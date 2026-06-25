Gwen Stefani Flaunts 'Millions' Of Flowers Blake Shelton Planted For Her On Their Farm
Gwen Stefani is celebrating the summer in nature. The singer took to Instagram on June 22 to show off what hubby and fellow star Blake Shelton has been growing in their garden. According to Stefani, half of what Shelton planted was a special gift for his wife.
"Back in oklahoma where our tomatoes are ripe, the zinnias are giant and my dahlia's are almost ready," Stefani captioned the video. It opened with her running through sunflowers before showing the couple's dog and then her husband. "Obviously this is the field that did the best... it is literally a masterpiece," Stefani said from behind the camera while showing off a field of pink and orange flowers. Apparently, all those flowers were grown especially for her. "So, this is the first year that he did this side for me," she said. "There are millions of zinnias."
Stefani and Shelton bought their amazing Oklahoma property back in 2015 and even said "I do" there six years later. After seeing how impressive the fields of flowers are looking, it's clear they've done a great job turning this land into their dream home.
Gwen Stefani is clearly loving life in Oklahoma
Based on the comment section on Gwen Stefani's Instagram post, it's easy to see her fans are overjoyed that the star is enjoying life away from the spotlight with her husband. And many commenters referenced Stefani's band No Doubt's 2000 song "Simple Kind of Life." "She finally got her simple kind of life & I couldn't be happier for her," one commenter wrote. "simple kind of life... it's what you guys deserve," someone added. "Blake didn't just give you a simple kind of life. He gave you a beautiful, colorful , blooming one... love this so much for you both," another chimed in.
While spending their days in the garden may be the "simple life" Stefani wanted, their Oklahoma home isn't what most people might call "simple." Their property covers a whopping 1,300 acres of land. In addition to its impressive gardens, the property has a barn, ponds, and lots of animals. It's clear this is exactly where Stefani wants to be. "I didn't see any of this coming with Blake," she told People in 2023. "To be able to escape to Oklahoma, a place that I don't think I would have ever gone to, and when I met Blake, that's when I felt [at] home... So going to Oklahoma was like being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about," she explained. From the looks of it, Oklahoma life just keeps getting better and better for the couple.