HGTV Stars Ben And Erin Napier Live A Really Lavish Lifestyle

Erin and Ben Napier have proven to be one of HGTV's cutest couples, so it's no surprise they have found immense success on television. Stars of "Home Town," the Napiers probably didn't realize that their home renovation skills would bring them exceptional fame, after all, becoming HGTV stars wasn't even on their radar. Now the couple is practically rolling in cash, at least based off of their grandiose spending habits.

Ben and Erin's Southern charm and eye for design have put a pretty solid chunk of change in the couple's pockets. They told Realtor.com that the idea for their booming home renovation business came from fantasies that stemmed all the way back in college, where they met in 2004. The "decrepit old gray house" that Ben was living in with a few of his college buddies quickly became a dream DIY project for the couple. "We had a dream of one day buying that old gray house and renovating it," said Erin. Now, the pair have made quite a good living off of that dream. It's been reported that Ben and Erin have accumulated an astounding $5 million net worth. Their renovation work in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi has built the Napiers a lucrative success story — now the couple leads an exceptionally lavish life. Peep their purchasing patterns below.

