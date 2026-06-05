Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Growing Pains? What They're Up To Now
"Growing Pains" was a staple of 1980s sitcom television. At its height, the show garnered millions of viewers each week who tuned in to watch the latest adventures of the ever-lovable Seaver family. The show had the usual trademarks of an American sitcom, with its depiction of a flawed but relatable family navigating the ups and downs of family life. What really won viewers over, though, was the cast of" Growing Pains," who brought the Seaver family to life. The Seavers gave viewers a family they could truly relate to, who experienced their fair share of work-life balance issues, teenage rebellion, sibling rivalry, and financial problems. Despite their struggles, they were still the kind of loving, understanding, and present family that viewers could aspire to.
The series also set itself apart through the Seaver family's unusual dynamics. At the time, it was rare for TV series to feature working mothers like Maggie Seaver (Joanna Kerns), a full-time journalist, while her psychiatrist husband, Dr. Jason Seaver (Alan Thicke), works from home as a stay-at-home dad. Although the series upended traditional family depictions, they maintained the antics and shenanigans of a typical sitcom. Between their palpable chemistry and heartwarming moments of bonding, the Seavers captivated America. "Growing Pains" ultimately ended its long run in 1992, at which point it faded in the face of several classic 1990s sitcoms. After the show ended, the actors, who were made stars by "Growing Pains," went on to pursue a variety of endeavors in their personal and professional lives, and you'd be surprised by where some of them are today.
Alan Thicke stayed busy with hosting and cameo opportunities
Alan Thicke portrayed Dr. Jason Seaver in "Growing Pains," becoming one of the most beloved sitcom dads due to his genuine love for his children, patience, and penchant for teaching life lessons. After the conclusion of "Growing Pains," Thicke returned to his roots in the hosting field. He got his foot in the entertainment industry through hosting game shows and talk shows rather than acting. The "Growing Pains" star started out hosting game shows like "Face the Music" and "Animal Crack-Ups" before earning his own talk show, "The Alan Thicke Show," in 1980.
He returned to hosting in 1988, taking over for Bob Barker as the host for the Miss USA Pageant in El Paso, Texas. Thicke continued dabbling in beauty pageants, also serving as the host of the Miss Universe Canada Pageant in 2004. From pageants to TV specials, Thicke continued hosting a variety of programs, but he didn't leave acting entirely behind. Thicke remained a prominent name in the comedy genre, appearing on many of the most memorable sitcoms over the years, including "Married... with Children," "7th Heaven," and "How I Met Your Mother." Thicke also boasted a few reality TV appearances, participating in an episode of "Celebrity Wife Swap," where he swapped spouses with comedian Gilbert Gottfried, and competing on "Chopped" in Season 33. He remained active in hosting, reality TV, and acting until his death in 2016.
Joanna Kerns found her love of directing
Joanna Kerns became one of the most beloved '80s sitcom moms from her role on "Growing Pains" as working matriarch Maggie Seaver. Kerns' character was sharp, intellectual, and warm, guiding her family with a steady hand and wisdom. While Kerns' breakthrough role on "Growing Pains" earned her many TV film roles, she eventually transitioned from acting to directing. Kerns had always been interested in directing but felt like she had to choose between acting and directing. "I remember my agent saying to me, 'If you're going to be a TV director, you book way out front. And no producer or TV studio wants to hear, "I'll do it if I don't get an acting job,"' she told Variety. "So, you have to make a commitment."
There is a reason we don't see many women over 50 in Hollywood, and after "Growing Pains," Kerns recognized that there weren't as many roles for her because of the industry's ageism. Hence, it marked the perfect time to pursue her interest in directing, though she's still open to returning onscreen, explaining, "I did it at the right time because I was aging out in that big black hole for women. There's a lack of good roles for women between 40 and 60 [years old], and then they come back again. I love acting. I'm around."
While the timing was right, it still wasn't easy to make the transition into directing. The "Jane the Virgin" director acknowledged the growing conversation surrounding the lack of female directors in Hollywood and hopes that someday it won't be significant when productions hire woman directors. "But one day it won't be that you're hiring a woman director; it'll be that you have the best directors for your show," she said.
Kirk Cameron is a big name in faith-based media
Kirk Cameron was just 14 years old when he landed the role of Mike Seaver in "Growing Pains." He became a teen idol through his performance as the cheeky, mischievous, yet charming Mike, who tested his parents' limits and patience but won viewers over with his sense of humor. During his time on the show, Cameron happened to receive an invitation from his girlfriend's family to attend church with them. Although Cameron had grown up in a non-religious family and considered himself an atheist, the church experience soon led him to take an interest in religion and he transitioned to Christianity. After "Growing Pains," Cameron continued acting but largely moved into the faith-based entertainment industry.
He appeared in Christian-themed films such as the "Left Behind" series, in which he portrayed journalist Cameron "Buck" Williams, who gets left behind after the rapture. Kirk Cameron and his wife Chelsea Noble starred in all three films together as Buck and Hattie Durham, respectively. In 2008, the "Growing Pains" star teamed up with the Kendrick Brothers for the Christian drama "Fireproof," in which he starred as firefighter Caleb Holt, who has 40 days to save his marriage through a faith-based challenge.
In addition to his faith-based media work, Cameron is a father to six children. Recently, he and Noble left Hollywood for Tennessee due to their disagreement with California's policies. He considers himself to be among a growing group of "California refugees," telling the Washington Examiner, "It's shocking how many Californians are here. And when I see them in the grocery store, I tell them, 'Don't California our Tennessee.'"
Tracey Gold won 'Worst Cooks In America Celebrity Edition'
Tracey Gold starred in "Growing Pains" as the oldest Seaver daughter, Caroline "Carol" Seaver. Carol proved a relatable figure in "Growing Pains. While she is quite brilliant and witty, she's also a very kind, compassionate, and sometimes self-conscious individual navigating the realistic trials and triumphs of high school life and the transition to womanhood. At the time of her casting, Gold had already spent much of her life onscreen, beginning her acting career at just 5 years old. However, "Growing Pains" proved to be her breakthrough role, establishing her as a teen star.
After "Growing Pains," Gold continued acting but also ventured into reality TV, participating and competing on celebrity editions of popular reality programs, including "Celebrity Wife Swap" and "The Mole." In 2022, she joined "Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition" as a contestant. While she is largely considered an '80s star, Gold fit right in with the other contestants for the series' "That's So '90s" theme, which featured '90s sitcom stars such as Jodie Sweetin, Matthew Lawrence, and Nicholle Tom. Gold joined the show after a kitchen mishap at home, in which some sparks flew after she combined frozen shrimp and hot oil. As a mother of four, she sought to hone her cooking skills to offer more variety at family dinners. On the show, she quickly gained confidence in her cooking and heeded the judges' advice to taste everything she made. The "Growing Pains" star ultimately took home the top prize on her season of "Worst Cooks in America," earning $25,000 toward her chosen charity.
Jeremy Miller switched to the hospitality industry and recovery advocate
Jeremy Miller starred in "Growing Pains" as the youngest son, Ben Seaver. As the "baby" of the family for the first four seasons, Ben won over viewers with his smiley personality and adoration of his older brother. In later seasons, Miller's character grew to be relatable as the initially reluctant but ultimately loyal big brother. Miller continued to dabble in acting and reality TV after "Growing Pains," but he also tried his hand at a new industry.
Miller stepped away from acting to pursue a career as a chef and launched his own catering company. Unfortunately, in 2008, his catering company proved unsuccessful. On the brink of homelessness, he called his TV dad, Alan Thicke, for help. Thicke made some phone calls and connected Miller with a number of friends and restaurateurs in need of Miller's skills, which helped Miller get back on his feet. Today, Miller is a celebrity chef who offers private cooking classes for couples or parties up to 12 people. In the years after "Growing Pains," he also overcame his struggles with substance abuse through the Fresh Start Recovery program and, in turn, became a spokesperson and patient advocate for the clinic.
Leonardo DiCaprio rose as an A-lister and environmentalist
Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most recognizable A-list stars in Hollywood. However, in 1991, he was a virtually unknown actor when he joined the cast of "Growing Pains' in Season 7. He arrived at a time when the show's ratings were falling, and the producers thought a fresh new face would appeal to audiences, especially the show's younger female viewers. DiCaprio portrayed the recurring role of Luke Brower, a homeless teen the Seaver family takes in. Even back then, DiCaprio's acting skills shone through as the troubled and naive yet charming and comical Luke.
Just five years after his stint on "Growing Pains," DiCaprio starred alongside Kate Winslet in James Cameron's "Titanic." The film went on to earn 14 Oscar nominations and become one of the highest-grossing moves of all time, propelling DiCaprio into an actor of critical acclaim. Since then, he has continued to make a name for himself in the film industry, collaborating with high-profile directors from Martin Scorsese to Christopher Nolan. In 2016, he won his first Oscar for best actor for his performance in "The Revenant."
Acting isn't his only passion, though, as DiCaprio is also prominent environmentalist. It's an interest and passion he has harbored for years, as he started the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 to raise awareness for environmental issues. As part of his environmentalist work, he has produced documentaries, funded conservation projects, and helmed public campaigns to raise awareness for climate change.
Ashley Johnson transitioned into voice acting
Ashley Johnson joined the cast of "Growing Pains" for Seasons 6 and 7 as little Chrissy Seaver. She was just 6 years old when she was cast as the newest addition to the Seaver family, taking over Ben's former role as the youngest family member. Chrissy won over both the Seavers and audiences with her adorable, cheeky, and funny personality. Johnson continued acting after "Growing Pains," nabbing roles in "Kelly" and "Blindspot," while making guest appearances on countless sitcoms. However, to some fans, she's better known for her voice acting than for her live-action work.
Johnson ventured into voice acting in 1997 when she booked the role of child prodigy Gretchen Priscilla Grundler in "Recess." She continued booking roles in cartoons like "Jumanji" and "Teen Titans." Her big break, though, came in 2013 when she landed the role of Ellie in "The Last of Us" video game. Johnson provided the voice and motion capture for Ellie, a role that earned her several awards for video game voice acting. She reprised the role for "The Last of Us: Left Behind" and "The Last of Us: Part II," but her role in "The Last of Us" franchise doesn't stop there. Johnson also cameoed in the live-action "The Last of Us" TV show as Ellie's mother, Anna, which was quite symbolic considering she brought the character to life in the video game through her voice acting. In addition to her prominence in "The Last of Us" franchise, Johnson is a major figure in "Dungeons & Dragons," serving as a founding member and frequent campaign voice actor on "Critical Role."
Matthew Perry became a mainstay on 'Friends'
Before he joined one of the most successful and re-watchable sitcoms of all time, Matthew Perry had a small role in "Growing Pains." In Season 4, Perry enjoyed a three-episode arc in "Growing Pains" as Carol's boyfriend, Sandy. Unfortunately, his character arc was quite tragic. Although Sandy's story began as Carol's charming, successful college boyfriend, things take a sad turn when he doesn't turn up for a promised date. Sandy gets into a car accident while driving under the influence and passes away shortly after. The gravity of the episode helped raise awareness for driving under the influence, though it was quite a devastating arc.
From there, Matthew Perry underwent a major career transformation and is now best known as Chandler Bing from "Friends." Chandler stands out in the show for his sarcastic sense of humor. He's the funny friend of the group, though he can never quite hide his empathetic and thoughtful self behind his jokes. Perry's role in "Friends" proved to be his breakthrough role, leading to a successful acting career that included performances in "Fools Rush In" and "17 Again." He remained a big name in the sitcom realm, both starring in and producing shows like "Go On" and "The Odd Couple." In 2022, Perry also became an author, publishing his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." The book became a New York Times bestseller and provided insight into his time on "Friends," along with some of his personal struggles throughout the years. He remained active in Hollywood until his death in 2023, joining the many other "Friends" actors we've sadly lost.
Chelsea Noble married and works alongside her onscreen love interest
Chelsea Noble had a recurring role as Kate MacDonald, Mike Seaver's girlfriend, on "Growing Pains" from Seasons 5 to 7. Kate and Mike met in college, where they took the same acting class and quickly developed feelings for each other. Although they experience plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, especially due to some complicated love triangles, they ultimately prove to be the real deal and get engaged in the series finale. While they played onscreen lovers, Noble and Kirk Cameron developed a real relationship offscreen as well.
The pair actually met on the set of "Full House" rather than "Growing Pains." Noble appeared in the series as Samantha and met Cameron behind the scenes when he came to the set to visit his younger sister, Candace Cameron Bure. Four years later, the pair were married. Noble went on to have six children with "Growing Pains" star Kirk Cameron. In addition to their personal lives, their professional lives also remained entwined after "Growing Pains." Noble frequently appears in the same projects as her husband, including "A Little Piece of Heaven," "Kirk," and the "Left Behind" trilogy.
Sam Anderson went on to play another famous principal in 'Forrest Gump'
Sam Anderson enjoyed a recurring role in "Growing Pains" throughout its run as Principal Willis DeWitt. In Season 1, DeWitt is Mike Seaver's history teacher. The two characters butt heads as DeWitt's no-nonsense persona clashes with Mike's mischievousness. However, the pair slowly come to understand each other. When the school promotes DeWitt to principal in Season 2, he becomes a mentor to the Seaver children.
Anderson continued acting after "Growing Pains" and even went on to portray another famous principal. Just two years after "Growing Pains" ended, Anderson appeared in "Forrest Gump" as Principal Hancock, the principal of Forrest's elementary school. Unfortunately, Principal Hancock was less morally inclined, taking advantage of his position and demanding something in return for allowing Forrest into public school despite his allegedly low IQ. Today, Anderson remains active in Hollywood, boasting credits in beloved works from "Murder, She Wrote" to "Lost." As of 2026, his most recent acting role is as Edwin Kingston in the "Matlock" reboot series.