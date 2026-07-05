How Savannah Guthrie's Kids Are Handling Nancy's Disappearance
"Today" show host Savannah Guthrie has consistently been in the news ever since the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie in February 2026. Savannah Guthrie's difficult year took a terrifying twist when her mom was reported missing, and unfortunately, things haven't improved for the longtime anchor. Savannah Guthrie has delivered many heartbreaking pleas, reminding the public of her somber reality, but it's easy to forget that these difficult circumstances extend to the rest of her family as well, especially Savannah's kids, who are really missing their beloved grandmother.
During an interview with Hoda Kotb, before Savannah made her return to "Today," the mother of two opened up about how Nancy's disappearance has been affecting her kids, confirming that her daughter, Vale, continually asks her for updates. "Vale would write me all the time, [saying,] 'Mama, any leads? You hear anything? Any hope?'" she recalled, per TV Insider. As a mom, her first instinct is to shield her children from the whole ordeal, with Savannah explaining, "We try to talk to them and try to give them a little more certainty than we have, to let them grieve."
While filling in for fellow host Sheinelle Jones, in June 2026, Savannah once again touched on how she's trying to help her children cope amid Nancy's continued absence. "I try to tell my kids that, too. We can hold our sadness, and we can hold our joy," she shared. In fact, psychologists note that dealing with the disappearance of a family member is, in many cases, even harder than coping with their death. Dr. Jenny Shields told Parade that what Savannah and her family are experiencing is referred to as "ambiguous loss." The brain can't comprehend that the person is really gone because there's no evidence, and keeps hovering between grief and hope.
Savannah Guthrie is dealing with Nancy's disappearance in her own way
Savannah Guthrie understandably took some time off after Nancy Guthrie disappeared without a trace. Many fans wondered what to expect from Savannah Guthrie's "Today" show return amid the family tragedy, and she surprised everyone with her quiet strength. The news anchor admitted during an episode of "Today" that returning to work was a way for her to cope with everything. In June 2026, Savannah opened up to her colleague, Jenna Bush Hager, about how she experienced her return to the show. "I'm happy to be back," the TV personality confirmed. "It's like the two hours of my day — it's not that I'm not thinking about it, because I am — but it's something to do. It brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. But no, it's not easy." Moreover, Savannah knew her mom would encourage her to keep going despite it being challenging.
Acknowledging that her return to the show wasn't easy is a massive understatement. As much as coming back to work provided her with a way to navigate her grief, she also had to be present for some of the most heartbreaking updates on her mother's disappearance, on "Today" itself. In late June 2026, she took some time off after sitting through a news report about a ransom note that indicated Nancy had already died. Her co-host, Craig Melvin, reported on the development, and as the cameras zoomed out, the audience could see that Savannah was seated with her colleagues. After Melvin commended her for being there, Savannah expressed her love for her coworkers — and once again pleaded with the public to come forward with any information they might have about Nancy, because she and her family are "in agony," per Hello! magazine.