Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott Announces Tragic Death Of His Wife, Camilla Row
Charismatic Hallmark actor Brennan Elliott has charmed the small screen with his many performances, but behind the scenes, Elliott has been dedicated to the role of a lifetime. Within Elliott's relationship with his wife, Camilla Row, the "UnREAL" star found a wellspring of love and plenty of hardships. Since 2018, Row has been battling back and forth with a pernicious gastric cancer diagnosis that she ultimately succumbed to on March 22, 2025. To express his grief, Elliott made an endearing post on Instagram stating that Row "would have wanted me to thank every person from all over the world who prayed for her over the last 8 years."
Elliott mentioned how much physical pain Row had been in leading up to her passing early on that Saturday morning. "[I] assure all who loved her she is in peace with no more pain," his post continued. It is clear that Row was beloved by Elliott and the two children they shared — Liam and Luna. The "All Of My Heart" star goes on to thank Row "for being the best wife, mother and friend I've ever known."
It's clear that Row's death is a massive loss for community and her family.
Camilla Row had struggled with her health for years
During her pregnancies, Camilla Row went through recurring bouts of acid reflux. In 2018, several years after giving birth, the reflux returned and felt different. According to Orange Coast Magazine, this led Row to seek answers and ultimately ended up being diagnosed with Stage 1 gastric cancer. Initially, Row wanted to keep her cancer to herself so that her Hallmark channel husband Brennan Elliott could continue his career uninterrupted. After undergoing several intensive surgeries including the removal of lymph nodes and her stomach, Row was declared cancer-free and told it was unlikely to come back. Unfortunately, the cancer reared its head once again just a few years later.
This time, Elliott shared the new of his wife's struggles with her health, taking to Instagram to write a heartfelt post. After admitting that Row had gone through "several bouts with cancer in the past," Elliott went on to confirm that his wife was now a "Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient." However, he also gushed that "There is no one I consider braver, stronger, more fearless," to be undergoing such a harrowing journey.
Row's cancer returned in 2021, and in January of 2025, Row revealed on her private Instagram account that "A series of surgeries and hospitalizations have left me weak and out of treatment but I am thankful everyday of each second of life." She thanked her friends and followers for their thoughts and prayers.