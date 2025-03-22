Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott Announces Tragic Death Of His Wife, Camilla Row

Charismatic Hallmark actor Brennan Elliott has charmed the small screen with his many performances, but behind the scenes, Elliott has been dedicated to the role of a lifetime. Within Elliott's relationship with his wife, Camilla Row, the "UnREAL" star found a wellspring of love and plenty of hardships. Since 2018, Row has been battling back and forth with a pernicious gastric cancer diagnosis that she ultimately succumbed to on March 22, 2025. To express his grief, Elliott made an endearing post on Instagram stating that Row "would have wanted me to thank every person from all over the world who prayed for her over the last 8 years."

Elliott mentioned how much physical pain Row had been in leading up to her passing early on that Saturday morning. "[I] assure all who loved her she is in peace with no more pain," his post continued. It is clear that Row was beloved by Elliott and the two children they shared — Liam and Luna. The "All Of My Heart" star goes on to thank Row "for being the best wife, mother and friend I've ever known."

It's clear that Row's death is a massive loss for community and her family.