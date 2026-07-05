How Savannah Guthrie's Kids Are Handling Nancy's Disappearance

"Today" show host Savannah Guthrie has consistently been in the news ever since the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie in February 2026. Savannah Guthrie's difficult year took a terrifying twist when her mom was reported missing, and unfortunately, things haven't improved for the longtime anchor. Savannah Guthrie has delivered many heartbreaking pleas, reminding the public of her somber reality, but it's easy to forget that these difficult circumstances extend to the rest of her family as well, especially Savannah's kids, who are really missing their beloved grandmother.

During an interview with Hoda Kotb, before Savannah made her return to "Today," the mother of two opened up about how Nancy's disappearance has been affecting her kids, confirming that her daughter, Vale, continually asks her for updates. "Vale would write me all the time, [saying,] 'Mama, any leads? You hear anything? Any hope?'" she recalled, per TV Insider. As a mom, her first instinct is to shield her children from the whole ordeal, with Savannah explaining, "We try to talk to them and try to give them a little more certainty than we have, to let them grieve."

While filling in for fellow host Sheinelle Jones, in June 2026, Savannah once again touched on how she's trying to help her children cope amid Nancy's continued absence. "I try to tell my kids that, too. We can hold our sadness, and we can hold our joy," she shared. In fact, psychologists note that dealing with the disappearance of a family member is, in many cases, even harder than coping with their death. Dr. Jenny Shields told Parade that what Savannah and her family are experiencing is referred to as "ambiguous loss." The brain can't comprehend that the person is really gone because there's no evidence, and keeps hovering between grief and hope.