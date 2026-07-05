Hidden Details In The Lavish Bracelet Prince Phillip Once Gifted Queen Elizabeth For Their Anniversary
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip might no longer be with us, but their love story still enthralls millions worldwide, and for good reason. Not just anyone can stick it out for 73 years, but these two did, and they often made it look effortless. Although he didn't necessarily look it, Philip was quite the romantic. He once gifted his beloved a gorgeous, symbolic bracelet in celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary, in 1992. At a glance, the golden bracelet with its glittering diamonds, sapphires, and rubies appears to be just another fancy adornment.
But Philip put a lot of thought and detail into it — yes, the Duke of Edinburgh designed the piece of jewelry himself, and it was then crafted by Boucheron, a French jewelry house. Add that to the royal family's hidden list of talents. Upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that the bracelet's intricate links are made up of the beloved couple's initials, which are intertwined together. Not only that, but its bejeweled charms each represent something about them. The bracelet includes two roses of York (the queen was known as Princess Elizabeth of York before she ascended the throne) and Philip's naval badge.
Additionally, the eye-catching creation is adorned with three crosses, one inlaid with rubies and the remaining two with sapphires. These are thought to represent the English flag and the flag of Greece, respectively, each representing the couple's origin (Philip was originally born in Greece). Notably, this wasn't the only jewelry the prince designed for his longtime wife. Their relationship was marked by several exchanges of personalized pieces. Philip also helped design Her Majesty's engagement ring, using diamonds from a tiara his mother had gifted him. The remaining diamonds were utilized for a bracelet the prince gave his bride on their wedding day.
Prince Philip's love for Queen Elizabeth II was clear in the jewelry he gifted her
If you think the personalized jewelry Prince Philip gifted Queen Elizabeth II was romantic, just wait until you get a peek at his love letters. The duo corresponded for a few years before they got married, and looking back, it's clear that they were madly in love. No wonder the Duke of Edinburgh went to such great lengths creating meaningful jewelry for his wife. Philip wrote Her Majesty letters while World War II was still raging, and of course, he continued to do so after it ended. In one letter in particular, the prince noted how wonderful it was to have the conflict behind him and the excitement of true love in his future. "To have fallen in love completely and unreservedly makes all one's personal and even the world's troubles seem small and petty," Philip gushed in 1946, per E! News. In fact, it wasn't long before he got down on one knee.
However, the public knew nothing for a while, with the happy couple keeping their engagement under wraps. In his book, "Young Prince Philip," author Philip Eade included some of the duke's letters to the queen. In one, he penned, "I am afraid I am not capable of putting all this into the right words and I am certainly incapable of showing you the gratitude that I feel." After they wed, the duke wrote to her mother, expressing how much he loved her. "Lilibet is the only thing in this world which is absolutely real to me," he shared. Queen Elizabeth II had a teenage crush on Prince Philip, admitting in a letter of her own that it was love at first sight, and she knew she'd marry him.