Inside Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani's Life Away From The Spotlight
Gwen Stefani spent her youth fronting one of the loudest ska punk rock bands of the late '80s, when life was very different for her future husband. Before he was famous, Blake Shelton spent his days in Ada, Oklahoma, surrounded by a family working ordinary jobs, chasing the kind of small-town normalcy that had nothing to do with his later stardom. Nonetheless, the two sat next to each other on "The Voice" and bonded over their mutual love of music, turning a spinning red chair acquaintance into one of the most beloved celebrity romances in the industry.
So far, Shelton and Stefani's full relationship timeline reads like a country song with its conventional happy ending. Their quiet life away from the spotlight is just as storybook and wholesome — give or take the divorce rumors they can't seem to outrun.
Instead of soaking in the rowdy glitz and chaos of Los Angeles all year long, the couple has opted to spend some time in their sprawling retreat in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where the loudest thing for miles is probably a tractor and the occasional crow of a rooster. Shelton explained their big plans for springtime in an Instagram video from March 2026. "This year, we decided we're going to do some actual real professional gardening, farming type stuff out here," he explained in the video, showing the work he and Stefani had done planting vegetables. Shelton revealed in the caption that he and Stefani were "stepping it up" in 2026, though we wouldn't count on the rumormongers redirecting their energy toward the tomato yield anytime soon.
The 1,3000-acre Oklahoma ranch is actually a main character in Shelton and Stefani's story
Blake Shelton's Tishomingo property has borne witness to many chapters in his relationship with Gwen Stefani. The country singer chose that place, after all, to propose to Stefani in October 2020, even building a backyard chapel for the ceremony, which still stands there at the time of writing. "The Voice" set was admittedly a far less romantic backdrop, but if nothing else, these country heartthrobs have a flair for the dramatic. Nothing says romance and holy matrimony like a chapel built from scratch on land you own in the quiet hills of Tishomingo.
It seems this couple is only doubling down on this rural identity. As Shelton explained on "The Michael Waddell Podcast," watching Stefani fall for that idyllic rhythm has been something to behold. "One of the joys of my lifetime has been, I guess 'introducing' is the word, but bringing Gwen here and letting her experience something that's just kind of untamed and beautiful," he said. "Just completely different than anything she's experienced growing up in Southern California." She's taken to it quite thoroughly, too, posting selfies and stories whenever she gets to spend time in the countryside.
Their rural adventure didn't come out of the blue, either, with Shelton already gushing about his and Stefani's future ranch life back in April 2024 during an interview with Nylon. "Gwen has her own tractor now," he said, "and we're working toward her one day soon being able to fire it up and go out to do her own thing on it." Looking at his aforementioned Instagram video, it's clear how happy he is that her day has come. Despite what may seem like glaringly obvious differences, it's clear that the pair have bonded by getting away from the spotlight, strengthening their relationship in the process. Somehow, Shelton and Stefani have managed to strike the perfect balance, even if their origin stories are as mismatched as, well, an alternative ska track and a country ballad.