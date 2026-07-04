The Big Difference Between Hilary Swank's Childhood And The One She's Giving Her Own Kids
Before her acting career took off, Hilary Swank did not live a privileged life. When she was a child, the future star found that her family's poverty made her a pariah. Swank told The National that the parents of her peers would tell their children not to consort with her. Swank didn't understand the problem, explaining, "I didn't know there was this kind of a stereotype about people who lived in trailer parks." In the early days, Swank and her mother struggled to get her acting career off the ground. Swank was even fired from Beverly Hills 90210. After her departure from the show, Swank was paid just $3,000 for "Boys Don't Cry," the movie that earned her an Oscar. But the star has made up for it, and now she makes sure that her own kids get the childhood she didn't have.
In 2023, Hilary Swank fans got double the joy when she and her husband announced they had welcomed twins. And while they have been properly protective of their children by keeping them out of the press's eye, some photos have been shared. The twins — Ohm and Aya — were with their parents to celebrate their mom's 51st birthday in Italy, with Page Six reporting that they spent time playing in the sand, riding bikes, and being a happy family. In December 2025, Swank posted a photo of the twins on her Instagram showing them wearing matching outfits decorating a beautiful Christmas tree. It's safe to assume Santa treated Ohm and Aya well.
Hilary Swank knows how lucky she is
While Hilary Swank is clearly loving being a mom, she also doesn't shy away from talking about the hard parts. Swank spoke to People about how she handled the twins during their terrible twos. She prefers to focus on seeing the world through their eyes, explaining to People, "because I feel like they're just in this place where they're recognizing so many new things, and it's gotta be really overwhelming to have everything that you see is new." The actor is also open about how her success gave her the ability and privilege to have children later in life, telling Women's Health, "I'm not saying I actively waited until 47. But that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated."
Waiting allowed the star to learn more about herself and the world around her. "I'm much more patient. I'm much more understanding." Swank further elaborated to People, explaining, "One of the things that I feel is important about being your best parenting self is having done that work, so you break any cycles that you don't want to impart on your children." And, knowing that her fame gives her an advantage that many parents don't have, Swank has tried to use her celebrity to speak out for others. The two-time Oscar winner has spoken before the California Congress on behalf of bills that would require companies to reveal if any heavy metals are used in the process of making prenatal vitamins, and whether any forever chemicals are used in the creation of diapers.