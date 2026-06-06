All In The Family: Amy Adams' Daughter Has Everyone Convinced She's The Clone Of A Marvel Star
Welcome to All In The Family, a column where The List staff crowns the most touching celeb family moment of the week.
Amy Adams knows how to turn a work event into family time. She hit the red carpet for the "Cape Fear" Los Angeles premiere on June 2 with her husband and daughter in tow. While it was no surprise to see Adams' hubby Darren Le Gallo by her side cheering on her new Apple TV series, it was a bit surprising to see that they brought their 16-year-old daughter Aviana Le Gallo along, too. What was even more surprising was fans' reaction to seeing Adams' daughter looking all grown up. She reminded everybody of another star.
We've seen plenty of celebrity mothers with lookalike daughters over the years. While fans had a lot to say when seeing Aviana alongside her famous mom, they weren't saying that the mother-daughter duo looks alike. Instead, they think Aviana looks a bit more like another famous leading lady. "She looks like Scarlett Johansson!! She's absolutely stunning !!!" one fan commented on an Instagram post with pics of the family out and about at the big premiere. Comments like that one just kept coming.
Fans think Amy Adams has a beautiful family
"Her daugther looks just Scarlett Johansson!!!!!" one Instagram user commented on photos of Aviana Le Gallo. "Oh my gosh, your daughter looks like Scarlett Johansson very beautiful," added another. One commenter joked, "OK so we were all seeing the same thing," confirming that that thing is, in fact, Aviana's resemblance to the Marvel star. While comments about Johansson's lookalike dominated the comment section, other folks were simply full of compliments for Amy Adams and her daughter. "Love Amy Adams so much and her daughter is glowing," one commenter wrote. "I love love Amy Adams ... Her daughter is so beautiful like her," another noted. Someone else added, "She looks like her dad not Scarlett please."
Aviana is still just a teenager, so time will tell whether she's Darren Le Gallo's lookalike or is destined to play Johansson's daughter in a movie some day. That said, as of 2024, Aviana had yet to get bitten by the acting bug. "If it feeds her soul and she loves it, I'm here for it," Adams said of Aviana's future career path while on "Live with Kelly and Mark," per People. As far as acting goes, though, she said, "... so far, she has no interest." But, who knows — maybe seeing "Cape Fear" will inspire Aviana to try her hand at the family business. Or, maybe she'll finally dive in whenever a movie needs to cast a younger ScarJo one day.