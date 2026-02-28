Celebrities Who Have Strained Relationships With Their Siblings
They say nobody wins when the family feuds, but in the world of celebrity, these familial battles rarely remain secret for long. What starts out as private tension bubbles into an all-out public war between siblings, complete with lawsuits, tell-all memoirs, public shunning, lengthy social media posts, and explosive interviews. Add addiction, ego-trips, jealousy, and money matters, and even the tightest of bonds can be snapped under the scrutinizing lens of the spotlight.
From the never-ending brawl of the Beckham brood to the brother rivalry that nearly broke up Oasis for good — and even Britney Spears bravely holding her sister accountable for her conservatorship misery — some of the most recognizable names in entertainment have experienced severely strained relationships with their siblings. While a few may end up on the path to reconciliation, others remain locked in the house of hostility. Here's a closer look at the celebrity sibling fallouts that prove that blood may be thicker than water, but it is not above pain, pride, or fame.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Farrar fell out due to Farrar's drug addiction
Once upon a time, Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his step-brother, Adam Farrar, were thick as thieves. The two even shared the same career path in acting. According to Farrar's IMDb page, his acting credits include TV and film appearances in "Eight is Enough," "Looker," and "Pups," among others. His acting career seemingly stalled in 1999, while DiCaprio's has soared — but that's not the only difference between the brothers. Farrar has had multiple run-ins with the law, fueled by his frequent drug use. In a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail, he admitted, "I was arrested five or six times for petty theft, shoplifting from supermarkets, trying to support an opiate addiction of half a gram to a gram a day." He has, however, been clean since 2013.
A particular incident involving Farrar's daughter, Normandie, made media rounds when it was reported that she was abducted by a family member in 2014. Then six years old, it was believed that her parents — Farrar and her mother, Charity Moore — were involved in the kidnapping, carting her away to Texas when they should have stayed in Los Angeles for proper monitoring due to their criminal history. She was found a week later and went to live with her grandparents, according to the Mail. At the time of the interview, Farrar partially blamed his famous step-brother for the outcome of that custody case. As for where DiCaprio and Farrar stand now, the latter said, "I was slowly shut out of his world." However, DiCaprio seemingly has a good relationship with his niece and is present in her life.
Julia Roberts sided with Eric Roberts' ex during a custody dispute
The Roberts family is Hollywood royalty, and before the world knew Julia Roberts as the breakout star from "Pretty Woman," Eric Roberts paved the way for the family, earning multiple Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations. However, the two actor-siblings are estranged, as Eric confirmed on "The Howard Stern Radio Show" in 2001. Their rift was reportedly caused by Eric's drug addiction, as well as the 1993 custody battle over his daughter, actor Emma Roberts, with ex-girlfriend Kelly Cunningham, in which Julia reportedly sided with Cunningham. In his 2024 memoir "Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far," Eric admitted that losing custody of his daughter was "the biggest consequence" of his drug use.
The "King of the Gypsies" actor is hopeful for a reconciliation with his sister and has offered a public apology in his memoir, which he hopes reaches Julia. He has also admitted that it is his fault for ruining his relationship with his other siblings, Lisa Roberts Gillan and the late Nancy Motes. "I wouldn't be surprised if they suffered from PTSD from when it was dangerous to be around me," he wrote. Eric and Julia have reportedly been in contact to a certain extent, though to what level remains unknown.
Kelly Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne just do not understand each other
While the Osbourne family may appear to be a tight-knit clan, they have a black sheep in the name of Aimee Osbourne — the eldest of the three siblings born to the late Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne. As confirmed by Kelly Osbourne on Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert" in 2021, she and Aimee are not on speaking terms. "We don't talk ... We're just really different. She doesn't understand me, I don't understand her." Six years prior, Aimee told The Independent that the relationship she has with her siblings is not one of closeness but rather of respect. "Do we socialize? No," she summed up quite frankly.
The real reason Kelly and Aimee don't speak is simply due to the public nature of the family. Aimee has alluded to not wanting media attention, which doesn't exactly align with the rest of the Osbourne clan, who have had multiple self-titled reality television shows. Aimee famously declined to participate in "The Osbournes," which aired on MTV from 2002 to 2005. Sharon said that Aimee went to great lengths to avoid filming by moving out of the house at 16. Commenting on her reluctance to participate in the reality show, Aimee revealed on Q1043 New York's radio show "Out of the Box" in 2020 that she wanted to maintain her privacy and become independent, "as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager [on the show]." As for where the singer stands with her family now, she did pay her respects to her late father by being present at his funeral procession and the 2026 Grammy tribute in his honor.
Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher were once entangled in a bitter lawsuit
What do brothers who form an iconic band have in common? A tambourine, a cricket bat, and a lawsuit. Liam and Noel Gallagher — brothers and pioneers of the legendary English rock band Oasis — have quite the history that transcends petty sibling squabbles. Their feud began in 1994 during Oasis' first North American tour. While performing at a Los Angeles venue, an intoxicated Liam hit Noel on the head with a tambourine. This caused Noel to temporarily leave the band and inspired their B-side single "Talk Tonight." A year later, tensions flared again when Liam brought a group of uninvited guests to the recording studio while Noel was working on new music for Oasis' second studio album "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" In response, Noel hit Liam over the head with a cricket bat, later tagging it in Far Out Magazine as "the biggest fight we ever had".
Their clashes raged on for years, reaching their boiling point in 2011 when Liam sued Noel for libel, accusing his brother of spreading "lies" that he had bailed on the 2009 V Festival due to a hangover. At the time of the cancellation, the story was that Liam had laryngitis — a condition which the Oasis frontman insists was confirmed by a doctor. Oasis officially disbanded in 2009 after another altercation in Paris motivated Noel to leave the group. However, as of this writing, the brothers are seemingly on good terms, and Oasis was revived in 2025 via a sold-out tour.
Louis Tomlinson and Georgia Austin never really had a chance to form a sibling bond
One Direction heartthrob Louis Tomlinson reportedly does not have a relationship with his much younger paternal half-sister, Georgia Austin, due to the strained relationship he has with his biological father, Troy Austin. The two did not grow up together — Tomlinson and his other siblings were raised by his mom and stepfather — and when Tomlinson found fame with One Direction, Georgia was still very young, as there is a seven-year age gap between them. This, however, did not change Georgia's admiration for her brother, as Troy told the Sunday Mirror (via the Irish Examiner) in 2013 that she was Tomlinson's "biggest fan." When Georgia was 14, he took her to a One Direction concert in Nottingham, but the two siblings were not able to reconnect at the time.
Georgia has, for the most part, lived out of the media's radar, but her father has not. In 2015, Troy reportedly threatened to reveal private information to the press if Tomlinson continued to decline his reconciliation attempts. In 2018, he revealed to The Sun that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer. The "Little Things" singer has kept mum about his father and half-sister in the media; at this time, it is unclear whether Tomlinson is in touch with Georgia, as the star is notoriously private.
Stephanie Pratt does not support Spencer Pratt's political ambitions
Los Angeles has an unlikely mayoral candidate in the form of reality television star Spencer Pratt. He officially announced his bid for the political position in January 2026, a year after he lost his home to the Palisades wildfire. While he has received commendation from his followers, his sister, Stephanie Pratt, has refused to support him. In a series of scalding posts on X (formerly Twitter), "The Hills" alum accused her brother of trying to use his political position to market his memoir, "The Guy You Love to Hate." "Spencer has done great work for the Palisades. But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity," she wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter). She further poked at his credibility by alluding that her brother was in a cult and had a drug addiction problem.
Spencer has not directly responded to his sister's damning accusations, but he did address one of her claims in his response to LA Mayor Karen Bass on Instagram, confirming that he is running for mayor at the same time his book is coming out. Calling out other politicians for doing the same thing he is, he stated that he accepted the book deal because he "had nothing and needed to put food on the table for my kids." As for his reasons for running for mayor, he thought it fit to lead the charge, since he felt no one was standing up for the city he cared so much about.
Kim Richards and Kyle Richards' spats have been reality television gold
Actresses and reality television stars Kim Richards and Kyle Richards have been publicly feuding since the premiere of the reality show "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2010. The sisters started off relatively close, only arguing about trivial circumstances. That all changed when, in the Season 1 finale, the two women got into a heated argument that resulted in Kyle calling her sister an alcoholic — referencing Kim's struggles with alcohol addiction. The sisters would later get into a public dispute again in Season 5 where, on a cast trip to Amsterdam, Kim accused Kyle of not coming to her defense when her alcoholism was brought up.
Kim eventually left the reality show after five seasons in 2015 and had run-ins with the law due to alcoholism, the trigger being the tension between her and her family. But in her absence, Kyle has come to Kim's defense, as seen in the Season 7 finale when she called out Lisa Rinna for insinuating that Kim is minutes away from death's door. So, even with their issues, the two sisters still love each other. When Kyle was going through her divorce from her second husband, Mauricio Umansky, in 2023, Kim opened up about how the separation affected her relationship with her sister, indicating to People that she reached out to Kyle "every day or at least once a week," even though she wouldn't answer. Kim, Kyle, and Kathy also reunited at Kim's daughter's bridal shower that same year.
Hilary Duff wrote a song about her estrangement from her sister Haylie Duff
The Duff sisters gained fame at an early age, and although Hilary became the more famous sister, Haylie held her own as an actress — she appeared in projects like "7th Heaven" and "Napoleon Dynamite." Given their multiple red-carpet appearances together when they were younger, it is strange that the sisters do not communicate now. While it is not known what caused the rift between them, Hilary confirmed that her 2026 single "We Don't Talk," from her latest album "luck...or something," is about Haylie and, as her lyrics suggest, how their non-communication has been an "emotional eviction."
The "Mature" singer further elaborated during her appearance on "CBS Mornings," stating that not having her sister in her life has been "the most lonely part of my existence." Although she bounced back and forth on whether to include "We Don't Talk" on the album, she decided that it was time to be vulnerable for her fans who could relate. "So many people are having this experience [of estrangement], and for me, making a record was just going to be all about connection," she said. Hopefully Haylie hears the record and the sisters actually, well, talk.
Britney Spears is over Jamie Lynn Spears at this point
As two of the more iconic celebrity siblings who can't stand each other, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears have been in a very public feud for years. The Grammy Award-winning artist was famously in a conservatorship that lasted for 13 years, and she has not forgiven her actor sister for her participation in the one thing that "killed [her] dreams." In a lengthy Instagram post from July 2021, Britney called out Jamie Lynn directly. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!," she wrote. After that, Britney unfollowed her sister on the social media platform.
A month before Britney's post, Jamie Lynn offered her sister support on Instagram Stories after Britney begged a Los Angeles judge to end her conservatorship. She said that she supports whatever the "Toxic" hitmaker decides to do with her life and is "only concerned about her happiness" (via People). Separating herself from the actions of her family, Jamie Lynn made it clear that "I'm my own person. And I'm speaking for myself."
Britney has not been shy about expressing her disdain towards the conservatorship and how her family used her, but she's healing — and the weird, awkward, and sometimes NSFW dance videos she posts on Instagram are a key indicator of that. As for where the pop star stands with her sister, Britney has taken shady jabs at Jamie Lynn, which continue to indicate that the battle lines remain drawn.
The Beckhams drama is never-ending
There has not been peace in the Beckham household since Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz in 2022. The Beckham family has made several public appearances as a unit, but one member seems to always miss an invitation: Brooklyn. The reason is not far-fetched if the family's actions are to be believed. Brooklyn is taking a stand against his family in support of his wife, whom they seem not to get along with for myriad reasons, including incidents that occurred before, during, and after the couple's wedding.
In December 2025, Cruz Beckham — Brooklyn's younger brother — revealed that his famous sibling unfollowed him on social media, as well as their parents. "They woke up blocked...as did I," Cruz wrote in an Instagram Story (via Page Six). As for who the middle son, Romeo Beckham, is aligning with, he was caught liking a video in February 2026 by influencer Ash Cantley, who painted Brooklyn's wife, Peltz, as the instigator of the feud.
To add icing on the ruined cake, Brooklyn lifted the veil on the ongoing drama with his family on Instagram Stories. Per an Instagram post that shared screenshots of his message, Brooklyn accused his parents of constantly controlling the narrative in the media, and by extension, trying to control him. He also believes that the "attacks" he received from his brothers were orchestrated by his parents. His position now is very clear. "I do not want to reconcile with my family," he wrote. As of this writing, the family now communicates exclusively through their lawyers.