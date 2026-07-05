Celebrity Siblings Whose Careers Went In Wildly Different Directions
As much as we may wish they would, many celebrity siblings don't always stay close forever. Like any non-famous siblings, they may choose to venture away from their brother or sister's path — much to the dismay of everyone who wants to see them with their look-alike sibling (Dylan and Cole Sprouse, we're looking at you!). No matter how close they were, or continue to be, many celebrity siblings have decided to do their own things, and their careers have followed in wildly different directions.
Take famous siblings Bindi and Robert Irwin, for example. They grew up following in their late dad Steve Irwin's footsteps, doing media appearances and even reality shows to promote wildlife conservation. As they grew up, however, Robert has taken on more Hollywood aspirations while Bindi stays at Australia Zoo with her family. Other siblings have continued on in similar careers, like sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, although they took a break from acting and making music together. Unlike other celebrities who have strained relationships with their siblings, these siblings continue to praise and support each other — despite not always doing the same thing. Whether one celebrity has a really successful sibling or they are both equally successful in their own right, these celebrities have forged their own careers outside of their sibling relationships.
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey are working as solo artists and actors
After going viral on YouTube and signing with Beyoncé's management company in 2016, Chlöe and Halle Bailey used to do everything together, including releasing music together. However, as they grew older, the sisters took separate paths in their careers.
"It's so fun to see how we're both doing our thing and killing it equally, and also, it just makes when we come together that much more special," Chlöe told People at a screening of Halle's 2026 film, "You, Me & Tuscany." Chlöe released two solo studio albums and a collaborative mixtape, "Resurrection," with producer Timbaland in 2026. She also appeared in the psychological thriller "Strung," "Fight Night: the Million Dollar Heist," "The Excorcism," and "Grown-ish," with five upcoming projects in the works. For her part, Halle starred in "The Color Purple" and the live-action version of Disney's "The Little Mermaid." She also released her solo album, "Love?... or Something like It" in 2025.
"It's actually been really good for us," Halle told the Independent about their separate careers. She added, "I love my sister and I'll make music with her until the end of time. That's my home and where I feel my safest."
Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse took a break from acting together
After a series of roles in productions like "Big Daddy" and "Friends," Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse rose to fame playing twins in the Disney Channel original series "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," which premiered in 2005, and "The Suite Life on Deck," premiering in 2008. After the latter series ended in 2011, their paths diverged, with Dylan and Cole moving on to different acting roles.
Dylan starred in "Dismissed," "After We Collided," "Beautiful Disaster," and served as executive producer on "The Duel." He also launched All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn. Cole, on the other hand, has continued his acting career by starring in "Five Feet Apart," "Riverdale," "Lisa Frankenstein," and "The Long Haul," among others.
However, just because the twins have gone their separate ways, it doesn't mean they are averse to acting together again. In February 2024, Cole told Men's Health that he and Dylan have talked about doing something together, but it has to be right. "It's not off the table! But a lot of the stuff that's twin-y is pretty lame; the twin thing can become a circus act if it's not done well," he told the outlet. Dylan has expressed similar views, telling E! News the same month, "The thing is, there's just not many opportunities for like, good twin roles that aren't taken by a single actor trying their hand at playing two people. So I feel like we did do something together, we would have to make it, which is definitely not off the table."
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have a very different career from sister Elizabeth Olsen
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are some of the most famous child stars in the world after starring in "Full House" beginning at just 9 months old in 1987. Since then, they have starred in a variety of movies, including "To Grandmother's House We Go" and "Double, Double Toil and Trouble," as well as "The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley" series and the "You're Invited" series. As they grew up, they continued to act in hits like "Passport to Paris" and "Holiday in the Sun," as well as voice an animated series and a video game. Their last acting role together was in 2004's "New York Minute," after which they slowly transitioned out of acting and established a fashion house, The Row, in 2005. Now, they are fully immersed in the fashion world and fiercely private, rarely making public appearances.
This is in stark contrast to their younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen. She made her acting debut in her older sisters' music video, "B-U-T-T Out," which Elizabeth only "vaguely remembers," (per Vulture), and took a break to grow up before pursuing her acting career. "I was 10 and I was curious about auditioning," Elizabeth told Glamour UK in 2021. "And I realized very quickly it wasn't for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class and all the extracurricular activities at school." Since then, she's starred in "Martha Marcy May Marlene," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "WandaVision," "Eternity," and more.
Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin want to achieve the same goal in different ways
Although both Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin are passionate about wildlife conservation, like their late dad Steve Irwin, they seem to be going about their efforts in different ways. They started out similarly enough, from appearing in various TV shows and both starring in the reality series, "Crikey! It's the Irwins," from 2018 to 2022, which showed life living and working at the Australia Zoo. While they've continued to have some similarities in their careers — both competed and won the Mirrorball on different seasons of "Dancing with the Stars," for example — their lives have varied widely since becoming adults.
While Bindi has focused mainly on the zoo and her social media account, while also becoming a children's book author, her brother seems to have his eyes set on Hollywood. He voiced a character in Disney's "Zootopia 2" in 2025, hosted "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!" from 2024 to 2026, and is the host of "Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro" competition.
An insider told Star Magazine in May 2026 that this makes for "a very delicate situation" for Bindi and their mother, Terri Irwin. "Terri and Bindi always say Robert should chase his dreams and reach for the stars, but now that he actually wants to do that, they're upset and saying they'll never be able to manage the zoo without him," the source revealed, adding that Robert might even "make the move to L.A. at some point soon" to continue pursuing opportunities in Hollywood.