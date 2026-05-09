Fresh Details About George & Amal Clooney's Wedding, Revealed

The conversation between George Clooney and his wedding DJ Sam Young isn't the only thing that makes the A-list actor more normal and approachable. Instead of inviting only celebrities, George and Amal Clooney chose to celebrate their union in Venice with mostly loved ones. Young told Hello!, "[George] definitely had a good time, and it wasn't as many A-list guests as you would expect. It was more friends, family, probably like Matt Damon was his best friend."

Speaking of family and friends, an odd truth about the Clooneys' marriage is that Amal's loved ones were doubtful in the beginning. Her friend from law school Jae Kim shared how she felt about George being a notorious bachelor during her speech at the wedding. "I have to admit, that caused some motherly panic," Kim said. "Is she going to get hurt? He isn't exactly Mr. Commitment, I thought" (via People). Amal's father Ramzi Alamuddin was also wary about her dating the "Ocean's Eleven" actor. In 2020, George told Howard Stern how his father-in-law tried to convince Amal not to date him. "The funniest part was that she gets a letter from her father going, 'I'm going to give you 10 reasons why this is a terrible idea to date this guy,'" he recalled with a laugh (via "The Howard Stern Show").

Kim and Alamuddin eventually realized that George and Amal are relationship goals and were happy at the wedding. Amal's father even said in an AFP interview, "The wedding was more than perfect" (via The Hollywood Reporter).