Pat Sajak Has Quite The Age Gap With His Wife Lesly

TV personality Pat Sajak is almost synonymous with the show "Wheel of Fortune" after hosting it from 1981 to 2024. The former host made the show interesting with his charm and humor, although some of those funny moments became controversial for Pat. Sajak's life off-screen is also pretty interesting. Sajak met his wife Lesly Brown through mutual friends at a sports bar in 1988. The "Wheel of Fortune" alum was 41, going on 42 years old, while his wife-to-be was a 23-year-old model.

Their relationship was platonic at first, possibly due to the 19-year age gap, but things turned romantic after Brown won a vacation on "The Dating Show." The former model was on the show before meeting Sajak, and she went to Mexico with the guy who selected her. This would trigger Sajak's jealousy and make him realize his true feelings for Brown. Sajak recalled his jealousy in an interview with People. "I knew she was the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with," he said. The TV personality made a move on Brown after her return to the States, and the two married on New Year's Eve in 1989.

Sajak and Brown haven't discussed their age difference with the media, which seems unnecessary after they built a life together. The couple has two children: their son Patrick, born in 1990, and their daughter Maggie, born in 1995.