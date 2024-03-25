Subtle Nods You Didn't Notice In Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement

Kate Middleton took complete control of announcing her cancer diagnosis in her March 22 video statement. Her statement clearly aimed to put minds at ease and calm the rumor mill that had been spinning out of control since her absence from the public began. But her speech also attempted to answer questions beyond her health, like assuring folks that her marriage is rock solid and making it clear that her kids are her top priority. Of course, there are even more things to glean from the Princess of Wales' statement that go beyond the words she said. From her fashion choices to the video's setting, there may have been some subtle messages in what we were shown in this video in addition to what we heard.

For the most part, Kate's public statement seems to have quelled confusion and squashed conspiracy theories about her disappearance. Even so, some have continued asking questions about Kate's choice to wear a sweater she has worn many times before, and even speculating whether or not the flowers behind her in the video were in season when it was supposedly filmed. With a closer look, though, these details may not be errors in a fake video, but rather small details with big messages behind them.