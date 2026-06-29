Rachael Ray & Husband John Cusimano Show Off Their Playful Chemistry In New Cooking Video
Rachael Ray is getting goofy with her husband on "Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes." The culinary celeb took to Instagram on June 28 to share a teaser from her cooking show featuring her husband, John Cusimano. While Cusimano prepped a cocktail and Ray cooked up some pigs in blankets, it was clear just how much this couple makes each other laugh.
"Three little pigs, the RR way! Because who says pigs in a blanket can't dress up for the occasion?" Ray wrote in her Instagram caption. In the video, the pair spent time together in the kitchen. It ended with Cusimano playfully using a Otamatone, which spooked Ray and made them both laugh.
The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this past fall, and it's easy to see that they are still having fun together. When they reached the milestone anniversary, Ray gave Cusimano a shoutout on Instagram, writing, "Our marriage has been the ultimate dinner party, always full of laughter, flavor and a little bit of spice." In the comment section, some fans were happy to see the pair together, with one commenter writing, "I miss watching you and your husband!"
John Cusimano's cameo shows what his marriage to Rachael Ray is like IRL
Rachael Ray's relationship with her husband has sparked rumors over the years, with many fans noticing apparent red flags in the marriage. Yet, John Cusimano appearing on Ray's show may be a way to prove that these rumors aren't based in reality. After enduring some tragic events together, it seems that Ray and Cusimano have managed to come out on top.
In 2020, the couple lost their beloved dog, and their house burned down just three months later. The following year, Ray told People that she and Cusimano "balance each other, we always have," noting, "We knew we'd get through this together." According to her, "At the end of the day, John and I, we always come back to grateful. Some days are different than others, but we try to say, 'Okay, here's the new plan,' even when we get down." She added, "We're like 'Moonstruck' over here. We just keep saying, 'Stop your whining and snap out of it.'"
Based on what Ray says, it seems that this relationship works well behind the scenes. Seeing it onscreen gives a bit of a glimpse at what life is like for the TV star and her hubby when cameras aren't rolling.