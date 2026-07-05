Full House Almost Didn't Have Bob Saget As Danny Tanner — But Luckily It All Worked Out

"Full House" would not have been the same without the iconic Danny Tanner. The sweet, dorky, always-there-for-a-good-talk dad of three girls was played by the late Bob Saget, who tragically died in January 2022. Saget brought a warmth and genuine care to the series, which ran from 1987 to 1995. And while the casting was perfect, Saget almost didn't get the part — and the show as we know it would have never existed.

Jodie Sweetin, who played Danny's middle daughter Stephanie in the series, opened up about the last-minute change to get Saget on the series in a June 23, 2026, interview on the "Taboo's Comics & Kicks" podcast. She revealed that the "Full House" pilot was originally shot with actor John Posey as Danny. "But we started doing the show and we'd shot an entire pilot actually with a different dad — with John Posey, who was a lovely human being and very sweet and wonderful," Sweetin shared on the podcast. "But Bob was the first choice for Danny."

At the time, Saget was supposed to host "The Morning Program" on CBS, but that fell through and Saget got the role of Danny instead. Sweetin explained that show creator Jeff Franklin got ABC to agree to reshooting the pilot episode with Saget as Danny. "And he was like, 'I just know it. I just know this is who we need as the dad. This is going to be it,'" Sweetin said. "And he was right."