Dolly Parton Steps Out And One Detail Has Fans Worried - But We Don't Think They Should Be

Is Dolly Parton okay? That seems to be the question on everybody's mind after she stepped out on June 24, 2026, at the opening of Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee. The country music icon looked gorgeous as always, but a video of the moment had fans concerned for one reason.

Parton looked like her pretty, sparkly self at the appearance, with a blue vest over a skirt with pink tassels and extremely high heels. However, fans were worried about the "Jolene" singer due to the tragic details of her health struggles that have been revealed. In a video of the opening posted to Facebook by Country Now, she was surrounded by two men, who held her steady as she raised oversized scissors at the ribbon cutting. One man had a gentle grip on Parton's arm, while the other stood close behind with an arm around her, as if he was making sure to catch her if she fell. Afterward, the man behind her even helped her raise the scissors over her head, seemingly implying that she wouldn't have been able to do it without his help.

"Why are they holding her like a child who might try to run with the scissors," one person asked in the comments. Another noted, "Dolly looks like she may need a walker before long, the way they're holding onto her." However, others pointed out that the extra support was likely not about her health, but about her high heels instead. One person commented, "Practically holding her up because of those 7 [inch] heels." Another wrote, "The dedication to wear 5 inch heels at 80 and sick to top it off."