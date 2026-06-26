Amal Clooney Gets Real About Losing Her 'Personal Life' After Marrying The ER Heartthrob
Actors falling in love on set and getting married offscreen after being an item onscreen is a tale as old as time. When a celeb settles down with someone outside of Hollywood, on the other hand, it often takes fans by surprise. This is one of the reasons George Clooney's relationship with his now-wife Amal Clooney got so much attention. As an international human rights lawyer, Amal's life and career were very different from that of the beloved movie star she would go on to marry. It's easy to imagine what an effect this change had on her. Now, over a decade after the pair's wedding, Amal is opening up about how life in the spotlight changed things for her and how she found balance.
At the Cartier Women's Initiative, Amal spoke about how marrying George affected her life. "I used to have my work life and my personal life, and they could look quite different, and I was able to not have them mix," she explained, per Instagram. "I got married, and that changed quite a lot," she said with a laugh. According to Amal, gracing the covers of tabloids and hitting red carpets felt uncomfortable when she needed to continue to be respected in her field. Ultimately, though, she decided to embrace George's world, knowing that she could do both. "It just doesn't matter as much as living your life, and ultimately, if you're good at what you do, that is going to shine through," she said.
The Clooneys have mastered balancing their careers
George and Amal Clooney clearly have different passions and came from different worlds when they met in 2013. Yet, the pair was engaged less than a year later, and they've seemingly been happy ever since. Last year, George told People, "Amal and I — everybody gets ticked off when I say it — but we've never had a fight. We never had an argument." He added, "You get to a point in life where you just go, 'Why would that be a discussion or an argument?' We have a really amazing relationship because we're also so supportive of each other that it's like, I don't care."
George and Amal welcomed twins Alexander and Ella to the family in 2017. Now, the couple must balance their very different careers with parenting. From the sound of it, they've managed to strike a balance that allows them to both do what they love. "You try to pace it so that I'm doing it and then she's home, and then she goes and I'm home. We try to mix it up a little bit," he told E! News at the 2025 premiere of "Jay Kelly." He added, "You're never going to get it all right. No one does ... So, you do the best you can." There was clearly a learning curve when it came time for the Clooneys to adapt to each other's lives, but it's easy to see how well things work between the couple now.