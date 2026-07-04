What Happened To Bridget Moynahan After Splitting From Tom Brady? How Her Life Changed

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Life after Bridget Moynahan's whirlwind, three-year romance with Tom Brady changed dramatically after they split up in 2006. For starters, Moynahan welcomed her son Jack with Brady in August 2007, after Brady had already started dating Gisele Bündchen, with whom he now shares two kids.

"Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2008. "But I got so much out of that. It's golden and it's tough and it was f***** up. But now I have a child, and it's the best thing in the world."

Moynahan has gone through a lot since then — even falling in love again — and she seems happier than ever. She's navigated co-parenting, continued her Hollywood career as an actor, and even got into cooking! She's living life on her own terms, and her transformation has been absolutely stunning.