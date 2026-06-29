Brennan Elliott Is Back On Hallmark, Finding A Silver Lining Of Healing After His Wife's Death

Fans of the Hallmark Channel are ready to welcome Brennan Elliott back with open arms after a difficult period in his life. In March 2025, the Hallmark star announced the tragic death of his wife, Camilla Row. Now, just over a year later, Elliott is returning to acting and opening up about this new chapter.

"A Castle of Our Own," which premiered on June 27, marked Elliott's 32nd Hallmark Channel movie. This comes after a hiatus that lasted more than a year. Elliott married Row in 2011 and supported her while she lived with gastric cancer for nearly a decade. Returning to work has surely been complicated for Elliott. Yet, he has found comfort in the struggle his character, Adam, faces in the film, as he's going through a divorce and feeling stagnant — something Elliott can relate to after the painful period he's been through. "I was stuck also," Elliott told People. He explained, "It's tough to move forward when certain things happen to you, but you've got to keep plugging away. I feel like this is the next chapter of my life."

Elliott thinks Row would be proud of his return to acting. "My wife was the one who always said, 'Don't lose you for my benefit. Please don't lose you. That's the person I love.' I think she would be very proud of the man that I am now," he said.