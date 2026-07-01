The Real Reason Daniel Day-Lewis Ditched Hollywood (& Why He Decided To Come Back)

Daniel Day-Lewis was on a career high in 2017 when he retired. With three Academy Awards under his belt and a nomination for another, for his acclaimed performance in "Phantom Thread," Hollywood was hardly tired of Daniel. But the Irish actor was tired of Hollywood. Plenty of celebs who made it big in Hollywood have abandoned their fame for a normal life, and he seemingly decided to do just that. "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years," a statement from his spokesperson confirmed at the time, per NME.

But by 2024, he was back. In a 2025 interview, the "Lincoln" star clarified to Rolling Stone that he'd always loved acting but that living the life of an actor was what wore him out in the end. "There were aspects of the way of life that went with it that I'd never come to terms with — from the day I started out to today," Daniel imparted. "There's something about that process that left me feeling hollowed out at the end of it." Usually, a brief break would leave him wanting to return, but eventually, that urge faded, which is when the Oscar winner stepped away permanently.

The fact that Daniel made a comeback in 2024 was entirely thanks to his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, who was building his own career and roped his famous father into it. Ronan's feature debut, "Anemone," saw him and his dad working on the script together, and it gave Daniel his spark back. He not only co-wrote the film, but the esteemed performer also starred as the main character, Ray. Critics and fans alike welcomed him back, with Awards Watch dubbing Daniel "a force of nature."