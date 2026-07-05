The Leading Ladies Of Little House On The Prairie Are Still So Stunning Today
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"Little House on the Prairie" was destined to become a TV classic. Not only did it appeal to viewers who grew up on Laura Ingalls Wilder's beloved books, but it also fit in perfectly with the mid-1970s nostalgia for pioneer style and simpler times — just ask anyone who owned Gunne Sax dresses and Holly Hobbie dolls. Starring Melissa Gilbert, who was only nine when she began playing Laura, the hour-long drama chronicled both the charming moments and the heartbreaking struggles of the Ingalls family and their neighbors of Walnut Grove. The "Little House" cast had plenty of personal tragedies in real life, but it was even worse on TV, where catastrophe was always just around the corner in the form of fires, blizzards, crop-ruining hailstorms, contagious diseases, and sudden deaths — and that was just in the first season!
Admittedly, the real-life Ingalls family wasn't what one might consider movie-star glamorous. Midwestern homesteaders in the 1800s were too busy working and surviving to spend much time on beauty routines. For the show, however, the production team took a few liberties with casting, choosing a number of actors who were as lovely as they were talented. (Similarly, the 2026 Netflix "Little House" reboot features a camera-ready host of pretty players.) Half a century later, time has only enhanced the beauty of the women in the original cast. For proof, we present this gallery of prairie stunners.
Melissa Gilbert is gorgeous in braids of all sorts
Over the course of "Little House on the Prairie," Melissa Gilbert's Laura matured from the exuberant, pigtailed "Half-Pint" to a poised young wife and mother. Offscreen, Gilbert's life was much more complicated. The actor's marriages have all been fraught with various dramas. Her first, to Bo Brinkman, ended due to his infidelity. She wed fellow actor Bruce Boxleitner in 1995, but his lack of support during her painful recovery from back surgery led her to realize she wanted more from a partner. Gilbert married Timothy Busfield in 2013, and decided to stand by him in 2026 despite the serious criminal charges against him.
Gilbert has had a lot on her plate over the years, having battled alcohol addiction and substance abuse over the years. Yet through it all, Gilbert has maintained both her smile and her youthful looks. She's admitted to having had plastic surgery, including breast augmentation, but she had the implants removed after realizing they weren't aligning with the public image she wanted to project. The actor turned 62 in 2026, and she's leaning into her age rather than trying to fight it. While her TV mom, Karen Grassle, is lovely with her cropped 'do, Gilbert is proof you can embrace gray hair without chopping it short, and it suits her perfectly.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Karen Grassle keeps getting better all the time
As Caroline "Ma" Ingalls, Karen Grassle was a paragon of motherly patience and wisdom as she raised her family in the often harsh and unforgiving conditions of 19th-century pioneer life. Somehow, Caroline even managed to maintain her perfect complexion, tidy clothes, and hair through it all; the real-life Ma would probably have demanded to know how her TV alter ego did it!
Offscreen, Grassle is an accomplished actor who studied at London's prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts before going on to roles on Broadway and the New York Shakespeare Festival. Most recently, Grassle appeared in "Little House Homecoming," a documentary in which she and some of her former cast members visited the real-life locations that Laura Ingalls Wilder called home. The beloved TV mom is enjoying a life of sobriety, following a battle with alcohol addiction that made it difficult to maintain her poise on the set. Having turned 84 in 2026, Grassle is as gorgeous as ever; her warm smile and bright blue eyes haven't changed a bit.
Melissa Sue Anderson has a picture in the attic
In the "Little House" family, the oldest daughter, Mary Ingalls, was often considered "the pretty one," whose blonde, blue-eyed looks often made Laura envious. Mary became permanently blind as a result of illness, but went on to graduate from a school for the blind and marry one of the teachers there. Pa Ingalls himself couldn't have asked for a more perfect actor to play the role: the beautiful Melissa Sue Anderson.
Not only did Anderson have the right looks, but she also shared Mary's shyness and discomfort with public attention. At a 2010 signing for her memoir "The Way I See It: A Look Back at My Life on Little House," Anderson admitted (per YouTube) that getting in front of a crowd is torturous for her. "I mean, I have fun while I'm doing it, but beforehand, it's like, 'Oh, no,'" she laughed. "Public speaking has always been — Mike Landon [Pa Ingalls] used to tease me [about it]."
Anderson left the show as a regular after Season 7, feeling that the character had run its course. Following a series of guest appearances on shows such as "The Equalizer" and "Veronica Mars," the actor appears to have stepped back from performing. Anderson makes occasional appearances with fellow castmates at events such as the 2024 Monte-Carlo Television Festival, looking barely a day older than her pinafore and sunbonnet days.
The Greenbush twins are as close as ever
Identical twins Rachel Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush were cast at just three years old to alternate in the role of Carrie Ingalls, the third daughter of the "Little House on the Prairie" family. Because child labor laws forbid young children from working more than a few hours per day, twins are often cast to play the same part. As such, the girls literally grew up on the show, but after it wrapped in 1982, both were pretty well ready to leave the business. "After child stars stop working when they get older, they think that there's something wrong with them now, or they wonder whether they could be better, but it's just simply the fickle way that Hollywood is," Sidney, who can be seen falling down the hill in the opening titles of "Little House," told People in 2026.
Today, the sisters remain close and reunite for events such as fundraisers for pancreatic cancer research. Sidney created a website, Greenbush Twins & Company, which sells artisanal products and connects Californians with mental health resources. They may not go about in calico dresses and bonnets anymore, but they still share the same joyous smile that endeared millions of viewers to them every week, as seen in one of their recent ebullient Instagram posts.
Alison Arngrim embraces her inner Nellie
Spoiled, obnoxious Nellie Oleson, daughter of Walnut Creek's shopkeeper, was the town bully and the bane of Laura Ingalls' existence for many years. That bratty reputation has stuck with actor Alison Arngrim, but rather than fighting it, she's embraced it. Her acclaimed memoir, subtitled "How I Survived Nellie Oleson and Learned to Love Being Hated," explains that playing a horrible person was actually a blessing in disguise. Actors who are known for playing the "nice girl" are often expected to act that way in everyday life; on the contrary, being Nellie gave Arngrim the freedom to speak her mind and stand up for herself.
Though she makes occasional on-screen appearances, Arngrim spends much of her time touring with her stand-up act (which, naturally, is heavy on her Nellie-fication) and hosting her podcast, "The Alison Arngrim Show." Her mischievous smile hasn't changed a bit since the 1970s, though her hair definitely has. For "Little House on the Prairie," Arngrim wore a wig that had to be heavily pinned to her head. "Standing around in 110-degree heat with that thing nailed to my head was excruciating," she told GoPride in 2024. "That is probably why I was such a b***h. My head was hurting so I wanted people to leave me alone!"
The Turnbaughs are even more Grace-ful now
True "Little House on the Prairie" devotees know that the Ingalls family had four daughters, both in real life and in the beloved series. The character of Grace Ingalls joined the family in Season 5, contributing the kid-cuteness that was needed as the older sisters were growing up and facing more adult issues. During those four years, Grace was alternately played by identical twins Brenda and Wendi Turnbaugh, whose grandmother coincidentally knew the show's producer.
The twins left the show after Season 8, cutting their performing careers short in order to attend school and eventually enjoy a Hollywood-free life. Today, both are married with children, but still maintain the sparkling beauty of their Walnut Grove days. Brenda, more private than her sister, occasionally appears with her at reunion events. Wendi, who goes by Wendi Lou Lee, hosts events on her Facebook page, shares news on Instagram, and sells prairie-related merchandise on Etsy. A dedicated Christian, she's also the author of two religious books.
Little Rose is still in bloom despite a tragic loss
The last little member of the "Little House" family was Rose Wilder, daughter of Laura Ingalls and her husband, Almanzo Wilder. Once again, the role was doubled by twin girls, Sarah and Jennifer Coleman. Debuting when they were just a few months old, they quickly delighted audiences who saw them grow into adorable toddlers over the course of the final two seasons. Tragically, Sarah died in 1991 at just nine years old while riding a dirt bike. "It took a few years before it finally hit me when I started going into junior high or high school and realizing how much different life would have been, had she been there," Jennifer explained in 2024 on the That's Classic! podcast.
"Little House on the Prairie" was Jennifer's only acting credit. She went on to marry, becoming Jennifer Donati and raising a daughter. She works as a heavy machinery operator, but still makes time to appear at reunion events with many of her former cast members, including Alison Arngrim, Wendi Lou Lee, and Charlotte Stewart, who played the teacher, Miss Beadle. In the Instagram pic above, she's seen with her TV dad, Dean Butler, sampling some "nitro ice cream" in Tulsa. Donati may not have real memories of her time on the iconic show, but the residents of Walnut Creek will always be family.