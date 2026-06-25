Chris Hemsworth & Wife Elsa Pataky Are Reportedly Going Through A Rough Patch

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most famous actors in the world, thanks in large part to his beloved role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, is quite the star in her own right. In addition to being a successful model in her native Spain, Pataky is also an actor too, arguably best known for her role in the similarly-massive "Fast & Furious" franchise. Hemsworth and Pataky have also shared the screen on several occasions, including in "Furiosa" and "Thor: Love and Thunder," in which their three children notably also featured.

While that may lead to you believe that all is going well in the House of Hemsworth, the alleged truth about Chris Hemsworth's relationship with his wife of nearly 16 years is that they seem to be on the outs at the moment. Reportedly, their competing, busy schedules are a big reason why. According to an insider who spoke to Star magazine, a big source of supposed tension between the celebrity couple is that the "Extraction" star keeps taking on more and more big jobs after previously vowing to dial back (Hemsworth doesn't think he's taken seriously as an actor, which may have something to do with it).

"In a lot of ways, they really are the couple that has it all, but it does not come easy and the more time they spend apart for work the tougher it gets," the insider acknowledged. "It's a bit of a shock to see Chris ramping up his work schedule like this because the last few years he's been saying his plan was to slow things down so he could have more time for his wife and kids." Of course, the struggle to find a healthy work-life balance is hardly a new one.

