The Public Moments That Changed How The World Saw Meghan Markle

Everyone knows who Meghan Markle is — fame comes with being a prominent member of the British royal family. Except, Markle used to be a regular Jane growing up, and she was just starting to carve out her acting career in the legal drama "Suits" when she and Prince Harry started dating. Then everything changed.

Markle went from an up-and-coming actress to literal royalty when news broke in October 2016 that she and Prince Harry were dating. A friend of the prince's confirmed the couple's relationship to People, and nothing has ever been the same since. She went from "Suits" star to Harry's girlfriend, and that label was going to stick, even if she didn't end up marrying him.

Rumors were swirling about Harry's love life shortly before he met Meghan, but that was nothing compared to the rumors that were making the rounds after it was confirmed that he was dating the actress. By November 2016, the media tempest surrounding their relationship had become so unbearable that Harry released a rare statement in which he pleaded with the press and the public to stop harassing his girlfriend. This was also, unfortunately, how he confirmed their relationship personally for the first time. There was no going back for Meghan Markle. Public perception of her had forever changed, but this was but the beginning.