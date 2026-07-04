Hugh Jackman Looks Different With Long Hair In Early '00s Throwback Pics

Hugh Jackman appears to be someone who likes to keep things short and simple as far as his hair is concerned. When the Aussie actor isn't sporting Wolverine's signature spiky 'do and sideburns combo, he tends to keep himself pretty clean cut. Hugh Jackman, somewhat surprisingly, worked as an assistant P.E. teacher before he got famous, and you can totally see that side of him in throwback pics from the actor's early "X-Men" days. After all, the Marvel icon rocking long, flowing locks definitely gives more "surfer" than "superhero."

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The photo above was taken in April 2003, while Jackman was on the promotional tour for "X2: X-Men United," which was released in theaters that very same month. And all we have to say is that Wolverine may have missed out on some serious money by not growing out his locks and securing a brand deal with L'Oréal (after all, most superheroes don't exactly get paid for their heroism alone). That being said, the Aussie star's look may have been less of a fashion statement on his part, and more of an obligation for an entirely different gig.

Following "X2," Jackman starred as the eponymous, long-haired monster hunter in the 2004 action-horror film "Van Helsing." The filming process for that movie was long, lasting throughout the entire first half of 2003. As such, Jackman would have been knee-deep in production on "Van Helsing" at the same time he was busy promoting "X2." Hence, his glorious hair. And from the sound of it, the actor wasn't prepared for the hair extensions required to achieve Van Helsing's signature look — nor was he especially fond of them.