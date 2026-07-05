Celebrity Siblings Whose Careers Went In Wildly Different Directions

As much as we may wish they would, many celebrity siblings don't always stay close forever. Like any non-famous siblings, they may choose to venture away from their brother or sister's path — much to the dismay of everyone who wants to see them with their look-alike sibling (Dylan and Cole Sprouse, we're looking at you!). No matter how close they were, or continue to be, many celebrity siblings have decided to do their own things, and their careers have followed in wildly different directions.

Take famous siblings Bindi and Robert Irwin, for example. They grew up following in their late dad Steve Irwin's footsteps, doing media appearances and even reality shows to promote wildlife conservation. As they grew up, however, Robert has taken on more Hollywood aspirations while Bindi stays at Australia Zoo with her family. Other siblings have continued on in similar careers, like sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, although they took a break from acting and making music together. Unlike other celebrities who have strained relationships with their siblings, these siblings continue to praise and support each other — despite not always doing the same thing. Whether one celebrity has a really successful sibling or they are both equally successful in their own right, these celebrities have forged their own careers outside of their sibling relationships.