Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Growing Pains? What They're Up To Now

Joanna Kerns became one of the most beloved '80s sitcom moms from her role on "Growing Pains" as working matriarch Maggie Seaver. Kerns' character was sharp, intellectual, and warm, guiding her family with a steady hand and wisdom. While Kerns' breakthrough role on "Growing Pains" earned her many TV film roles, she eventually transitioned from acting to directing. Kerns had always been interested in directing but felt like she had to choose between acting and directing. "I remember my agent saying to me, 'If you're going to be a TV director, you book way out front. And no producer or TV studio wants to hear, "I'll do it if I don't get an acting job,"' she told Variety. "So, you have to make a commitment."

There is a reason we don't see many women over 50 in Hollywood, and after "Growing Pains," Kerns recognized that there weren't as many roles for her because of the industry's ageism. Hence, it marked the perfect time to pursue her interest in directing, though she's still open to returning onscreen, explaining, "I did it at the right time because I was aging out in that big black hole for women. There's a lack of good roles for women between 40 and 60 [years old], and then they come back again. I love acting. I'm around."

While the timing was right, it still wasn't easy to make the transition into directing. The "Jane the Virgin" director acknowledged the growing conversation surrounding the lack of female directors in Hollywood and hopes that someday it won't be significant when productions hire woman directors. "But one day it won't be that you're hiring a woman director; it'll be that you have the best directors for your show," she said.