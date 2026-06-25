Dolly Parton Steps Out And One Detail Has Fans Worried - But We Don't Think They Should Be
Is Dolly Parton okay? That seems to be the question on everybody's mind after she stepped out on June 24, 2026, at the opening of Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee. The country music icon looked gorgeous as always, but a video of the moment had fans concerned for one reason.
Parton looked like her pretty, sparkly self at the appearance, with a blue vest over a skirt with pink tassels and extremely high heels. However, fans were worried about the "Jolene" singer due to the tragic details of her health struggles that have been revealed. In a video of the opening posted to Facebook by Country Now, she was surrounded by two men, who held her steady as she raised oversized scissors at the ribbon cutting. One man had a gentle grip on Parton's arm, while the other stood close behind with an arm around her, as if he was making sure to catch her if she fell. Afterward, the man behind her even helped her raise the scissors over her head, seemingly implying that she wouldn't have been able to do it without his help.
"Why are they holding her like a child who might try to run with the scissors," one person asked in the comments. Another noted, "Dolly looks like she may need a walker before long, the way they're holding onto her." However, others pointed out that the extra support was likely not about her health, but about her high heels instead. One person commented, "Practically holding her up because of those 7 [inch] heels." Another wrote, "The dedication to wear 5 inch heels at 80 and sick to top it off."
Dolly Parton has been open about her health struggles
Dolly Parton postponed her Las Vegas residency in September 2025 due to her health. At the time, she explained on Instagram that she had a few health procedures scheduled, but she wasn't planning on retiring. "And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet," she added.
Parton turned 80 in January 2026, and at that time, she reaffirmed that she still feels young despite her health struggles. "I feel like I'm just getting started," she told People in regards to the milestone birthday. "I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine."
However, in May 2026, Parton decided to cancel her Las Vegas residency altogether, telling fans in an Instagram video that she had "good news and a little bad news" about her health. Despite "responding really well to meds and treatments," Parton explained that she doesn't feel 100 percent ready to go back to performing. " ... some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy headed, as my grandma used to say," Parton said. "And, of course, I can't be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars, and such on five-inch heels, and you know that I'm going to be wearing them." This seems to confirm that even though she might feel dizzy to due her treatments sometimes, the extra help she needed at her June 2026 appearance could have been because of her signature high heels.