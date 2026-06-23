Savannah Guthrie's Heartbreaking Plea Amid Latest Nancy News Is A Somber Reminder Of Her Reality

Nearly five months after her kidnapping, Nancy Guthrie is back in the news again. New reports reveal that one ransom note from the apparent abductors claimed that she died quickly after she was forcefully taken from her Arizona home. Seeing her mom back in the news was clearly a strange and surreal experience for Savannah Guthrie, especially now that she has returned to her co-anchor chair on the "Today" show. "I'm not involved in our coverage, but I can't pretend I'm not here," she admitted to viewers on the morning show today, per ABC News. But, rather than ignoring the topic entirely, she jumped right in and asked her audience for help.

Savannah Guthrie is begging anyone to come forward with any information about her missing mother Nancy 💔 pic.twitter.com/DU2HE9hhUi — Page Six (@PageSix) June 23, 2026

Since Savannah Guthrie's family tragedy began, the "Today" host has shared multiple emotional pleas for Nancy's return. Now, considering the fact that she is back on TV while her mom is back in the news, Savannah said, "I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people — to really, to beg people — to come forward," sadly adding, "Somebody knows something." For her, it's not just a hot topic but a very real, painful trauma. "This is a news story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live, every day. And we are in agony," Savannah explained.