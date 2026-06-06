All In The Family: Amy Adams' Daughter Has Everyone Convinced She's The Clone Of A Marvel Star

Welcome to All In The Family, a column where The List staff crowns the most touching celeb family moment of the week.

Amy Adams knows how to turn a work event into family time. She hit the red carpet for the "Cape Fear" Los Angeles premiere on June 2 with her husband and daughter in tow. While it was no surprise to see Adams' hubby Darren Le Gallo by her side cheering on her new Apple TV series, it was a bit surprising to see that they brought their 16-year-old daughter Aviana Le Gallo along, too. What was even more surprising was fans' reaction to seeing Adams' daughter looking all grown up. She reminded everybody of another star.

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We've seen plenty of celebrity mothers with lookalike daughters over the years. While fans had a lot to say when seeing Aviana alongside her famous mom, they weren't saying that the mother-daughter duo looks alike. Instead, they think Aviana looks a bit more like another famous leading lady. "She looks like Scarlett Johansson!! She's absolutely stunning !!!" one fan commented on an Instagram post with pics of the family out and about at the big premiere. Comments like that one just kept coming.