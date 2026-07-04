What Happened To Bridget Moynahan After Splitting From Tom Brady? How Her Life Changed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Life after Bridget Moynahan's whirlwind, three-year romance with Tom Brady changed dramatically after they split up in 2006. For starters, Moynahan welcomed her son Jack with Brady in August 2007, after Brady had already started dating Gisele Bündchen, with whom he now shares two kids.
"Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2008. "But I got so much out of that. It's golden and it's tough and it was f***** up. But now I have a child, and it's the best thing in the world."
Moynahan has gone through a lot since then — even falling in love again — and she seems happier than ever. She's navigated co-parenting, continued her Hollywood career as an actor, and even got into cooking! She's living life on her own terms, and her transformation has been absolutely stunning.
Bridget Moynahan's acting career skyrocketed
Before becoming an actress, Bridget Moynahan was a model. She booked a role in "Coyote Ugly" in 2000 and had some other notable career highlights before her split from Tom Brady — including starring in "Serendipity" and "I, Robot," — but her career skyrocketed after her divorce. One of her biggest projects was "Blue Bloods," which she starred in from 2010 to 2024. In addition to giving her a certain level of job security, it also enabled Moynahan to spend more time with her son.
"I've fortunately been able to raise my son in New York City because of this show. That's a win," Moynahan told Glamour in 2021. "When I was modeling, I missed out on weddings and funerals and birthdays because I was always off somewhere for a job. I was really thrilled when Blue Bloods came along, for me to get this job in New York and to be able to raise Jack here and have him close to his father."
Since her divorce, Moynahan has also appeared in "Six Degrees," "Ramona and Beezus," "John Wick," "And Just Like That...", and "Boston Blue" among others. It doesn't seem like she's slowing down anytime soon!
Bridget Moynahan published two books
Acting isn't the only thing Bridget Moynahan has been up to since her split from Tom Brady — she also became a writer! In 2015, Moynahan co-wrote "The Blue Bloods Cookbook," featuring 120 recipes for family dinners, and revealed her hidden talent of cooking. Working on the book, Moynahan got to explore her own beloved family recipes. "It's fun to remember family dinners and think about the food that stood out," she told Yahoo! in 2015. These include a recipe for her dad's apple pie and a family recipe for Swedish meatballs.
Moynahan also co-wrote "Our Shoes, Our Selves: 40 Women, 40 Stories, 40 Pairs of Shoes" in 2019, featuring interviews with women about meaningful pairs of shoes. In the 2021 interview with Glamour, Moynahan opened up about this career pivot. "That was such a rewarding experience to put it together and help produce," she said about helping put together "Our Shoes." She added, "I got to work a different part of my brain."
Bridget Moynahan got married to Andrew Frankel
Bridget Moynahan has moved on in her romantic life since her divorce from Tom Brady. She had a stunning private wedding to Andrew Frankel in 2015, just a few months after he proposed. On October 17, 2015, Moynahan posted a picture on Instagram of her walking hand-in-hand with Frankel in a pretty vineyard, smiling at her new husband. "Oh, by the way, guess what I just did," she cheekily captioned the post.
"I met a really solid, good human being with none of the pretension or all that other litter," Moynahan told Glamour in the 2021 interview about her now-husband. "He's a really good person and a good partner. I don't think as a younger person I understood what that meant when it pertains to real-life situations."
They seem to get on great, with a source telling Life & Style in 2024 that Frankel "treats Jack and Bridget like royalty," referring to Moynahan's son with Brady. Frankel even posed next to Jack in an Instagram photo for Jack's graduation in June 2026. With her son's seal of approval, she seems so happy.
Bridget Moynahan is focused on co-parenting son Jack with ex Tom Brady
Bridget Moynahan considered herself a single mom after her split from Tom Brady. In the June 2008 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed, "I'm not sure anyone — and I could be wrong in this — grows up thinking, I want to be a single mom." She added, "Doing it on your own when it wasn't expected comes with a lot of fears and anxieties. But I felt 100 percent that I could do this."
And she has done it, despite how difficult the ensuing years have been. In a 2019 interview with People, Moynahan praised how far her co-parenting relationship with Brady had come. "Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," she said, referring to her husband, Andrew Frankel, and Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, who he was married to at the time but split in October 2022. "I don't think you can ask for more than that."
Brady and Moynahan also came together to support their son Jack at his graduation in 2026, even posing for a photo together. "So proud of our boy Jack," she captioned the post on Instagram.