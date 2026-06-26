Pic Of Prince William's First Day At Eton Highlights Just How Much George Resembles His Dad

Oh, how time flies! Prince George is off to Eton College in the fall, but it feels like only yesterday Prince William and Princess Catherine introduced the world to him on the steps of St. Mary's hospital. Royal pundits have long said Prince George is growing up to be his father's twin, and looking back at photographs of William on his first day at Eton, we're inclined to agree. The two share the same hair color, the same smile, and that regal stature closely associated with the royals. As such, we have a feeling everyone will be doing a double take when George arrives for his own first day at Eton.

Tom Wargacki & Chris Jackson/Getty

The tween doesn't just resemble his famous father, he also admires William and wants to retrace his journey, especially where his education is concerned. "George has always wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps," an insider disclosed to People in June 2026. Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith opined that she reckons George has made the right decision with Eton, given that William thrived when he was a student there. "Eton was a much-needed haven for William," Bedell Smith explained. "It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role."

The young prince might be set to attend one of the most expensive schools in the U.K., not to mention that he's the heir to the throne, but insiders told People in 2025 George is just like any other boy his age. "He is the most normal 12-year-old future monarch we have ever had. And that is a very good thing," one shared. Those who know the youngster best note that he is good fun behind closed doors and not nearly as serious as he appears in public.