Celebrities Who Found Out They Were Related To Other Huge Stars

Discovering a celebrity is related to another famous figure is sometimes surprising, but imagine how strange it would be if the stars were unaware of it themselves! It happens more often than you might think — just ask comedy legend Carol Burnett and "Saturday Night Live" alum Bill Hader.

Hader had no idea about the unlikely connection until he received an email from the six-time Emmy winner. "She emailed me," Hader revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "Yeah, she emailed me and said, 'Hey, we're related.' And I went, 'What?'" The "Barry" star explained how much fun it was to reveal the news to his kids by bringing up one of Burnett's most recognizable roles. "I told my my, kids! I'm like, 'We're all related to Ms. Hannigan," and they were like, 'Ah!!'" he said, referencing the hit film "Annie."

As for Burnett, she learned the news after appearing on the show "Finding Your Roots," and spoke publicly of the discovery on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in April of 2023. "We are distantly related," Burnett confirmed. "It's just great." The pair are only two in a lengthy list of celebrities to discover unknown famous relatives on the PBS show where Henry Louis Gates, Jr., a Harvard scholar, helps guests investigate their own ancestry. Hader even appeared on an episode of his own, discovering a royal relative in King Edward I of England.

