Rachael Ray & Husband John Cusimano Show Off Their Playful Chemistry In New Cooking Video

Rachael Ray is getting goofy with her husband on "Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes." The culinary celeb took to Instagram on June 28 to share a teaser from her cooking show featuring her husband, John Cusimano. While Cusimano prepped a cocktail and Ray cooked up some pigs in blankets, it was clear just how much this couple makes each other laugh.

"Three little pigs, the RR way! Because who says pigs in a blanket can't dress up for the occasion?" Ray wrote in her Instagram caption. In the video, the pair spent time together in the kitchen. It ended with Cusimano playfully using a Otamatone, which spooked Ray and made them both laugh.

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this past fall, and it's easy to see that they are still having fun together. When they reached the milestone anniversary, Ray gave Cusimano a shoutout on Instagram, writing, "Our marriage has been the ultimate dinner party, always full of laughter, flavor and a little bit of spice." In the comment section, some fans were happy to see the pair together, with one commenter writing, "I miss watching you and your husband!"