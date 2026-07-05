Hidden Details In The Lavish Bracelet Prince Phillip Once Gifted Queen Elizabeth For Their Anniversary

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Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip might no longer be with us, but their love story still enthralls millions worldwide, and for good reason. Not just anyone can stick it out for 73 years, but these two did, and they often made it look effortless. Although he didn't necessarily look it, Philip was quite the romantic. He once gifted his beloved a gorgeous, symbolic bracelet in celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary, in 1992. At a glance, the golden bracelet with its glittering diamonds, sapphires, and rubies appears to be just another fancy adornment.

But Philip put a lot of thought and detail into it — yes, the Duke of Edinburgh designed the piece of jewelry himself, and it was then crafted by Boucheron, a French jewelry house. Add that to the royal family's hidden list of talents. Upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that the bracelet's intricate links are made up of the beloved couple's initials, which are intertwined together. Not only that, but its bejeweled charms each represent something about them. The bracelet includes two roses of York (the queen was known as Princess Elizabeth of York before she ascended the throne) and Philip's naval badge.

Additionally, the eye-catching creation is adorned with three crosses, one inlaid with rubies and the remaining two with sapphires. These are thought to represent the English flag and the flag of Greece, respectively, each representing the couple's origin (Philip was originally born in Greece). Notably, this wasn't the only jewelry the prince designed for his longtime wife. Their relationship was marked by several exchanges of personalized pieces. Philip also helped design Her Majesty's engagement ring, using diamonds from a tiara his mother had gifted him. The remaining diamonds were utilized for a bracelet the prince gave his bride on their wedding day.