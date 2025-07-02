Kate Middleton Gives Most Vulnerable Cancer Recovery Update Yet (& It's So Tragic)

Since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has balanced her privacy while being open about the effects of dealing with this illness. With each update, she's focused on connecting with people on an emotional level and communicating the message that recovery can be a lengthy process. For instance, in January 2025, when Kate announced that she was in remission, she was quick to point out that the process wasn't over. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," she wrote on Instagram. Half a year later, at a July 2, 2025 royal appearance, Kate elaborated even more on the struggles of this transitional time in her life.

"Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really, you know, difficult," Kate admitted during her visit to Colchester Hospital (via Hello!). "It's a rollercoaster, it's not one smooth plain, which you expect it to be. But the reality is it's not, you go through hard times," she added. This idea was recently seen in action across royal major events in June 2025. Kate was the picture of elegance at Trooping the Colour. Two days later, Kate attended the Order of the Garter, and her dazzling smile sent a positive message about her recovery. However, just two days after that, royal fans were surprised to learn that Kate would be missing Royal Ascot.