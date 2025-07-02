Kate Middleton Gives Most Vulnerable Cancer Recovery Update Yet (& It's So Tragic)
Since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has balanced her privacy while being open about the effects of dealing with this illness. With each update, she's focused on connecting with people on an emotional level and communicating the message that recovery can be a lengthy process. For instance, in January 2025, when Kate announced that she was in remission, she was quick to point out that the process wasn't over. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," she wrote on Instagram. Half a year later, at a July 2, 2025 royal appearance, Kate elaborated even more on the struggles of this transitional time in her life.
"Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really, you know, difficult," Kate admitted during her visit to Colchester Hospital (via Hello!). "It's a rollercoaster, it's not one smooth plain, which you expect it to be. But the reality is it's not, you go through hard times," she added. This idea was recently seen in action across royal major events in June 2025. Kate was the picture of elegance at Trooping the Colour. Two days later, Kate attended the Order of the Garter, and her dazzling smile sent a positive message about her recovery. However, just two days after that, royal fans were surprised to learn that Kate would be missing Royal Ascot.
Kate's candid approach is crucial to controlling her narrative
Sadly, when Kate Middleton dropped out of the Royal Ascot, it launched a new wave of rumors and doubts about her cancer recovery. Even royal employees weren't immune to the anxiety. To add to the dread, Rebecca English wrote in the Daily Mail, "What I understand, she is fortunate to even be speaking of recovery." This chilling detail stands in contrast to the positive message Kate presented even in her initial message about her cancer diagnosis, when she explained, "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," (via CNN).
Speculation aside, the official palace message after Kate missed Royal Ascot was that she was taking a new approach to her royal responsibilities. With three royal events densely packed together in less than a week, it makes sense that Kate reconsidered and decided to take a break.
She seems to be prioritizing what matters most to her and focusing her energy on causes that she finds especially meaningful. On June 20, 2025, Kate commemorated Children's Hospice Week by spotlighting the impact of these organizations and mentioning her experiences as a patron. Now, with her vulnerable reveal about the ups and downs of cancer recovery, hopefully Kate's transparency will help prevent people from jumping to conclusions when she decides to decline a public appearance in the future.