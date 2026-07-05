The Leading Ladies Of Little House On The Prairie Are Still So Stunning Today

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"Little House on the Prairie" was destined to become a TV classic. Not only did it appeal to viewers who grew up on Laura Ingalls Wilder's beloved books, but it also fit in perfectly with the mid-1970s nostalgia for pioneer style and simpler times — just ask anyone who owned Gunne Sax dresses and Holly Hobbie dolls. Starring Melissa Gilbert, who was only nine when she began playing Laura, the hour-long drama chronicled both the charming moments and the heartbreaking struggles of the Ingalls family and their neighbors of Walnut Grove. The "Little House" cast had plenty of personal tragedies in real life, but it was even worse on TV, where catastrophe was always just around the corner in the form of fires, blizzards, crop-ruining hailstorms, contagious diseases, and sudden deaths — and that was just in the first season!

Admittedly, the real-life Ingalls family wasn't what one might consider movie-star glamorous. Midwestern homesteaders in the 1800s were too busy working and surviving to spend much time on beauty routines. For the show, however, the production team took a few liberties with casting, choosing a number of actors who were as lovely as they were talented. (Similarly, the 2026 Netflix "Little House" reboot features a camera-ready host of pretty players.) Half a century later, time has only enhanced the beauty of the women in the original cast. For proof, we present this gallery of prairie stunners.