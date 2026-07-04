The Big Difference Between Hilary Swank's Childhood And The One She's Giving Her Own Kids

While Hilary Swank is clearly loving being a mom, she also doesn't shy away from talking about the hard parts. Swank spoke to People about how she handled the twins during their terrible twos. She prefers to focus on seeing the world through their eyes, explaining to People, "because I feel like they're just in this place where they're recognizing so many new things, and it's gotta be really overwhelming to have everything that you see is new." The actor is also open about how her success gave her the ability and privilege to have children later in life, telling Women's Health, "I'm not saying I actively waited until 47. But that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated."

Waiting allowed the star to learn more about herself and the world around her. "I'm much more patient. I'm much more understanding." Swank further elaborated to People, explaining, "One of the things that I feel is important about being your best parenting self is having done that work, so you break any cycles that you don't want to impart on your children." And, knowing that her fame gives her an advantage that many parents don't have, Swank has tried to use her celebrity to speak out for others. The two-time Oscar winner has spoken before the California Congress on behalf of bills that would require companies to reveal if any heavy metals are used in the process of making prenatal vitamins, and whether any forever chemicals are used in the creation of diapers.