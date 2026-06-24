See How Much Jenna Bush Hager's Only Son Hal Has Grown In New Family Photos
Jenna Bush Hager has shared many fun stories over the years about her life and her family. In particular, the proud mother of three loves to relay anecdotes about her children, even when they brutally humbled her. Her family has grown since Hager first joined the "Today" show as a contributor in 2009, and based on some recent pictures, her only son has also grown — quite a bit, in fact.
Hager shared some photos on Instagram on June 24, 2026, depicting her family during the summer solstice. Based on the snaps, her only son, Henry Harold "Hal" Hager, has truly grown up. He may be her youngest child, but Hal, who turns seven in August 2026, is already getting pretty tall.
In addition to this photo of Hal, Hager also posted photos of her daughters, Mila and Poppy, as well as pictures of just
Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Chase Hager
. The photo set is rounded off with a hilarious image of a cat wearing yoga pants. The feline in question appears to be an Instagram-famous cat from Japan named Yumie Tanaka. Based on this, it's safe to say Bush Hager is maintaining her sense of humor both on "Today" and on her personal Instagram.
Jenna Bush Hager has a funny relationship with her son Hal
Hal was born on August 2, 2019, and has brought great joy to Jenna Bush Hager ever since. She often gushes about him on "Today" and Instagram, having shared multiple tribute posts over the years. The two have a kind of hilarious dynamic, with Hager once saying that Hal sometimes likes to lick her face like a cat. According to People, Bush Hager said he likely picked up the habit based on observing the family cats.
Although Hager has had her fair share of rumors over the years, including ones about being pregnant, the TV news anchor has said she has no official plans on having any more kids. She told Kelly Clarkson in 2025 (via NBC), "I'm pretty sure I've come to terms that three, although it's an imperfect number, is a perfect number for our household." If she and her husband ever do decide to have another kid, it's likely that Hager will share stories about it on "Today," Instagram, and elsewhere.