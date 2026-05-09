Fresh Details About George & Amal Clooney's Wedding, Revealed
George Clooney made headlines when he married his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, in 2014. She effortlessly swept the Hollywood actor off his feet, despite George having a short-lived marriage before Amal and telling Barbara Walters, "I won't marry again," in 1995 (via Hello!). Although the Clooneys live a very lavish life, they're also normal, relatable humans. Over the years, George and Amal Clooney have openly talked about the uncertainty of their love lives, their friendship that turned into a long-lasting romance, and other untold truths about their relationship.
The couple's wedding DJ can also attest to how normal they are. DJ Sam Young, whose dad Richard Young is a celebrity photographer, told Hello! in 2026 about his quick interaction with George at his and Amal's wedding. George approached the DJ after one of his favorite songs played. "So he comes up to me, and he's like, 'Oh, I used to do that mix when I was younger. I used to be a DJ before I made it with acting in 'ER,”" Sam said. "He's a very normal guy when you're with him, there's no airs and graces, like, 'Oh I'm this big Hollywood guy.'"
Most of George and Amal's wedding guests were family and friends
The conversation between George Clooney and his wedding DJ Sam Young isn't the only thing that makes the A-list actor more normal and approachable. Instead of inviting only celebrities, George and Amal Clooney chose to celebrate their union in Venice with mostly loved ones. Young told Hello!, "[George] definitely had a good time, and it wasn't as many A-list guests as you would expect. It was more friends, family, probably like Matt Damon was his best friend."
Speaking of family and friends, an odd truth about the Clooneys' marriage is that Amal's loved ones were doubtful in the beginning. Her friend from law school Jae Kim shared how she felt about George being a notorious bachelor during her speech at the wedding. "I have to admit, that caused some motherly panic," Kim said. "Is she going to get hurt? He isn't exactly Mr. Commitment, I thought" (via People). Amal's father Ramzi Alamuddin was also wary about her dating the "Ocean's Eleven" actor. In 2020, George told Howard Stern how his father-in-law tried to convince Amal not to date him. "The funniest part was that she gets a letter from her father going, 'I'm going to give you 10 reasons why this is a terrible idea to date this guy,'" he recalled with a laugh (via "The Howard Stern Show").
Kim and Alamuddin eventually realized that George and Amal are relationship goals and were happy at the wedding. Amal's father even said in an AFP interview, "The wedding was more than perfect" (via The Hollywood Reporter).