How Meryl Streep's Ex-Husband Reportedly Feels About Her Rumored Martin Short Romance
Despite the lack of any official confirmation, the world takes great joy in just the idea that Meryl Streep and Martin Short have become the cutest couple in Hollywood. While the iconic actress and the beloved comedian have known one another for years, the romantic rumors didn't begin until Streep joined the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" in the third season. At the time, both were single; Short had experienced yet another sad moment in his personal life, with the tragic passing of his wife in 2010. Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, announced their separation in 2023, though they had been apart for at least six years prior.. That also happened to be the same year Streep joined "Only Murders." And while no one knows for sure if Short and Streep are an item, Gummer's feelings about the possible pairing have become clear for the first time.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, someone close to Gummer revealed that "Don has come to terms with the end of his marriage." The insider went on to give their thoughts on how the famous sculptor has handled the situation, saying, "If this relationship with Martin had started immediately after the split, it's something he probably never would have gotten over. But enough time has passed now that he's genuinely at peace with it."
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer were together for 50 years
Don Gummer first met Meryl Streep at the start of her transformation into a Hollywood legend. The two met shortly after Streep's previous love, John Cazale died in March 1978. Streep had been living with Cazale and found herself homeless when the building's owner evicted her. Her brother, Harry, came to help the young actor move and brought along his friend, Gummer. It was Gummer's apartment that Streep moved into while Gummer himself went off to Pakistan. The two began to write to each other, and the letters led to love.
Before the end of 1978, Streep and Gummer married. A year later, they welcomed their first child, Henry, into the world. Henry was followed by his sisters: Mary, Grace, and Louisa. The couple raised their children in Connecticut and moved back to Manhattan when Louisa had grown up and moved out. Streep and Gummer were last seen together in 2018, and the separation proved difficult for Gummer. The same insider who spoke to the Daily Mail shared that "Don was especially worried about how the kids would take it, because seeing him with Meryl was the only version of family they had ever known." And while the couple has not officially divorced, Gummer has accepted that Streep and Martin Short may be together now. Still, per the insider, "Don isn't going to be having any 'Three Amigos' and 'Only Murders' marathons on repeat at home."