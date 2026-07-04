Stars Who Ditched Hollywood To Make Their Partners Happy

When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, gave up her budding Hollywood career to marry Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, no one was surprised. After all, how could she represent the British royal family and act in Los Angeles at the same time? However, she is not the only celebrity who chose their partner over Hollywood.

Many Hollywood celebrities have abandoned their careers for a normal life. This happens for a variety of reasons, from getting tired of acting to choosing family over fame. Some actors did it to make their partners happy, and — in Jane Fonda's case — moved back once the relationship fizzled out. No matter the reason, these actors decided that a happy relationship made for a better life than an unpredictable career in entertainment.

These celebrities have been incredibly open about their choices for a more private life — and have even shared what their lives look like now (hint: most of them are very happy in their new homes).