How Meryl Streep's Ex-Husband Reportedly Feels About Her Rumored Martin Short Romance

Despite the lack of any official confirmation, the world takes great joy in just the idea that Meryl Streep and Martin Short have become the cutest couple in Hollywood. While the iconic actress and the beloved comedian have known one another for years, the romantic rumors didn't begin until Streep joined the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" in the third season. At the time, both were single; Short had experienced yet another sad moment in his personal life, with the tragic passing of his wife in 2010. Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, announced their separation in 2023, though they had been apart for at least six years prior.. That also happened to be the same year Streep joined "Only Murders." And while no one knows for sure if Short and Streep are an item, Gummer's feelings about the possible pairing have become clear for the first time.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, someone close to Gummer revealed that "Don has come to terms with the end of his marriage." The insider went on to give their thoughts on how the famous sculptor has handled the situation, saying, "If this relationship with Martin had started immediately after the split, it's something he probably never would have gotten over. But enough time has passed now that he's genuinely at peace with it."