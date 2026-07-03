The Biggest TV Fashion Icons From The '80s That Changed The Style Game Forever

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Pop culture and fashion have always gone hand in hand. From the Beatles inspiring the mop-top look to everyone turning to "The Devil Wears Prada 2" for the next hot style, the world gets its fashion advice from music, movies, and, of course, TV. And in the 1980s, TV had some of the hottest looks around. In a decade that was mixing punk and hip-hop with a healthy dose of pastels and neon to make things really pop, fashionistas could turn on the TV and see dozens of styles to choose from while channel surfing. Or they could just leave the set on MTV and be inundated with a collage of cool looks.

And while there was no shortage of great styles in the decade that gave the world New Coke and jelly shoes, there were certain stars or shows that truly took hold of the public consciousness and created styles that became undeniably iconic. People rushed out to get in on the latest fad, from torn jeans to giant shoulder pads and shockingly colorful outfits, all depending on who their favorite TV star was at the moment. And while much of the '80s aesthetic didn't last, all of it fed into what came next and continues to inspire fashion to this day.