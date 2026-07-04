The Royal Traditions Prince Louis Has Already Broken

Prince Louis has provided royal fans with endless entertainment since he was old enough to make funny faces. Prince Louis' silly personality has notably stolen the show at Trooping the Colour alongside other high-profile events such as his family's church walkabout every Christmas. Given his penchant for innocent mischief, it's hardly surprising that Louis has already broken a few royal rules in his short lifetime. The diminutive prince has made headlines for being quite the social butterfly at Christmas in particular. In 2023, which was only the second time he joined in the tradition, Louis was spotted breaking an unspoken royal rule, namely the one that dictates thou shalt not hold hands with anyone but your parents and siblings. The little prince, who was dubbed a "prime networker" by body language expert Judi James, was spotted holding his cousin, Mia Grace's, hand.

"[This was] a first in terms of breaking the normal sibling-and-parent-based hand-holding at royal events," James confirmed to The Sun. The body language expert also pointed out that Louis was yet to become good at hiding his annoyance while having to wait around. "He stood cross-legged with impatience while he was forced to wait to be greeted by the clergy," she noted. The young boy provided plenty of entertainment to royal watchers during the 2025 Christmas walkabout and church service too. Not only did he make hearts happy by mingling with onlookers and accepting so many gifts that he eventually had to ask his dad, Prince William, to help him carry it all, but we're pretty sure Louis broke some unspoken rule when he loudly replied to the clergyman in church that he'd received some marshmallows for Christmas. Super cute, but probably frowned upon by The Firm.