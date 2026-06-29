Brennan Elliott Is Back On Hallmark, Finding A Silver Lining Of Healing After His Wife's Death
Fans of the Hallmark Channel are ready to welcome Brennan Elliott back with open arms after a difficult period in his life. In March 2025, the Hallmark star announced the tragic death of his wife, Camilla Row. Now, just over a year later, Elliott is returning to acting and opening up about this new chapter.
"A Castle of Our Own," which premiered on June 27, marked Elliott's 32nd Hallmark Channel movie. This comes after a hiatus that lasted more than a year. Elliott married Row in 2011 and supported her while she lived with gastric cancer for nearly a decade. Returning to work has surely been complicated for Elliott. Yet, he has found comfort in the struggle his character, Adam, faces in the film, as he's going through a divorce and feeling stagnant — something Elliott can relate to after the painful period he's been through. "I was stuck also," Elliott told People. He explained, "It's tough to move forward when certain things happen to you, but you've got to keep plugging away. I feel like this is the next chapter of my life."
Elliott thinks Row would be proud of his return to acting. "My wife was the one who always said, 'Don't lose you for my benefit. Please don't lose you. That's the person I love.' I think she would be very proud of the man that I am now," he said.
The Hallmark Channel is helping Brennan Elliott feel like himself again
Brennan Elliott and Camilla Row welcomed two children together, son Liam and daughter Luna. Understandably, parenting and healing took priority over returning to acting before Elliott began filming "A Castle of Our Own." Elliott told People of his family life, "We miss her, but she was in so much pain. She's at peace now, and we've had to rebuild." He added, "Grief doesn't have to be scary. Yes, it's painful, but it's really taught me a lot about a lot of things that I wouldn't have ever learned if I didn't go through it."
Evidently Elliott has made great strides in his healing journey and it's clear his new movie played a big part in that. On June 27, the star took to Instagram, writing, "Returning to set for 'A Castle of Our Own' wasn't just about making another movie, it was about rediscovering a part of myself I wasn't sure I'd ever find again."
He continued, "If you're carrying the loss of someone you love, I hope you know this: it's okay to smile again. It's okay to find happiness. That doesn't diminish your love for them, it honors the life and love you shared, while making every new moment of joy even more meaningful." Hallmark fans are surely eager to smile along with Elliott as he makes his return to the channel he calls home.