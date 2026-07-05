Barbara Eden Hated One Particular Episode Of I Dream Of Jeannie. Here's Why

Many of the most iconic sitcoms of the 1960s had some sort of supernatural element to them, from "Bewitched" to "The Munsters" to "The Addams Family." Among the most beloved of these shows was "I Dream of Jeannie," which not only turned series lead Barbara Eden into a '60s fashion icon, but also enjoyed a respectable run of five seasons and two revival films, not to mention an animated spin-off series that even crossed over with "Scooby-Doo" at one point. But, although Barbara Eden has obviously changed a lot since "I Dream of Jeannie" first aired, she still looks back on her time playing the titular character fondly.

And yet, of the show's 139 episodes, there was one, in particular, that the actor was staunchly opposed to making at the time. About halfway through the final season, Jeannie and Tony Nelson (who was played by the late "Dallas" star Larry Hagman) officially tied the knot, in a December 1969 episode entitled simply, "The Wedding." Eden strongly objected to this development because it directly contradicted the previously-established rule that Jeannie could not marry a mortal man without losing her powers.

But despite being the star of the show, she felt as though she had no power to nix the storyline. "I was very upset about it — not that anybody would listen to me," Eden sadly acknowledged during a July 2025 interview with Forbes. As she elaborated, "I guess if I had asserted myself — yes, I would have [had a say], but I didn't. I talked about it — I said, this is ridiculous. She can't marry you. It's ridiculous, but it was okay. It was still funny. People could relate, one way or another."