Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Good Times?
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It's no exaggeration to say Norman Lear was at the forefront of the changes the sitcom world underwent throughout the 1970s. First there was "All in the Family," which was spun off into the series "Maude." On that sitcom, we met the strong-willed maid Florida Evans, played by Esther Rolle. And then, there was "Good Times," a sitcom about Florida's family, a lower-class Black family who resides in a Chicago housing project.
While it was home to humor-filled moments, it was also riddled with heart-wrenching storylines that made "Good Times" such a complete television show. Lasting six seasons, "Good Times" is oftentimes heralded as one of the more realistic and authentic depictions of a Black family that the decade had to offer; the TV series certainly is not a show from the 1970s that has been forgotten.
A key part of the success of "Good Times" was, without question, its powerhouse cast. While some of the actors who were on the show went on to continue to find success on the small screen, others took totally different paths after the sitcom wrapped. Here is what the "Good Times" stars' lives looked like following their time on the hit show.
BernNadette Stanis joined the cast of a crime drama franchise
Not many could say their first taste of acting success was on a CBS network series that ran for five year, but BernNadette Stanis' first notable acting job was as the feisty, strong-willed middle child, Thelma Ann Evans, on "Good Times." She followed up this role with guest appearances on hit series like "The Cosby Show," "The Wayans Bros.," and "The Parent 'Hood." As the decades rolled on, she stayed busy with work and motherhood.
Stanis joined the cast of the BET+ crime drama "The Family Business" in Season 4. On the show, she played Nee Nee Duncan, and as she stated in an April 2026 interview with "Lifestyle with Roy Ice," this character can't be more different from Thelma. NeNe is the morally compromised wife of Larry Duncan, navigating their flawed and illegal family business to support their children.
"My character is Nee Nee Duncan, and she's a killer," Stanis said. "So, it's fun. I enjoy it." From her introduction in Season 4, Stanis became a semi-regular character throughout the show until 2025. Her popularity never wavered as showrunners included Stanis in the spinoff "The Family Business: New Orleans," in which she's a regular alongside other notable names like Yvette Nicole Brown and Brandon T. Jackson.
Ralph Carter continues to recognize his Good Times' character's impact
In a 2022 interview with Our Time Press, Ralph Carter, who played Michael Evans, the politically minded youngest Evans child, shared that he's honored by the lasting legacy of his character. Recounting an event for Black lawyers where he was invited to speak, he said, "I'm walking in and the people that introduced me at that time asked the audience who here was influenced by Ralph Carter and became a lawyer based on the character that he played? It was a unanimous arm raising and it showed me the impact that media can have."
Aside from a part in "Donny's House" in 1987, Carter stepped away from acting after "Good Times." He had some prominent credits as a musician, from his 1975 album "Young and in Love" to his work with Eddie Money for the songs "Shakin'" and "Club Michelle."
As per Carter's 2024 interview on "The Breakfast Club," he spent his time after "Good Times" leading a fulfilling life away from the cameras. "I used the rest of my 20s traveling to East and West Africa, primarily to Sudan, Ethiopia, and Egypt," he said. He also got involved with the Cultural Museum of African Art and became a teacher at the Child Development Center at CCNY. In his aforementioned interview with Our Time Press, he noted that he appreciates the younger generation's perspective. "One thing I like about the woke generation is they don't call me Michael. They call me Ralph," he jested. "That's how woke they are!"
Jimmie Walker continues to thrive as a comedian
If you were to remember one thing from "Good Times," it'd likely be Jimmie Walker's "Dy-no-mite" portrayal of the jovial eldest brother, James "J.J." Evans, Jr. Often deemed a fan favorite, Walker was not only able to hone his comedic timing on the CBS sitcom but propel his career forward following the end of "Good Times." From "B.A.D. Cats" to "Bustin' Loose," Walker continued to be a working actor and comic.
In the 1970s, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Elayne Boosler, and Paul Mooney were part of Walker's writing team for his standup act. "All of them — all then unknowns — would gather at my home from one to five times a week because they were on my writing staff, commissioned to pen jokes for my stand-up act," he wrote in his memoir, "Dynomite!: Good Times, Bad Times, Our Times."
Walker's legacy continued to be remembered well into the 2000s, with guest appearances in more modern classics such as "George Lopez" and "Everybody Hates Chris." Standup continues to be a passion for Walker, as he as featured in "Martin Lawrence Presents: 1st Amendment Stand Up" in 2010 and "We're Still Here" alongside Michael Winslow in 2018. While talking to Fox News about his 2018 comedy show, Walker spoke candidly about his longevity and why, decades into his career, he's still pursuing standup. "I have always felt that I had something to say. And standup is where I got my start," he said. "I've been around long enough to see people come and go, become successful, and then fade out. ... But hopefully audiences can still expect something funny."
Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson was a fixture of the silver and small screens
Veteran actor Theodore "Teddy" Wilson first appeared on "Good Times" in Season 3 as the cartoonish street dealer Sweet Daddy Williams. Wilson appeared in a total of 7 episodes, though in Season 4 he played a totally different character called Stanley Bird. Before "Good Times," he was best known as Earl Chambers in the 1974 sitcom "That's My Mama." Wilson remained a working actor when both series were done, finding guest roles in "The Golden Girls" before it was canceled," portraying the no-nonsense Captain Casper Davenport alongside the cast of "Family Matters," and playing a blues musician in an episode of "Doogie Howser, M.D."
He had credits in the 1992 film "The Vagrant" and 1993 film "Blood In, Blood Out," but Wilson died before those movies hit theaters. He passed away in 1991 at the age of 47. According to the Los Angeles Times, the actor had prior heart complications that required him to have open-heart surgery years before his passing. His cause of death was a stroke.
One of his other final films was 1991's "Life Stinks," a Mel Brooks comedy that was released just days after Wilson's death. In it, he played an unhoused man named Fumes who takes in Brooks' character.
In a review of the flick, The New York Times highlighted Wilson's contribution: "A smaller but also appealing performance comes from Teddy Wilson as a gentle wino who becomes part of Goddard Bolt's new circle of friends."
Esther Rolle built a diverse body of work
Esther Rolle was a firm centerpiece of "Good Times." The character of Florida Evans, who was first introduced to audiences on "Maude," was a strong maternal figure who eschewed the typical maid stereotype. While her sitcom work defined her legacy, Rolle had great success in historical TV movies as well, like her role as Maya Angelou's grandmother in "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" and as Lena Younger in the TV version of "A Raisin in the Sun" for "American Playhouse." After "Good Times," she stayed busy throughout the '80s and '90s.
In 1998, Rolle died at the age of 78, with her last acting role being in "Train Ride." Variety later confirmed the unfortunate news, ruling the cause of her death to be health complications from diabetes. Like many of her peers, Rolle's legacy lived through her surviving family members and even through the African American Research Library in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In 2006, the library's assistant director, Alicia Antone, told the Sun Journal that they received various items from Evans' family, ranging from gowns she wore to albums of written poetry and short stories. "We're grateful to receive it," Antone noted. "This will give us an opportunity to showcase one of the greatest African Americans."
Ben Powers spent the last decades of his life away from the limelight
Ben Powers appeared in the latter episodes of "Good Times," portraying the well-off Keith Albert Anderson, an NFL-bound football player and husband of Thelma Evans. Powers' performance showed what it was like to carry the weight of the potential future of their spouse's family. While an injury briefly derailed his trajectory, his character ultimately had a happy ending with Thelma as they were able to move into a more affluent neighborhood in Chicago. As one of the final storylines in "Good Times," it was certainly a good note to end on. His acting career didn't end then: From getting guest roles in "Cheech and Chong's Next Movie" to playing Moochie in "The New Mike Hammer," Powers had a relatively successful career throughout the '80s.
By the '90s, however, Powers seemingly retired from acting altogether. He lived a quiet life with his then-wife, Julia Harper, before her passing in 2012, and their four children. In 2015, Powers died at the age of 64. At the time, the cause was not disclosed publicly, but Powers' death was reportedly linked to liver cancer.
"I really liked him, he was so professional, so talented," "Good Times" star BernNadette Stanis told The Hollywood Reporter following his passing. "Above all, he was a really nice guy. He treated me like a queen on 'Good Times.'"
Matthew 'Stymie' Beard's legacy as a child actor lived on well after he died in 1981
As one of the first Black child actors to rise to stardom, Matthew "Stymie" Beard's legacy spanned far before his brief inclusion in "Good Times." After joining the original cast of "Little Rascals," Beard found success in his younger years. In his late teens and early 20s, however, Beard struggled with drug addiction, and this understandably put his acting career on hold. By the time he snagged his role as Monty in "Good Times" — then Mr. Edwards and an uncredited party guest in Season 5 — Beard's acting comeback was underway.
After "Good Times," Beard had credits in "The Jeffersons," "Diff'rent Strokes," and even voiced Butcher in a "Little Rascals' Christmas Special." Unfortunately, Beard suffered a stroke in 1981, leading to his death at 56 years old. With over 1,000 mourners paying tribute to the acting legend at his funeral in Los Angeles, it was apparent just how impactful he was to the public. One of 14 children, Beard was survived by some of his siblings at the time of his passing.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Janet Jackson went on to become a global superstar
When you hear the name Janet Jackson, you'll likely think of her family or, you know, her massive musical career. But don't forget that Janet — like the other Jackson kids — was a child star herself. Janet Jackson's stunning transformation into a sitcom actor kicked off when she played Penny Gordon Woods in "Good Times," whose childlike charm contrasted with her rough home life. Given her later introduction, Janet used her two-season gig on the CBS series to propel her into other acting jobs, like "Fame" and the widely popular "Poetic Justice," alongside Tupac Shakur.
And then, of course, there is her music career. After releasing her debut album in 1982, it didn't take long for Janet to break into the R&B genre. The start of her music career coincided with Michael Jackson's own success with "Thriller" and "Bad." Janet wasn't too far behind, as the '80s saw the release of "Control" and "Rhythm Nation." These albums ultimately made her a full-blown music superstar, and she continued to release huge hits throughout the '90s and 2000s — including but not limited to her collaboration with Michael on the song "Scream." With a continued passion for acting and a 2019 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Janet became a legendary figure in the world of entertainment since her days on "Good Times."
Ja'net DuBois earned two Emmys before her passing
Ja'net DuBois' portrayal of Wilona Woods in "Good Times" was nothing short of chic. With a passion for fashion, Wilona, the Evans' neighbor, was as stylish as she was gossipy, but ultimately remained an auntie-like figure to the Evans family. As the honorary family member, however, she played a big part in the developing storylines. In addition to "Good Times," DuBois was the singer of "The Jeffersons" theme song and enjoyed guest roles alongside the casts of "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," "Sister, Sister," "Martin," "Home Improvement," and "Moesha." From 1999 to 2001, she amassed even more critical acclaim as the voice of Mrs. Avery in "The PJs," and her work earned her not one, but two Emmys.
In 2020, DuBois died in her sleep at her home in Glendale, California. She was 87. Although there was no cause of death mentioned at the time of her passing, TMZ later announced that she had been suffering from peripheral vascular disease and chronic kidney disease for years leading up to her passing. According to her death certificate, the cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest.
Johnny Brown continued to rack up acting credits before his death
Johnny Brown became a beloved face in comedy thanks to his work on "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In." And when he was brought on to play the no-good superintendent Nathan Bookman on "Good Times," his star only continued to rise. As a voice actor, Johnny appeared in both "Plastic Man" and "Rickety Rocket" in 1979, and in the following decade, he was in "Alvin & the Chipmunks." On the sitcom side of things, he had guest roles in Black-led comedies such as "Martin," "Family Matters," and "The Jamie Foxx Show." His work in films also flourished as he got to appear in "Life" in 1999 and "Man in the Mirror," alongside Martin Sheen.
Outside of his acting career, Johnny enjoyed a relatively private life with his wife, June Russell, and their children, Sharon Brown and John Brown Jr. In 2022, his daughter took to Instagram to share that Johnny had died at the age of 84. "It's not real for us yet. So, there will be more to say, but not now," Sharon wrote. "Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much." As for the cause of death, Sharon told TMZ that he went into cardiac arrest after a routine check-up with his doctor.
John Amos landed parts in blockbusters and beloved TV shows
With Florida Evans being the heart of the Evans family in "Good Times," her hardworking husband, James Evans, Sr., provided as much stability as he could during their most trying times. John Amos played the Evans family patriarch, both on "Maude" — though he was Henry Evans then — and "Good Times." However, he was fired from "Good Times" before Season 4. It didn't stop him from finding work, however, as he went on to appear in "Roots," "Coming to America," "Die Hard 2," and "The West Wing." Like some of his co-stars, he also landed guest roles in various sitcoms, such as "The Cosby Show," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Two and a Half Men," and "30 Rock."
In 2024, Amos died at the age of 84. In a statement to Variety, his son shared, "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned. He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold. ... He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero." According to TMZ, his death certificate read that he died of congestive heart failure. However, as reported by NBC News, his death sparked a feud between some of the surviving family members, who had ended up at odds over how Amos' care and estate were handled.