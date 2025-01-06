Meghan Markle's Loyalty To Her Suits Co-Stars Continues To This Day

Even though Meghan Markle's life has changed drastically since she wrapped up her time on "Suits," the Duchess of Sussex has made it clear that she's not ready to completely close the case on her fan-favorite character Rachel Zane just yet. In October 2024, Patrick J. Adams — who played Markle's on-screen love interest and maverick genius Mike Ross — revealed in a Reddit Q&A session that his former co-star had reached out with a heartfelt message when he launched his podcast "Sidebar" the previous month. Although they understandably aren't as close as they once were, Adams shared, "I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in anyway. So lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."

Adams teamed up with fellow "Suits" star Sarah Rafferty, known for her portrayal of incisive secretary Donna Paulsen, on the show. And, when Entertainment Weekly asked whether Markle might join them as a guest at some point, Rafferty replied simply, "Everybody's invited, and everybody has been so supportive." The podcast is meant to serve as a rewatch accompaniment for fans, though it's more of a first watch for Adams and Rafferty, who take the time to relive their most personal experiences from the set along the way. The pair also interview other cast members, uncover behind-the-scenes gossip, and answer burning fan questions about the hit legal drama, which found a new lease of life when "Suits" launched on Netflix — on the same day as Trooping the Colour no less.

