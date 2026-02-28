Celebrities Who Have Strained Relationships With Their Siblings

Once upon a time, Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his step-brother, Adam Farrar, were thick as thieves. The two even shared the same career path in acting. According to Farrar's IMDb page, his acting credits include TV and film appearances in "Eight is Enough," "Looker," and "Pups," among others. His acting career seemingly stalled in 1999, while DiCaprio's has soared — but that's not the only difference between the brothers. Farrar has had multiple run-ins with the law, fueled by his frequent drug use. In a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail, he admitted, "I was arrested five or six times for petty theft, shoplifting from supermarkets, trying to support an opiate addiction of half a gram to a gram a day." He has, however, been clean since 2013.

A particular incident involving Farrar's daughter, Normandie, made media rounds when it was reported that she was abducted by a family member in 2014. Then six years old, it was believed that her parents — Farrar and her mother, Charity Moore — were involved in the kidnapping, carting her away to Texas when they should have stayed in Los Angeles for proper monitoring due to their criminal history. She was found a week later and went to live with her grandparents, according to the Mail. At the time of the interview, Farrar partially blamed his famous step-brother for the outcome of that custody case. As for where DiCaprio and Farrar stand now, the latter said, "I was slowly shut out of his world." However, DiCaprio seemingly has a good relationship with his niece and is present in her life.