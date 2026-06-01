8 Pics Of Celebs With Their Look-Alike Siblings That Will Have You Seeing Double
For movie stars and A-listers, having a recognizable face is their most important and most bankable feature. However, for some celebs, they are people walking the Earth who look almost exactly like them – their look-alike siblings! Sometimes, these familial doppelgangers follow each other into show business and wind up both becoming stars in their own right. Other times, one sibling becomes a household name who basks in the spotlight while the other thrives behind the scenes of show business. And some of these celeb siblings don't get into show business at all.
There are a slew of superstars who look almost identical to their already famous parents – just look at Goldie Hawn and her look-alike daughter Kate Hudson – and even celebs who look shockingly similar to other unrelated stars. However, the relationship between famous actors and their lookalike siblings is unlike any other bond in Hollywood. Whether they often walk red carpets together or largely stay out of the spotlight and keep their sibling relationships more private, here's a slew of celebs and their siblings that will have you seeing double!
Rami Malek and brother Sami Malek
Rami Malek's identical twin brother, Sami Malek, made a splash when he walked the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, alongside his famous brother. This meant that Sami was in the audience and got the chance to see his brother take home the big prize for his performance as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody."
The pair actually looked so similar growing up that they were able to swap places. Rami revealed, during an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2015, that Sami asked him to secretly take his place in a college class to deliver a monologue from a Greek tragedy to score much-needed bonus points to pass the class.
Scarlett Johansson and fraternal twin brother Hunter Johansson
Scarlett Johansson is one of the most stunningly beautiful stars in Hollywood — and her flawless appearance is mirrored in her handsome twin brother, Hunter Johansson. The "Black Widow" actress has five siblings in total and has often shared the spotlight with her twin, who has walked numerous red carpets with her. The pair looked like dead ringers, especially with Scarlett's short 'do, when they turned out together for a black tie event in March 2017 in New York City.
Gisele Bündchen and her twin sister Patricia Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen gained worldwide fame as a supermodel and the former wife of NFL icon Tom Brady. What you may not know is that Gisele has a stunningly beautiful fraternal twin sister, Patricia Bündchen, with whom she's remained close throughout their lives.
In July 2024, Gisele and Patricia turned 44, and the model celebrated the occasion with a sweet, sisterly snapshot posted to Instagram. "Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis," Gisele captioned the post. "Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead."
Vin Diesel shares looks and a birthday with brother Paul Sinclair
Vin Diesel often talks about the importance of family, both on and off screen, and has routinely called his late "The Fast and the Furious" co-star, Paul Walker, his "brother." As it turns out, Diesel has a biological brother named Paul as well, and he's every bit as important in his life. The actor — who was born Mark Vincent — celebrated his twin Paul Vincent with a special Instagram post to commemorate their birthdays in July 2016, and wrote: "I have watched you grow into such a wonderful dad and family man. You have made me proud every step of the way."
Penélope Cruz and sister Mónica Cruz
As Penélope Cruz has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, her younger sister, Mónica Cruz, has been following right along in her footsteps. Despite not being twins, Penélope Cruz and Mónica look remarkably alike, to the point where Mónica actually stepped in to serve as a body double for her sister when Penélope, then pregnant, was shooting her scenes in 2011's "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides." Mónica is also an accomplished dancer and actress in her own right. Their stunningly similar beauty was on full display in November 2016 when they walked the red carpet side-by-side at the premiere of "The Queen of Spain" in Madrid.
Actor siblings Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse
There's a long tradition of young identical twin actors playing once single character and switching places during production, and this is exactly how Dylan and Cole Sprouse got started. The pair's big break came when they played opposite Adam Sandler in 1999's "Big Daddy." They got the chance to play different people with their starring roles in the Disney channel comedy "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," and have since developed their own separate careers in countless different projects.
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen got famous as child actors
Like twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen got their start in Hollywood playing a single character — Michelle Tanner on "Full House." The pair were just infants when they began acting, and they built their careers and quickly became pre-teen icons, building a brand off their names. However, the twins — who are fraternal twins and not identical, despite looking so similar — stepped back from acting and the spotlight as they got older. Their faces transformed remarkably as they retreated from Hollywood, and they became reclusive fashion icons, but their general look and vibe always remained inexorably linked. Here, they were photographed together at the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Brooklyn Museum in June 2019.
Shawn Ashmore and his identical twin and fellow actor Aaron Ashmore
While Shawn Ashmore and his identical twin, Aaron Ashmore, began their careers in Hollywood capitalizing on the fact that they were identical twins, both brothers have long since diverged when it came to their work and have built impressive filmographies in their own right. This photo of the brothers – snapped at the 8th Annual Screamfest Horror Film Festival at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood in October 2008 – really showcases the brothers' movie star good looks and piercing ice blue eyes.