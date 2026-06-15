Inside Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani's Life Away From The Spotlight

Blake Shelton's Tishomingo property has borne witness to many chapters in his relationship with Gwen Stefani. The country singer chose that place, after all, to propose to Stefani in October 2020, even building a backyard chapel for the ceremony, which still stands there at the time of writing. "The Voice" set was admittedly a far less romantic backdrop, but if nothing else, these country heartthrobs have a flair for the dramatic. Nothing says romance and holy matrimony like a chapel built from scratch on land you own in the quiet hills of Tishomingo.

It seems this couple is only doubling down on this rural identity. As Shelton explained on "The Michael Waddell Podcast," watching Stefani fall for that idyllic rhythm has been something to behold. "One of the joys of my lifetime has been, I guess 'introducing' is the word, but bringing Gwen here and letting her experience something that's just kind of untamed and beautiful," he said. "Just completely different than anything she's experienced growing up in Southern California." She's taken to it quite thoroughly, too, posting selfies and stories whenever she gets to spend time in the countryside.

Their rural adventure didn't come out of the blue, either, with Shelton already gushing about his and Stefani's future ranch life back in April 2024 during an interview with Nylon. "Gwen has her own tractor now," he said, "and we're working toward her one day soon being able to fire it up and go out to do her own thing on it." Looking at his aforementioned Instagram video, it's clear how happy he is that her day has come. Despite what may seem like glaringly obvious differences, it's clear that the pair have bonded by getting away from the spotlight, strengthening their relationship in the process. Somehow, Shelton and Stefani have managed to strike the perfect balance, even if their origin stories are as mismatched as, well, an alternative ska track and a country ballad.