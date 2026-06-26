Pic Of Prince William's First Day At Eton Highlights Just How Much George Resembles His Dad
Oh, how time flies! Prince George is off to Eton College in the fall, but it feels like only yesterday Prince William and Princess Catherine introduced the world to him on the steps of St. Mary's hospital. Royal pundits have long said Prince George is growing up to be his father's twin, and looking back at photographs of William on his first day at Eton, we're inclined to agree. The two share the same hair color, the same smile, and that regal stature closely associated with the royals. As such, we have a feeling everyone will be doing a double take when George arrives for his own first day at Eton.
The tween doesn't just resemble his famous father, he also admires William and wants to retrace his journey, especially where his education is concerned. "George has always wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps," an insider disclosed to People in June 2026. Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith opined that she reckons George has made the right decision with Eton, given that William thrived when he was a student there. "Eton was a much-needed haven for William," Bedell Smith explained. "It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role."
The young prince might be set to attend one of the most expensive schools in the U.K., not to mention that he's the heir to the throne, but insiders told People in 2025 George is just like any other boy his age. "He is the most normal 12-year-old future monarch we have ever had. And that is a very good thing," one shared. Those who know the youngster best note that he is good fun behind closed doors and not nearly as serious as he appears in public.
There are some key differences between Prince William and Prince George
Prince George might look just like his famous father, Prince William, but his upbringing is vastly different from what the Prince of Wales endured as a kid. For one, George's parents are still happily together (Princess Diana and King Charles III's marriage was incredibly messy long before their widely-publicized divorce), and they have taken great care to give George and his two siblings the happiest childhood possible, without all the public scrutiny that comes with being a member of The Firm. As royal expert Ingrid Seward explained to The Mirror, "William and Kate have always been wary of exposing their children to the public as William still has painful memories of his own childhood and how he hated the persistent attention."
The public events George has gradually begun to attend in his capacity as a royal have been carefully considered by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who don't want to bombard him with official duties or the overwhelming media attention that William had to tolerate from a young age. Aside from having a very different childhood, George also has different interests than his dad. The Prince of Wales told Eugene Levy on "The Reluctant Traveler" in 2025 that his son has a vested interest in history. As William was showing Levy around Windsor Castle, he quipped that George would actually be a much better tour guide.
"If you want to know about history, I'm not the guy," William openly admitted, per People. "Actually, George, my son, is way better in history than I am. I have to check with him now on my dates. I think I probably need some history lessons... I could do with that." That's something we didn't know about Prince George.