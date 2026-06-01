8 Pics Of Celebs With Their Look-Alike Siblings That Will Have You Seeing Double

For movie stars and A-listers, having a recognizable face is their most important and most bankable feature. However, for some celebs, they are people walking the Earth who look almost exactly like them – their look-alike siblings! Sometimes, these familial doppelgangers follow each other into show business and wind up both becoming stars in their own right. Other times, one sibling becomes a household name who basks in the spotlight while the other thrives behind the scenes of show business. And some of these celeb siblings don't get into show business at all.

There are a slew of superstars who look almost identical to their already famous parents – just look at Goldie Hawn and her look-alike daughter Kate Hudson – and even celebs who look shockingly similar to other unrelated stars. However, the relationship between famous actors and their lookalike siblings is unlike any other bond in Hollywood. Whether they often walk red carpets together or largely stay out of the spotlight and keep their sibling relationships more private, here's a slew of celebs and their siblings that will have you seeing double!