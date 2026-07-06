What 1970s Star Pam Grier Looks Like Now

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Pam Grier was one of the biggest and most important cultural figures of the 1970s. The iconic actor made her film debut in 1970, in "Beyond the Valley of the Dolls," and by the end of the decade she had already starred in multiple, legendary blaxploitation and action films, from "Coffy" to "Foxy Brown." But that was only the beginning of a long and celebrated career. Grier has since starred in sitcoms, animated movies, and even the beloved LGBTQ+ series "The L Word," alongside continuing her live action work on the silver screen in flicks such as Quentin Tarantino classic "Jackie Brown."

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The Hollywood icon looked much different in the 1970s (main pic) than she does in the shot above, in 2026. Grier, now in her seventies, has swapped out her '70s retro afro hairstyle for lighter braids, but kept her thin eyebrows. In many public appearances, the prolific performer has worn a chic hat over her long locks. Grier is one of many stars from the 1970s still working today. "'Til I'm about 100," she told "CBS News Sunday Morning" in 2024 when asked how long she will remain in showbiz (via YouTube). "You take small steps, you still move forward. And my steps might get really small when I get older, I don't know, but I never want to lose my curiosity and respect for what we have."