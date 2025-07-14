Rumors About Jenna Bush Hager We Can't Ignore

Jenna Bush Hager has been the subject of plenty of rumors, some more believable than others. As the daughter of former president George W. Bush, she'll likely always be of public interest, and the fact that she's a host on the Today show has added to her fame — and a myriad of gossip.

While Hager publicly admitted to feeling guilty about getting pregnant with her third child (her sister, Barbara, was trying and failing to get pregnant at the time), the media and the public alike have continued to speculate on more than one occasion that Hager was pregnant when she was, in fact, not. The first time was in 2017, when Hager made an appearance on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards. Some thought her tight dress was showing off a baby bump and that it was a subtle pregnancy announcement. Hager made sure everyone knew the scuttlebutt was just that on the Today show when her co-host, Tamron Hall, brought up the gossip. "Don't you just love how people jump on things? Like you put a new hairdo or you wear a dress that's a little baggy, and it's like, 'Jenna Bush Hager pregnant with her third child,'" the former first daughter scoffed (via E! News). "How do you reply other than saying, 'Thank you very much. No I'm not. That was just a large dinner last night."

Hager was fending off pregnancy rumors again in 2025 after her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, accidentally implied that she was set to become a mom of four on Today's "Morning Boost" segment. "Jenna's got a little something in the oven for the Boost," Guthrie said (via Hello!). The comment caused confusion among the other co-hosts (and viewers) before Hager clarified that it was not a hint that she's pregnant.