Realtor.com that the idea for their booming home renovation business came from fantasies that stemmed all the way back in college, where they met in 2004. The "decrepit old gray house" that Ben was living in with a few of his college buddies quickly became a dream DIY project for the couple. "We had a dream of one day buying that old gray house and renovating it," said Erin. Now, the pair have made quite a good living off of that dream. It's been reported that Ben and Erin have accumulated an astounding $5 million net worth. Their renovation work in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi has built the Napiers a lucrative success story — now the couple leads an exceptionally lavish life. Peep their purchasing patterns below.
Erin and Ben sell luxury goods from their perspective businesses
Aside from the show's revenue, Ben and Erin Napier make a living selling luxury products in their hometown store. In 2016, the couple opened the doors to their luxury marketplace Laurel Mercantile Co., expanding the business with their retail ventures like Scent Library, Scotsman Snowball Stand, Scotsman Woodshop, and Scotsman General Store. With a mission to bring back American craftsmanship, they write, per the About page, that the store is "where they design and manufacture heirloom wares and durable goods made exclusively in the United States."
A little known fact about Erin is that she opened her own side hustle in 2010. Using her expertise in art and design, Erin created Lucky Luxe boutique, which sells vintage-inspired stationery. Her custom designs have caught the eyes of customers worldwide, including the famed Goo Goo Dolls and ZZ Top, per the company website. When discussing the jump from her nine-to-five cubicle into the role of boss, Erin said (via Guideposts): "The prospect scared me out of my wits. I am not by nature an optimist. I've always been afraid that if I don't manage my expectations, the other shoe will drop."
Their home has some expensive touches
In the spring of 2021, Ben and Erin Napier found their dream home, which Erin described as feeling like a vacation rental in their own hometown, per Southern Living. According to Zillow, the five-bedroom Tudor-style home was built in the 1930s and was originally a farmhouse. Listed for sale at $749,900 in 2021, the real estate website estimates it is worth over $830k at the time of this writing.
"The house is built like a fortress," Erin told Southern Living. While they admit some of their pieces are either hand-me-downs or from the flea market, Erin and Ben's design choices are on the pricier side. According to the magazine, their patterned sectional is from Rowe, which is listed for nearly $10k on GreenRow. Ben also noted that their four-poster bed frame is a custom furniture piece from Andrew Reid, a successful woodworker and owner of Reid Classics. The house was so beautifully renovated that Erin said her mom — a realtor — cried the whole way through her first tour of the house.
Fortune named Ben and Erin on their 'World's 50 Greatest Leaders' list
Thanks to their dedication to reviving a nearly abandoned town in rural Mississippi, Ben and Erin Napier made it on Fortune magazine's list of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders" in 2021 — up there with big names like Dolly Parton and Tom Brady. "If no one tells the story of Laurel, then no one hears the story," Erin told Fortune. "And so, I'd started a daily journal, like a blog, about what it was like for us renovating a loft in downtown where no one lived; it was a ghost town." For Guideposts, Erin said that her narrative led to a message from HGTV, pitching to work with the couple.
As Fortune noted, per the U.S. Census Bureau's data from 2010, 70% of the city's homes were valued below $100,000. According to the bureau's data from 2023, over a decade since the Napiers began restoration efforts to the city, the median home value is over $110,000. "Every person on Earth has a history. And that's what home is," said Erin. The couple's television success from spotlighting their work on Laurel gave way to more opportunities, including an entirely new restoration process in Wetumpka, Alabama on HGTV's "Home Town Takeover," leading to even more revenue for the couple.
The couple bought fancy vacation getaways
Aside from their dream home in Laurel, Erin and Ben Napier have a couple of fantastic modes of relaxation. In 2022, the couple shared that they made a major purchase: a quiet countryside getaway. Ben told Heavy (via Entertainment Now): "We call it a vacation house because we never leave Laurel, and so it's our — this is our vacation house." In January of that year, Erin posted to Instagram to share the news, liking their vacation home to that of one on the English countryside. "Like downstairs at Downton, plaid wool armchairs and wallpaper and copper pots and unlacquered brass faucets and handcrafted 1920s millwork," she said. "A vacation without leaving Mississippi."
For bigger family excursions, the couple decided to purchase a luxury camper van in 2024. Erin posted a few pics of the van's interior on Instagram, explaining how they named it "Gru," and would not be giving up "Jolene the Airstream," a different camper gifted to them in 2020 by Morgane and Chris Stapleton. Erin noted they bought "Gru" from a family who first purchased the fully renovated van from Driftless RV Renovators. "The cheapest beach, lake and mountain house in one," she wrote. It seems like the lesser of two evils compared to the challenges of flying with their daughters, which Erin posted to Instagram about in 2023. While it's not clear what the Napiers paid for the RV, the van's pre-sale flyer on Instagram had it at a starting price of $50,000.