Gwen Stefani Flaunts 'Millions' Of Flowers Blake Shelton Planted For Her On Their Farm

Gwen Stefani is celebrating the summer in nature. The singer took to Instagram on June 22 to show off what hubby and fellow star Blake Shelton has been growing in their garden. According to Stefani, half of what Shelton planted was a special gift for his wife.

"Back in oklahoma where our tomatoes are ripe, the zinnias are giant and my dahlia's are almost ready," Stefani captioned the video. It opened with her running through sunflowers before showing the couple's dog and then her husband. "Obviously this is the field that did the best... it is literally a masterpiece," Stefani said from behind the camera while showing off a field of pink and orange flowers. Apparently, all those flowers were grown especially for her. "So, this is the first year that he did this side for me," she said. "There are millions of zinnias."

Stefani and Shelton bought their amazing Oklahoma property back in 2015 and even said "I do" there six years later. After seeing how impressive the fields of flowers are looking, it's clear they've done a great job turning this land into their dream home.