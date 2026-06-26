Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Good Times?

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It's no exaggeration to say Norman Lear was at the forefront of the changes the sitcom world underwent throughout the 1970s. First there was "All in the Family," which was spun off into the series "Maude." On that sitcom, we met the strong-willed maid Florida Evans, played by Esther Rolle. And then, there was "Good Times," a sitcom about Florida's family, a lower-class Black family who resides in a Chicago housing project.

While it was home to humor-filled moments, it was also riddled with heart-wrenching storylines that made "Good Times" such a complete television show. Lasting six seasons, "Good Times" is oftentimes heralded as one of the more realistic and authentic depictions of a Black family that the decade had to offer; the TV series certainly is not a show from the 1970s that has been forgotten.

A key part of the success of "Good Times" was, without question, its powerhouse cast. While some of the actors who were on the show went on to continue to find success on the small screen, others took totally different paths after the sitcom wrapped. Here is what the "Good Times" stars' lives looked like following their time on the hit show.