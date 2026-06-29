Kate Middleton Takes On Grueling Physical Challenge Shining A Light On The 'Deeper Impact' Of Cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is continuing to break stereotypes of what it means to be a princess. She just proved that princesses are tough, strong, and willing to fight after she completed a grueling physical challenge to raise awareness about the "deeper impact" of cancer. Catherine announced on June 28, 2026, that she participated in The National Three Peaks Challenge. This event raises money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, where she received cancer treatment, per CNN. In the challenge, she had to climb the three highest peaks in Scotland, England, and Wales within 24 hours, which totals 23 miles walking distance with a total ascent of 10,052 feet.
"Cancer doesn't just affect the body," Catherine wrote on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account on June 28, sharing a picture of her at the summit of one of the peaks (shown below). "It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone."
By doing the incredibly physically difficult challenge, Catherine, who was never the same after her own cancer diagnosis in March 2024, hoped "to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare," according to her post. She also encouraged people going through cancer to find balance in their lives and the unknown. "Because in the end, bravery isn't just about pushing forward," Kate added. "It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking."
Kate Middleton has supported cancer research and people going through cancer since her own treatment
Princess Catherine has been advocating for cancer research and giving back ever since she announced her own cancer diagnosis and subsequent preventative chemotherapy treatment in March 2024. In January 2025, she visited The Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea and announced she was officially in remission, per People. Despite the good news, life after treatment wasn't always smooth sailing. Catherine gave a vulnerable cancer recovery update in July 2025, during a visit to Colchester Hospital. "Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really, you know, difficult," she said, as reported by Hello!.
Catherine and her husband, Prince William, became joint patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. Over the last two years, Catherine has also visited many cancer treatment centers, including The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in June 2026, where she met patients going through chemotherapy, according to ABC News. Kate's passion for giving back is why she wanted to do The National Three Peaks Challenge.
"Lots of people have asked me why I'm doing this challenge," she said in a video message uploaded to Instagram on Sunday. "And, partly it's personal — I'm so grateful to be here, to be strong enough to walk these hills. But, more importantly, it's to give something back and acknowledge all the incredible work going on up and down this country."