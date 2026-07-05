What Hollywood Stars Have Said About Kissing Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is an Oscar-winning actress with many more awards, nominations, and accolades to her name in her decades-long career in Hollywood. She's starred in everything from critically acclaimed dramas to musicals to iconic female-focused comedies like "The Devil Wears Prada". But it's not just her filmography and awards that have helped her achieve icon status. Several of her former co-stars have shared this unknown truth about Streep and confessed that she's a wonderful kisser.

In a BBC Radio 1 interview in which kids asked all the questions, Emma Thompson named Streep as one of her best on-screen kisses. "Meryl Streep's a very good snogger," the "Cruella" star said, reflecting on their kissing scene in "Angels in America." "She was method about it ... There was no stone unturned, my god, that's for sure." She compared Streep's technique to "mining for jewels."

Although it wasn't in a movie script, "Mama Mia! Here We Go Again" co-stars Streep and pop icon Cher shared a kiss at the film's premiere in July 2018. In a Pride Source interview in September of that year, Cher explained that the spontaneous smooch happened in part because they were laughing at how tall Cher was in her heels. "I said, 'Kiss me!' And we just kissed!" the "Strong Enough" singer said. "She is wicked funny! And I don't know that she gets to show that side all that often, but she's wicked funny and she just will do anything for a lark."