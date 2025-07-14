Rumors About Jenna Bush Hager We Can't Ignore
Jenna Bush Hager has been the subject of plenty of rumors, some more believable than others. As the daughter of former president George W. Bush, she'll likely always be of public interest, and the fact that she's a host on the Today show has added to her fame — and a myriad of gossip.
While Hager publicly admitted to feeling guilty about getting pregnant with her third child (her sister, Barbara, was trying and failing to get pregnant at the time), the media and the public alike have continued to speculate on more than one occasion that Hager was pregnant when she was, in fact, not. The first time was in 2017, when Hager made an appearance on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards. Some thought her tight dress was showing off a baby bump and that it was a subtle pregnancy announcement. Hager made sure everyone knew the scuttlebutt was just that on the Today show when her co-host, Tamron Hall, brought up the gossip. "Don't you just love how people jump on things? Like you put a new hairdo or you wear a dress that's a little baggy, and it's like, 'Jenna Bush Hager pregnant with her third child,'" the former first daughter scoffed (via E! News). "How do you reply other than saying, 'Thank you very much. No I'm not. That was just a large dinner last night."
Hager was fending off pregnancy rumors again in 2025 after her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, accidentally implied that she was set to become a mom of four on Today's "Morning Boost" segment. "Jenna's got a little something in the oven for the Boost," Guthrie said (via Hello!). The comment caused confusion among the other co-hosts (and viewers) before Hager clarified that it was not a hint that she's pregnant.
Jenna's marriage has been plagued by divorce rumors
There have been a few occasions where fans thought Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager were headed for divorce. Spoiler alert: they are still very much together. However, the couple has given people reason to be concerned more than once.
In February 2025, viewers were concerned there was trouble in paradise when the former first daughter made several appearances on her Today show sans her wedding ring, but Hager quickly addressed divorce rumors. "I'm not wearing one now because I broke my finger," she clarified on "Jenna & Friends." "Don't worry. I've seen some of the comments. Henry and I are still very happily married."
In March 2025, Hager had viewers nervous about her marriage once again when her husband made an appearance on her show and the two took a lie detector test. "[Don't say anything] that's going to ruin our marriage," Hager warned Henry ahead of the test (via Page Six). He might have failed to comply with that request, however. When Hager asked her husband if she's ever grossed him out, he truthfully replied, "Yes." Instead of leaving it there, he explained what she'd done. "Sometimes, in the morning, you know, you might want to brush your teeth," Henry quipped. "That is so rude!" an indignant Hager responded. While some might be worried that Henry's confession caused some relationship strain, it's likely the couple, who have been married for almost two decades, had a good laugh about it afterwards.
There were rumors that Jenna and her former co-host Hoda Kotb were feuding
Before Hoda Kotb's exit from Today in January 2025, there was plenty of talk that Jenna Bush Hager was working on the former's nerves. In May 2024, sources told Closer that there was tension between the two because of Hager's on-air treatment of Kotb.
This came after the two hosted comedian Jerry Seinfeld on their show and Hager revealed that Kotb was his biggest fan. "Did you know that Hoda used to stand outside your apartment building?" Hager asked Seinfeld. Kotb tried to silence her co-host but Hager was relentless. "She used to just wait outside and hope she could get a glimpse of you." Seinfeld handled it gracefully, and even Kotb laughed along, but sources said things weren't so amicable behind the scenes. "They seemed like they were getting along for a while, but lately their nerves are snapping," an insider said, adding that Jenna "feels underappreciated working in Hoda's shadow."
This was hardly the only instance where Kotb and Hager engaged in some on-air banter, and sometimes it wasn't clear whether the two were just joking around or actually sparring with each other. One such instance occurred in December 2024, when Hager and Kotb were discussing weddings and the former referred to Kotb's "first wedding" (via Hello!). Kotb hadn't remarried after her divorce so she only ever had one wedding. "Why do you do that?" she asked Hager. "I'm sorry! Well, your only wedding!" Hager replied. The former first daughter also had tongues wagging when she joked that Kotb leaving Today made her "feel like the girl that just got dumped" during an episode of "Jenna & Friends."
Jenna has started some interesting rumors herself
Jenna Bush Hager might be the subject of various rumors, but she's started some of her own too. While making an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Hager said she believed the White House is haunted. She recalled one night when she woke up and heard 1920s piano music, which seemed to be emanating from the fireplace in her room. Hager's mother, Laura Bush, told Clarkson she believed the strange incident was a figment of her daughter's imagination. But Hager has stood her ground, telling Hoda Kotb on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," that she told one of the Secret Service members about her experience. "We adore him, and I said, 'Buddy, you wouldn't believe what Barbara and I heard last night.' And he goes, 'Jenna, you wouldn't believe what I've seen in these walls.'"
Hager's sister, Barbara Bush, backed up her story during a 2025 interview with People. "There are ghosts in the White House," Barbara confirmed. "We were dozing off, and then we heard olden times jazz music coming out of the fireplace again. We were so scared. We wanted to get in bed with our parents, but we were 22 and it felt inappropriate."