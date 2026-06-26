Amal Clooney Gets Real About Losing Her 'Personal Life' After Marrying The ER Heartthrob

Actors falling in love on set and getting married offscreen after being an item onscreen is a tale as old as time. When a celeb settles down with someone outside of Hollywood, on the other hand, it often takes fans by surprise. This is one of the reasons George Clooney's relationship with his now-wife Amal Clooney got so much attention. As an international human rights lawyer, Amal's life and career were very different from that of the beloved movie star she would go on to marry. It's easy to imagine what an effect this change had on her. Now, over a decade after the pair's wedding, Amal is opening up about how life in the spotlight changed things for her and how she found balance.

At the Cartier Women's Initiative, Amal spoke about how marrying George affected her life. "I used to have my work life and my personal life, and they could look quite different, and I was able to not have them mix," she explained, per Instagram. "I got married, and that changed quite a lot," she said with a laugh. According to Amal, gracing the covers of tabloids and hitting red carpets felt uncomfortable when she needed to continue to be respected in her field. Ultimately, though, she decided to embrace George's world, knowing that she could do both. "It just doesn't matter as much as living your life, and ultimately, if you're good at what you do, that is going to shine through," she said.