The Biggest TV Fashion Icons From The '80s That Changed The Style Game Forever
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pop culture and fashion have always gone hand in hand. From the Beatles inspiring the mop-top look to everyone turning to "The Devil Wears Prada 2" for the next hot style, the world gets its fashion advice from music, movies, and, of course, TV. And in the 1980s, TV had some of the hottest looks around. In a decade that was mixing punk and hip-hop with a healthy dose of pastels and neon to make things really pop, fashionistas could turn on the TV and see dozens of styles to choose from while channel surfing. Or they could just leave the set on MTV and be inundated with a collage of cool looks.
And while there was no shortage of great styles in the decade that gave the world New Coke and jelly shoes, there were certain stars or shows that truly took hold of the public consciousness and created styles that became undeniably iconic. People rushed out to get in on the latest fad, from torn jeans to giant shoulder pads and shockingly colorful outfits, all depending on who their favorite TV star was at the moment. And while much of the '80s aesthetic didn't last, all of it fed into what came next and continues to inspire fashion to this day.
Miami Vice made pastels manly
Looking at Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, it would be easy to think "Miami Vice" was a show about male models and not about undercover police detectives. With their linen sport coats, simple T-shirts or button-ups, and loafers without socks, it doesn't seem like the duo would be up to chasing criminals and getting into gun fights.
But what truly stood out was how the characters, especially Johnson's Sonny Crockett, wore pastels. When the series premiered in 1984, colors that are usually associated with Easter weren't what audiences expected to see two tough cops wearing, but the two stars changed all that.
Dynasty licensed out its look
Most 1980s TV shows that had licensing deals were usually focused on kids or teens. Posters, toys, and lunchboxes were merchandising gold mines for the likes of "The A-Team" and "Diff'rent Strokes." But "Dynasty" was so popular with adults that the show's sense of style became something fans wanted to emulate.
Soon enough, Bloomingdale's was full of "Dynasty"-licensed purses, jewelry, perfumes, and, of course, jackets with shoulder pads that would make Alexis Carrington (Joan Collins) proud. The show's costume designer Nolan Miller created the tie-in clothing line. Perhaps more than any other show, "Dynasty" became the must-have look of people who wanted everyone to think they were suave and sophisticated.
Punky Brewster made new wave kid-friendly
New wave fashion grew out of a rejection of the disco style of the 1970s as a more fun and friendly version of punk. And while the look was made famous by the likes of Cyndi Lauper and Duran Duran, it was Soleil Moon Frye's "Punky Brewster" who brought the style to kids around the world.
With her mismatched sneakers, denim vest, and messy pigtails, Punky, who got her name in a rather surprising way, became an icon to artistic kids who wanted to show off their own style by copying hers. The show lasted just four years, but Punky's look has become timeless.
Golden Girls made comfort look chic
A staple of 1980s TV, "Golden Girls" was ahead of its time in more ways than one. Not only did the show tackle social issues and show that mature women had plenty to look forward to in life, it also showed the world that you could be fashionable and comfortable all at once.
Most '80s fashion was about lots of layers and heavy fabrics, but the women on "Golden Girls" tended to wear loose outfits made out of thinner, breathable materials. The ladies always looked great in their dresses, sweaters, and slacks, but never at the expense of being able to just sit down and relax.
Dukes of Hazzard's Daisy Duke has a style named after her
Not many items of clothing are named after people, real or ficitonal. There's the Birkin bag, named after Jane Birkin, the leotard, named after Jules Léotard, and, of course, daisy dukes, the tight cutoff denim shorts that, more often than not, give people a peak of the bottom of the wearer's derriere.
The look was made famous by Catherine Bach, who played Daisy Duke on "The Dukes of Hazzard." Bach's shockingly short shorts were a cause for concern with censors only agreeing to the look if Bach wore tights under them. Most people who copied the look didn't bother with the tights.
21 Jump Street's Johnny Depp led the charge to the 1990s
Johnny Depp's most iconic characters all have very distinctive looks, and that includes "21 Jump Street" where he played the brooding undercover cop Tom Hanson. Depp's style in the show, along with co-stars Peter DeLuise, Holly Robinson, and Dustin Nguyen, helped teens break away from the clean and colorful look of the decade.
In the show, Depp and crew had a variety of fashions, but it was when he and DeLuise took on their "McQuaid Brothers" personas, with the dirty, harder edged style, that fans really paid attention. It's easy to see how this look fed into the grunge look of the 1990s.
A Different World was all about bright and colorful outfits
"A Different World" used the college experience to showcase a variety of fashion choices. Jasmine Guy's Whitley Gilbert embraced upper-class elegance by wearing expensive name brands and tailored suits. On the other side of the spectrum was Cree Summer's Freddie, whose clothes reflected her more spiritual vibes. And somewhere in the middle was Dwayne Wayne, played by Kadeem Hardison, with his oval flip-up sunglasses and impressive sneaker collection.
But what really stood out on "A Different World" was the use of color in everyone's outfits. Costume designer Ceci filled the series with colorful outfits that popped on screen and stayed with the audience.