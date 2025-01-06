Meghan Markle's Loyalty To Her Suits Co-Stars Continues To This Day
Even though Meghan Markle's life has changed drastically since she wrapped up her time on "Suits," the Duchess of Sussex has made it clear that she's not ready to completely close the case on her fan-favorite character Rachel Zane just yet. In October 2024, Patrick J. Adams — who played Markle's on-screen love interest and maverick genius Mike Ross — revealed in a Reddit Q&A session that his former co-star had reached out with a heartfelt message when he launched his podcast "Sidebar" the previous month. Although they understandably aren't as close as they once were, Adams shared, "I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in anyway. So lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."
Adams teamed up with fellow "Suits" star Sarah Rafferty, known for her portrayal of incisive secretary Donna Paulsen, on the show. And, when Entertainment Weekly asked whether Markle might join them as a guest at some point, Rafferty replied simply, "Everybody's invited, and everybody has been so supportive." The podcast is meant to serve as a rewatch accompaniment for fans, though it's more of a first watch for Adams and Rafferty, who take the time to relive their most personal experiences from the set along the way. The pair also interview other cast members, uncover behind-the-scenes gossip, and answer burning fan questions about the hit legal drama, which found a new lease of life when "Suits" launched on Netflix — on the same day as Trooping the Colour no less.
Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams bonded before the show
In an early episode of "Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast" Patrick J. Adams discussed his relationship with Meghan Markle. He opened up about how their connection began long before the show started shooting proper, when they worked on a pilot together that ultimately wasn't picked up. Their initial rapport made the audition process for "Suits" much easier, since they were already comfortable together, and Adams admitted that it was "pretty clear that she was gonna get the part from the minute we did the chemistry read." The actor spoke fondly of their time together, adding, "We had an easygoing thing when we went into that room."
Sadly, he and Markle haven't stayed in touch much since. As Gabriel Macht, who played leading man Harvey Specter, confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter in 2024, "I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice." "Suits" was on the air from 2011 to 2019, with Markle leaving the cast in 2018 to marry Prince Harry. Both Adams and Macht, along with Rafferty and many other "Suits" castmembers, were invited to the royal wedding in Windsor. She may have swapped courtrooms for crown jewels, but Markle's loyalty to her co-stars proves some bonds are unbreakable. Case closed.