The Interview That Destroyed Meghan Markle's Reputation

On March 7, 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex appeared on television alongside Oprah Winfrey in what would prove to be a shocking tell-all interview. Prior to that big moment, Harry and Meghan had been beloved members of the British royal family. Although their suggestion to "half" participate in the monarchy had not been particularly popular among royalists, there was considerable empathy for the Sussexes' position as the "spare" couple. Their interview with Oprah, however, changed everything.

The conversation between Oprah, Harry, and Meghan was controversial from the start. As members of the British royal family, Harry and Meghan were expected to abide by the monarchy's infamous public relations rule: Never complain, never explain. By recording an interview with Oprah, though, they would be breaking all sorts of intense royal rules. Before the interview even aired, some royal watchers already opposed it vehemently. Others, though, were itching to hear what the Sussexes had to say.

When the interview finally hit TV screens across the globe, viewers were rattled by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big Oprah revelations. Apparently, while Meghan was pregnant with Prince Archie, members of the royal family had speculated about the color of the unborn baby's skin. Meghan also described the way her mental health declined during her time as a working royal. While these stories were certainly important to share with the public, other elements of the interview created controversy. The reason? Not all of the couple's claims checked out.