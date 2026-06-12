Celebs Who Made It Big In Hollywood & Abandoned Their Fame For A Normal Life
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Fame, fortune, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — for most people, this is the ultimate dream. But for a surprising number of A-listers, including heartthrobs, child actors, Oscar winners with legendary careers, that dream came with a catch. When they dreamed about reaching the peak of stardom, they probably underestimated the pressures that come with it. So these celebs did the unthinkable: They walked away.
Some chose to raise kids in the suburbs. Others found their true passions in science, business, veterinary medicine (yes, really), and elsewhere. A few simply vanished into quiet, civilian lives and never looked back. Their reasons are as different as the roles that made them famous. Burnout. Grief. Disillusionment.
As "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz put it, stepping away from the spotlight at the height of his fame allowed him to live a normal life. While it might be hard to understand, the celebrities on this list prove that sometimes the boldest move a star can make isn't landing the next blockbuster, but having the courage to give it all up.
Phoebe Cates retired to raise her children
For a few golden years in the '80s, Phoebe Cates was one of Hollywood's brightest stars. She made everyone fall in love with her in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Gremlins." She had a magnetic screen presence that defined a generation. And then, almost overnight, she vanished. By 1994, Cates had largely retired from acting entirely. Turns out, life in Hollywood was never her dream.
In 1989, she married Oscar-winning actor Kevin Kline and settled down to raise their family. It turned out to be a trade she never regretted, even though many questioned her decision. "Some people have trouble with that," Cates said to Fox News. "But I love it. I do it all. We have no help whatsoever except for a housekeeper who comes in and cleans because, let's face it, I hate doing that. But I cook dinner every night, and we're all there together."
Bridgit Mendler became a space CEO
Talk about a breathtaking transformation. Most readers probably know Bridgit Mendler as the protagonist of Disney Channel's "Good Luck Charlie." After the show catapulted her into stardom, she went on to have a short but incredibly successful music career. And then, all of a sudden, people stopped hearing about her. The reason? She left Hollywood to go to university. Next thing fans knew, she was announced as one of the 2017 MIT Media Lab's Director's Fellows. Unbelievably, she's now building satellites.
Her official work title is CEO of Northwood Space. She and her husband, Griffin Cleverly, are two of the founders of the startup. Studying and building the business, she "completely fell in love with space law." "While everybody else was making their sourdough starters, we were building antennas out of random crap we could find at Home Depot ... and receiving data from [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] satellites," Mendler told CNBC. "For me, why the ground-side matters is because it actually is about bringing the impacts of space home to people."
Jonathan Taylor Thomas preferred a quiet life
In the '90s, Jonathan Taylor Thomas was inescapable. Famous for his role as Randy Taylor on "Home Improvement", his face was plastered across every teen magazine in America. Then, at the height of it all, he simply walked away. Thomas left "Home Improvement" during its final season to pursue his education, attending Harvard, Columbia, and St. Andrew's University in Scotland. "I'd been going nonstop since I was 8 years old. I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break."
It was his time as a student that made him fall in love with life as a simple civilian. "To sit in a big library amongst books and students, that was pretty cool. It was a novel experience for me." He later told People that "I never took the fame too seriously. It was a great period in my life, but it doesn't define me." He briefly returned to TV, appearing in episodes of "Last Man Standing," reuniting with former co-star Tim Allen, but he made it clear it wasn't a comeback tour. These days, Thomas keeps things firmly low-key, rarely making public appearances.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen went from child actors to designers
Few child stars have ever been as omnipresent as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The sisters got their start sharing the role of Michelle Tanner on "Full House" from 1987 to 1995, and after the sitcom ended, went on to become household names, appearing in several movies, TV shows, and brand deals. But acting was never a chosen path; it was just something they did because it had been instilled in them since they were children. When the time came to figure out what they wanted for their own lives, they realized it wasn't Hollywood.
"I was reading scripts, and ultimately I just said to the people who were representing me, 'I need to do things 100 percent. I don't feel like I can give you 100 percent of my time,'" Ashley told Allure. "There's a lot of compromise in the entertainment industry" (via E! News). But what they could give their all to was their true passion.
On The Ellen Show (via People) in 2010, Ashley explained their reasoning: "We decided to ... take a step back and figure out what we really wanted to do, and [fashion] was still something I think we were both extremely interested in." That interest turned into an empire. In 2005, they founded their luxury fashion label The Row, and annual sales reached $12 million within just four years. The Olsen twins might not enjoy the red carpet anymore, but don't worry, they're doing alright.
Freddie Prinze Jr.: from heartthrob to chef
In the late '90s and early 2000s, Freddie Prinze Jr. was Hollywood's go-to romantic lead, starring in "She's All That," "I Know What You Did Last Summer," to name a few. His face made the cover of every magazine of the time. But fatherhood changed his priorities entirely, and he eventually quit acting to focus on his family and a second love: cooking. In 2016, he released his first cookbook, "Back to the Kitchen," full of family-friendly recipes rooted in his Puerto Rican heritage.
"I'm not a chef," he emphasized to Forbes, "so I don't feel I deserve to be compared and in the same breath as a lot of the people that are in the food space...but I am a very good cook. There is not much that I can't make." These days, his life consists of spending time with his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and their kids, who are more than happy to enjoy the former heartthrob's culinary expertise. "My kids and wife ate like royalty every single night," he said about the time he spent writing his cookbook.
Gene Hackman is a legend who retired to the countryside
Gene Hackman will go down in history as a film legend of unrivaled longevity and quality. After a storied run that included countless film credits and two Academy Awards, Hackman retired from film in 2004 after his final appearance in "Welcome to Mooseport." While he might have liked to keep acting, he had to prioritize his health.
"The straw that broke the camel's back was actually a stress test that I took in New York," Hackman told Empire. "The doctor advised me that my heart wasn't in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress." Following his doctor's advice, the actor settled into a quiet life with his wife, writing novels and staying far from the Hollywood circuit. Hackman died in Santa Fe in February 2025, aged 95. He was a legend to the end.
Frankie Muniz: from child star to race car driver
At just 21, Frankie Muniz held Hollywood in the palm of his hand. After his breakthrough with "Malcom in the Middle," nothing was stopping him from having a long, successful acting career. But all the fame and fortune in the world couldn't make him feel comfortable in show business. So unable to keep up with Hollywood's demanding pace, he gave it all up, and it was the best decision he ever made.
In 2008, he relocated from Los Angeles to Arizona. "Honestly, I did not like L.A.," he told Us Weekly. "So I moved to Arizona, and I love it. I feel like it saved my life in the sense that I started enjoying the little aspects of life more, like hiking [and] going to the grocery store, because it was easy."
But after getting a respite from the industry, it was time to find a new passion. And he found his in car racing. "I was a huge racing fan, but never did it cross my mind that I'd be a race car driver. That feeling of crossing the finish line first was magical, and I knew in that moment, 'I want to feel this more.'" He was signed to star in a movie at the time, but he knew right away that he needed to walk away from acting. It's not a usual path, but Muniz took it and never looked back — except for briefly returning to star in the revival of the classic show.
Bridget Fonda adores civilian life
Bridget Fonda was born into Hollywood royalty — granddaughter of Henry Fonda, daughter of Peter Fonda, niece of Jane Fonda (we don't need to explain who they are, do we?). Knowing all this, a long career in film seemed like it was Fonda's birthright. And for a while, she delivered, becoming one of the most recognized names in Hollywood throughout the '90s with roles in "Single White Female," "Point of No Return," and "Jackie Brown." But just because it was the family business doesn't mean she enjoyed it. At least, not as much as she loves life without fame.
Fonda made a deliberate decision to retire from acting in the early 2000s, around the time of her marriage to composer Danny Elfman. In addition to wanting a calmer life, the fact that they were building a family was probably a factor. In 2005, they welcomed their son Oliver, with Fonda pivoting entirely toward family. In 2023, a reporter from Daily Mail caught up with her and asked whether she'd ever return to movies. Her answer was, as expected, "No." As an explanation, she added, "It's too nice being a civilian."
Angus T. Jones' values conflicted with Hollywood
For a decade, Angus T. Jones was one of the most recognizable kids on American television, playing the half-man in question on "Two and a Half Men" from the age of 9. But Jones had a hard time reconciling his growing Christian faith with the show's content. It got so bad that he ended up making some disparaging remarks about the show and the entertainment industry as a whole. "A lot of people don't like to think about how deceptive the enemy is," Jones said in 2012 (via The Hollywood Reporter). "There's no playing around when it comes to eternity ... People will see us and be like, 'I can be a Christian and be on a show like Two and a Half Men.' You can't. You cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that. I know I can't."
Shortly after, though, he seemed to realize he had been too harsh on the show and acknowledged that, even if life in Hollywood doesn't align with his values anymore, it doesn't negate the great experiences he had on the show. "Without qualification, I am grateful to and have the highest regard and respect for all of the wonderful people on 'Two and Half Men' with whom I have worked and over the past 10 years who have become an extension of my family." Since stepping away from the spotlight over a decade ago, Jones has lived a quiet and private life, and it doesn't seem like that will change any time soon.
Mara Wilson stepped away to care for her mental health
Long before most of us were out of school, Mara Wilson had already starred in three beloved classics. "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Miracle on 34th Street," and the most iconic one, "Matilda." But overnight, Wilson stopped appearing in movies. In fact, she became an outspoken critic of the way the media and the public treat child actors.
In 2016, Wilson wrote a memoir titled "Where Am I Now? True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame." She's also become a vocal mental health advocate, speaking openly about her own experiences being a child star. To be fair, her parents, her mother, in particular, were very protective of her. "If she didn't like the way that something was going, she would not hesitate to make her concerns known," she clarified. "But I was still sexualised. I don't think you can be a child star without there being some kind of lasting damage," she told The Guardian. Stepping away from the spotlight was the best choice for her.
Rick Moranis: a tragedy forced him away from the spotlight
Most people will remember Rick Moranis as the star of "Ghostbusters," and were probably flabbergasted when, at the height of his fame, he simply disappeared. His sudden hiatus wasn't entirely a choice. After his wife, Ann Belsky, died from breast cancer in 1991, leaving behind two young children, Moranis put his career on hold to focus on raising them. He later admitted he never actually intended to retire, but the grief and responsibilities forced him to slow down. "I took a break, which turned into a longer break," he told The Hollywood Reporter.
He stayed off our screens for over two decades, but this hiatus, however long, was never meant to be permanent. "I'm interested in anything that I would find interesting," he said in 2015. "I still get the occasional query about a film or television role, and as soon as one comes along that piques my interest, I'll probably do it."
Peter Ostrum found his true passion being a veterinarian
Peter Ostrum had one of the most magical screen debuts imaginable. No one can forget his adorable portrayal of Charlie Bucket in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" in 1971. He was 12 years old, but even then, he'd had enough of acting. When shooting wrapped, he turned down a three-movie deal. And he never regretted it. Many people wondered what happened to Peter Ostrum after he left Hollywood, and the answer is incredibly wholesome.
He went to university to become a veterinarian and spent decades working with animals, which is his one true passion. "I love what I do now, I'm a veterinarian," he told HollywoodChicago in 2011. "Being in the film industry as a child was hard, and I couldn't keep it going. But in the end leaving was the right decision." When asked what advice he would give to his younger self, he said, "I'd tell him to keep all his opportunities open, and when new experiences knock, open up the door and follow through. I don't have any regrets at all."
Sean Connery was fed up with idiots
Sean Connery was, without a doubt, one of the greatest screen presences of the 20th century. This legendary actor's final appearance was in 2003's "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," and working on that film is widely credited as what finally convinced him to retire after more than 50 years in the business. Connery didn't hold back when asked about his reasons for stepping away from Hollywood: "I'm fed up with the idiots — the ever-widening gap between people who know how to make movies and the people who greenlight the movies," he told the New Zealand Herald (via UPI).
This wake-up call pushed him to stop doing something he was great at, but wasn't enjoying anymore. "I realized I was going to be spending the best part of my life, and probably the rest of my life, trying to correct these inaccuracies, and I can't be bothered," he added. Sean Connery died in 2020, having spent his final days exactly where he wanted to be: out of the spotlight.
Jennette McCurdy broke free from Hollywood
Jennette McCurdy's story looks like a tragedy, but it has a happy ending. The former child star never wanted to be an actress in the first place. Her mother put her in the business at age 6, and by 10 or 11, she had become the main financial support for her family. McCurdy spent years working with Dan Schneider on Nickelodeon's shows "iCarly" and "Sam and Cat," before finally breaking free. She hated acting and wanted to be a writer since she was a kid. It took her a while, but eventually, she achieved it.
Her 2022 memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," became a surprise bestseller and reframed her story entirely on her own terms. The title is incredibly provocative, but reading her story, it's impossible not to understand her resentment. "I feel very confidently that if my mom were still alive, I'd still have eating disorders. I'd still be having a lot of mental health struggles. I'm sure she and I would still live in the same place and I would have no chance of being in a relationship or having any friends," she told Vogue. "I have no doubt my life would still be very controlled by her if she were alive."