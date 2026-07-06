NBC Anchor Dylan Dreyer Has A Famous TikTok Relative — And It's Not Who You Think
From Brooke Shields and Glenn Close to Nancy Cartwright and Sabrina Carpenter, there are plenty of celebrities' relatives who have surprised fans. It really highlights how small and connected the celebrity world can be. And in 2026, NBC anchor Dylan Dreyer revealed she is related to another huge star.
Dreyer has changed so much since she first started reporting for NBC's "Today" show in 2012. She has become a friendly face on the news show, one of the richest "Today" show stars, and a beloved children's author, authoring five books in the 2020s. But Dreyer's first cousin, once removed, is Alix Earle, an incredibly successful TikTok influencer.
Earle rose to fame in the 2020s after TikTok users loved her relatable videos, and in 2026, Forbes listed her as one of the top 20 social media creators. Earle has appeared in music videos, TV dramas, movies and came second during her season on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2025. She even had a small appearance during Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl Halftime performance.
Dylan Dreyer and Alix Earle met for the first time in 2024
Dylan Dreyer first posted about her relationship with Alix Earle on Instagram in 2024 after they both attended the Kentucky Derby. "My cousin's daughter is my what? Apparently, my first cousin once removed. @alix_earle is my first cousin once removed," Dreyer captioned the post, referring to her relation with Alix's father, Thomas Earle. "So nice to finally meet you, Alix ... at the 150th @kentuckyderby of all places!"
The pair reunited in May 2026, when Earle visited the "Today" show for an interview with Dreyer and Al Roker. Coincidentally, Roker also has a famous second cousin, Lenny Kravitz. "I grew up watching you all the time, which is why it's crazy to be sitting here," Earle, who was a teenager when Dreyer first started at NBC, said. "I always wanted to be just like you."
With the relation revealed, there is now a chance that Dreyer could appear in Earle's upcoming Netflix reality show, "Earle Meets World." According to Netflix, the show will include Earle's family members as well as the TikTok star as she learns to live her new life of internet stardom.