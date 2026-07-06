'I'm So Fragile About It': Amy Adams' Daughter Aviana Is Growing Up Fast
Amy Adams has been a Hollywood mainstay for decades, and it certainly isn't lost on the Oscar nominee that she doesn't look exactly the same as she used to. Amy Adams actually has a rather refreshing take on aging in showbusiness in that it's not something she's really sweating too much. In a chat with fellow actor Amanda Seyfried, which was published by Cultured magazine in June 2026, just two months before her 52nd birthday, the "Arrival" star confessed that, these days, she likes to spend less time getting her makeup done on set. "I'm ashamed to admit it, but yeah. I'm less vain than I am tired. People know what I look like at this point. I don't need to be pretty. I can just be me," the actor reasoned.
However, while Amy Adams is embracing her own stunning transformation, she has a much different perspective on her daughter, Aviana Olea Le Gallo, getting older. In fact, the "American Hustle" star couldn't help but cry when discussing the fact that Aviana, whom she shares with husband Darren Le Gallo, turned 16 in 2026. "She got her braces off yesterday," Adams shared. "I'm so fragile about it. I should be more together."
To be fair, a big part of the reason the topic makes the prolific performer so emotional is that Adams feels as though she hasn't necessarily been there for Aviana as much as she could have as a result of her busy acting schedule. Of course, she makes a conscious effort to mitigate that, pointing out, "Every job I take, we have a family meeting. There are some projects I can't even consider because I can't go to Australia for six months."
Amy Adams' daughter reassured her that she has been a present mom
Fortunately for Amy Adams, her daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo has offered the beloved actor some much-needed reassurance regarding her presence as a mother over the years. "I talk with my daughter about it now, and it's interesting to hear her perspective. She says, 'I don't remember you not being around. It always felt like you were there,'" the "Man of Steel" star confirmed during the Cultured interview. What's more, from the sounds of things, Adams went all out for Aviana's Sweet Sixteen. "I'm doing a craft thing for my daughter's birthday. It's a big signage thing, pictures of her 16 years. I still have to finish it today. My husband calls me the Tasmanian devil because you can see everywhere I've been," she enthused.
Still, while Aviana is growing up super fast — in fact, Amy Adams' daughter has everyone convinced she's the clone of Marvel star Scarlett Johansson — she's still just a kid. As such, the Oscar nominee does occasionally have to resort to drastic measures to keep Aviana on her best behavior. For example, the "Enchanted" star revealed during a June 2026 appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that she sometimes threatens to launch into songs from the fan-favorite Disney movie in public if Aviana starts to get out of hand. Adams added that while she started implementing this tactic when her daughter was much younger, she still has to break it out from time to time, sharing, "It is not retired. I was just sort of like, 'What if I just...'"