NBC Anchor Dylan Dreyer Has A Famous TikTok Relative — And It's Not Who You Think

From Brooke Shields and Glenn Close to Nancy Cartwright and Sabrina Carpenter, there are plenty of celebrities' relatives who have surprised fans. It really highlights how small and connected the celebrity world can be. And in 2026, NBC anchor Dylan Dreyer revealed she is related to another huge star.

Dreyer has changed so much since she first started reporting for NBC's "Today" show in 2012. She has become a friendly face on the news show, one of the richest "Today" show stars, and a beloved children's author, authoring five books in the 2020s. But Dreyer's first cousin, once removed, is Alix Earle, an incredibly successful TikTok influencer.

Earle rose to fame in the 2020s after TikTok users loved her relatable videos, and in 2026, Forbes listed her as one of the top 20 social media creators. Earle has appeared in music videos, TV dramas, movies and came second during her season on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2025. She even had a small appearance during Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl Halftime performance.