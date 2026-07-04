Growing Pains Star Joanna Kerns Is Still Stunning: What She Looks Like Now

Joanna Kerns was everyone's favorite mom back in the '80s, when she played Maggie Seaver on the hit show "Growing Pains." The beautiful Maggie was a loving wife to husband Jason Seaver (Alan Thicke), a dedicated mother to kids Mike (Kirk Cameron), Carol (Tracey Gold), and Ben (Jeremy Miller), and a hard-working journalist. If you've ever wondered what happened to the cast of "Growing Pains" — especially their wonderful family matriarch — you'll be happy to know that Kerns is just as gorgeous as she was on the beloved sitcom, even all these years later.

In a photo uploaded to Instagram in November 2024, Kerns posed on the set of "Happy's Place," while shooting an episode where she worked as the director. Instantly recognizable, the former actor smiled with the same gorgeous eyes and bright expression she was known for on "Growing Pains." Even her hair is a similar style, still blond and cut into a lob that hits right at her shoulders, with cute, short bangs (she looks so good — this is just another example of why retro hairstyles are taking over TikTok). In the more than 30 years since her most famous role, Kerns hasn't aged a day!