Amy Adams has been a Hollywood mainstay for decades, and it certainly isn't lost on the Oscar nominee that she doesn't look exactly the same as she used to. Amy Adams actually has a rather refreshing take on aging in showbusiness in that it's not something she's really sweating too much. In a chat with fellow actor Amanda Seyfried, which was published by Cultured magazine in June 2026, just two months before her 52nd birthday, the "Arrival" star confessed that, these days, she likes to spend less time getting her makeup done on set. "I'm ashamed to admit it, but yeah. I'm less vain than I am tired. People know what I look like at this point. I don't need to be pretty. I can just be me," the actor reasoned.

However, while Amy Adams is embracing her own stunning transformation, she has a much different perspective on her daughter, Aviana Olea Le Gallo, getting older. In fact, the "American Hustle" star couldn't help but cry when discussing the fact that Aviana, whom she shares with husband Darren Le Gallo, turned 16 in 2026. "She got her braces off yesterday," Adams shared. "I'm so fragile about it. I should be more together."

To be fair, a big part of the reason the topic makes the prolific performer so emotional is that Adams feels as though she hasn't necessarily been there for Aviana as much as she could have as a result of her busy acting schedule. Of course, she makes a conscious effort to mitigate that, pointing out, "Every job I take, we have a family meeting. There are some projects I can't even consider because I can't go to Australia for six months."