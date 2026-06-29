Kate Middleton Takes On Grueling Physical Challenge Shining A Light On The 'Deeper Impact' Of Cancer

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is continuing to break stereotypes of what it means to be a princess. She just proved that princesses are tough, strong, and willing to fight after she completed a grueling physical challenge to raise awareness about the "deeper impact" of cancer. Catherine announced on June 28, 2026, that she participated in The National Three Peaks Challenge. This event raises money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, where she received cancer treatment, per CNN. In the challenge, she had to climb the three highest peaks in Scotland, England, and Wales within 24 hours, which totals 23 miles walking distance with a total ascent of 10,052 feet.

"Cancer doesn't just affect the body," Catherine wrote on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account on June 28, sharing a picture of her at the summit of one of the peaks (shown below). "It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone."

By doing the incredibly physically difficult challenge, Catherine, who was never the same after her own cancer diagnosis in March 2024, hoped "to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare," according to her post. She also encouraged people going through cancer to find balance in their lives and the unknown. "Because in the end, bravery isn't just about pushing forward," Kate added. "It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking."