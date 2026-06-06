Then & Now: What These Hollywood Icons Looked Like In The '70s
Hollywood rapidly transformed in the 1970s. During the "New Hollywood" movement, films and television shows progressed from rigid studio productions to projects by independent production companies and directors. The music industry, on the other hand, became a playground for artists to tap into new disco, funk, and heavy metal sounds.
Despite being half a decade ago, as of 2026, some of the biggest celebs and trends from the 1970s are still around today. Plenty of '70s sitcom stars still work today and make a generous income, for instance. At the same time, dozens of '70s musical icons still push out music and perform live on a regular basis.
Times have clearly changed over the past 50-plus years, but these Hollywood icons remain just as talented and memorable as they were back in the day. It doesn't have to be Thursday to appreciate these throwback photos of celebrities from the "Me" decade.
Jane Fonda
The stunning transformation of Jane Fonda includes more than 50 years in the spotlight. The daughter of classic Hollywood actor Henry Fonda, Jane Fonda made her film debut in the 1960s and has won two Academy Awards to date, both in the 1970s: one for "Klute" (1971) and the other for "Coming Home" (1978).
Fonda, a long-time political activist, was a fierce opponent of the Vietnam War and frequently spoke out about civil rights throughout the '70s (and beyond). "Everyone seems to think that "revolution" means "violence,"" Fonda told the CBC (via YouTube) in 1970. "Any healthy country ... should be in perpetual revolution, perpetual change."
John Travolta
John Travolta entered the movie side of the entertainment industry in the mid-1970s and quickly rose up the ranks. By the end of the decade, Travolta enjoyed global recognition from three back-to-back successful films: "Carrie" (1976), "Saturday Night Fever" (1977), and "Grease" (1978).
In 2021, Travolta reflected on breaking into the industry during a conversation with Kevin Hart (via YouTube): "By the time I got the "Saturday Night Fever" opportunity, I said, "I'm gonna make this work. I'm gonna do everything I can to make this an authentic, great performance.""
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli, the daughter of Judy Garland, became a Hollywood icon just like her mother. Minnelli appeared as a baby in "In the Good Old Summertime" (1949), but didn't officially join the industry until the 1960s.
In 1973, Minnelli won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse's adaptation of "Cabaret" (1972). The year after, Minnelli told the BBC (via YouTube): "There's something temporary about [fame ]... if you depend on it, you'll ultimately be disappointed."
Clint Eastwood
Actor/director Clint Eastwood got his foot in the door in the 1950s, although it wasn't until the 1960s that he became a household name. In the 1970s, Eastwood starred in several highly successful films, such as "Dirty Harry" (1971), "The Outlaw Josey Wales" (1976), and "Escape From Alcatraz" (1979).
Eastwood, one of many celebrities with at least eight kids, has always been protective over his private life, although he's granted plenty of professional interviews. In one early '70s interview (via YouTube), Eastwood described himself as a "very complex individual."
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro has been a force to be reckoned with for over 50 years. In the 1970s, he starred in an impressive number of blockbusters, including Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather Part II" (1974), Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver" (1976), and "The Deer Hunter." De Niro received Academy Award nominations for all three appearances.
In 2016, De Niro was interviewed twice by GQ, despite his reputation for being reluctant to answer questions. "I remember I liked the script a lot ... We could all identify with it in some way," he said of "Taxi Driver."
Al Pacino
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro's decades-long friendship blossomed in the 1970s, although they first met in 1968. Pacino worked in theatre before he secured his breakout role as Michael Corleone in "The Godfather" (1972). Like De Niro, Pacino was nominated for multiple Academy Awards in the 1970s, including two for his roles in Sidney Lumet's "Serpico" (1973) and "Dog Day Afternoon" (1975).
"I have no memory of the '70s. You have to understand, I was in another world! I didn't know what was going on. But I am glad it worked out," Pacino revealed to Vanity Fair in 2014.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger, a notable member of the Kennedy family, transitioned from bodybuilder to actor in the 1970s. Schwarzenegger appeared in films like "Hercules in New York" (1970) and "Scavenger Hunt" (1979), although his career didn't fully take off until "The Terminator" (1984).
Speaking on his career success in an episode of "60 Minutes" in 1977 (via YouTube), Schwarzenegger said, "You can have the best product in the world, but if you don't know how to sell it ... it's a waste of time." Outside of Hollywood, Schwarzenegger served as the governor of California from 2003 to 2011.
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep's acting career kicked off in 1975, when she appeared in a stage production of "Trelawny of the Wells." Streep was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress twice before the decade ended: Once for her performance in Michael Cimino's "The Deer Hunter" (1978) and again for Robert Benton's "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979).
Despite her numerous accolades today, Streep faced an uphill career battle in the '70s. In 2015, Streep said on The Graham Norton Show that when she auditioned for Italian producer Dino De Laurentiis in 1975, he called her an "ugly thing."
Julie Andrews
Dame Julie Andrews was a full-fledged Hollywood legend by the 1970s, thanks to musical movies like "Mary Poppins" (1964) and "The Sound of Music" (1965). In the '70s, Andrews hosted her own variety show, "The Julie Andrews Hour." As a singer, Andrews also released one Christmas album, one live album, and lent her voice to several soundtracks.
In 2022, Andrews was awarded the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute: as of 2026, only 11 female performers have received this. "I'll never forget this wonderful night and this beautiful award, which I will treasure always," Andrews said during her acceptance speech (via YouTube).
Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken was a child actor throughout the 1950s and 1960s. In the 1970s, Walken transitioned into the film industry and starred in movies like "The Anderson Tapes" (1971) and "Annie Hall" (1977).
In 1979, Walken won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Deer Hunter." "I'm very happy to have this," Walken said in his acceptance speech (via YouTube). "I salute Michael Cimino with this Oscar."
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson, who reportedly retired from acting in 2010, achieved international stardom in the 1970s. Over the decade, Nicholson delivered award-nominated performances in movies like "Five Easy Pieces" (1970), "Chinatown" (1974), and "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975). As of 2026, Nicholson has received the most Academy Award nominations for Best Actor/Best Supporting Actor.
"I believe I can do takes as long as the camera can shoot them. It is one of the qualifications of a professional film actor," Nicholson told the British Film Institute in 1974. "I'd like to work with anyone whose work seems to me to have some validity in its own terms."
Barbra Streisand
Over the course of her career, Barbra Streisand has become one of only 28 people (as of 2026) to achieve EGOT status: winning at least one Emmy award, one Grammy, one Oscar, and one Tony. In the 1970s, Streisand starred in one of her most recognized works, "A Star is Born" (1976). As a singer, she also released several studio albums, including "The Way We Were" and "Butterfly" (1974).
Streisand won her second Oscar, the Academy Award for Best Original Song, in 1977; she co-wrote the "A Star is Born" song "Evergreen." "In my wildest dreams, I could have never, never could ever imagine winning an Academy Award for writing a song," Streisand spoke to the room of attendees (via YouTube).
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford, a self-described "late bloomer" (via American Film Institute), earned his first movie roles in the 1960s. After a role in "American Graffiti" (1973), Ford became an international sensation when he portrayed Han Solo in George Lucas's "Star Wars" (1977). Since then, Ford has starred in successful blockbuster franchises like "Blade Runner" and "Indiana Jones."
"I had no f****g idea what [Star Wars] was about," Ford reminisced on a 2026 episode of "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" (via YouTube). "It was about two hours long, as much as I knew."
Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn's career took off in the 1970s after she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1969. Following this, Hawn appeared in a new film almost every year of the decade, with credits such as "$" (1971), "The Sugarland Express" (1974), and "Foul Play" (1978).
In 2026, Hawn revealed to Jimmy Kimmel (via YouTube) that she actually missed her on-screen appearance at the 42nd Academy Awards and her Oscar win, because she "forgot they were on television." At the time, Hawn was filming "There's a Girl in My Soup" (1970) in London.
Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn's long-time partner, actor Kurt Russell, was a child actor who earned his first credited role in 1963, aged 12. Russell was a Disney actor in the late '60s, and throughout the 1970s, and also appeared in TV shows like "Police Story" (1974-1975) and "Hawaii Five-O" (1977).
In 1970, Russell starred in a promotion for Disneyland's then-new Haunted Mansion ride that was uploaded to Reddit. "Kurt Russell is [the] Hollywood template of successful child to adult actor who is a normal guy," one user commented.
Faye Dunaway
Faye Dunaway made her film debut in the late 1960s after a time on Broadway. Although her career faced setbacks in the early 1970s, she regained popularity, and then some, with roles in "Chinatown," "Network" (1976), and "Eyes of Laura Mars" (1978).
For her performance in "Network," Dunaway won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1977. "Well, I didn't expect this to happen quite yet ... I'm very grateful," she said during her acceptance speech (via YouTube).
Diana Ross
"Queen of Motown" Diana Ross shot to fame as a member of The Supremes in the 1960s. Ross left the group in 1970 for a solo career and has enjoyed ever-increasing success since. As an actor, Ross appeared in two musical movies that decade: "Lady Sings the Blues" (1972) and "The Wiz" (1978).
"Music is a part of my being. Like when I'm walking, I walk with a rhythm. I carry myself as if there's music inside," Ross told Rolling Stone in 1997. She also mentioned, "I like songs that are positive and say something inspirational and make a difference in people's lives."
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton's legendary career took off in the late 1960s, although she had been a singer since childhood. Parton released more than a dozen studio albums in the 1970s, including "Jolene" (1974) and "Here You Come Again" (1977).
Parton made her acting debut in the cult classic comedy "9 to 5" (1980). "If you look real close, I only take parts that are pretty close to my own personality. I have never yet done one of those scenes that was that far-fetched," Parton told Tim McGraw in 2021 (via TODAY).
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman burst onto the scene in the late 1960s, thanks to massively successful films like "The Graduate" (1967) and "Midnight Cowboy" (1969). In the 1970s, Hoffman's popularity continued to rise as he played lead roles in movies like "All the President's Men" (1976) and "Kramer vs. Kramer" (1979).
"I've often heard actors say, "I never wanted to be a star, I wanted to be an actor." I used to say that too. Then after "The Graduate" came out, I realized that I'd always wanted to be a star," Hoffman remarked during a 1971 interview (via Blank on Blank).
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill secured his first roles on TV in the 1970s. By the end of the decade, he was known worldwide for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars" (1977). Outside of George Lucas's franchise, Hamill has become a prolific voice actor for animated TV shows and video games.
In 1983, Hamill recounted how he landed the role of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart on Broadway — and how much "Star Wars" impacted his personal life. "[Fans] would look through the windows [of his house], so you'd find yourself going to change channels on the TV on your hands and knees," Hamill told David Letterman (via YouTube).
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone earned his first couple of acting roles in the late 1960s, but it wasn't until the 1970s that he broke into the industry. In 1976, Stallone became a household name when he wrote the script for "Rocky" (1976), in which he also portrayed Rocky Balboa. Stallone's first directed film, "Paradise Alley," was released in 1978.
In 1977, Stallone told the BBC (via YouTube) that he was inspired by early '70s cinematic trends to write "Rocky." "The movies I had been seeing were at an all-time low ... there was no one to root for," Stallone explained.
Cher
Actor, singer, fashionista: Cher has been an all-around icon for decades. In the 1970s, Cher revolutionized the music industry and dominated the variety show genre with her late ex-husband, Sonny Bono. As a solo artist, Cher released a whopping ten albums during the decade, including "Dark Lady" (1974) and "Take Me Home" (1979).
After so many years in the spotlight, there are dozens of Cher quotes that are timeless across the board. "My mom said to me, "You know, sweetheart, one day you should settle down and marry a rich man." I said, "Mom, I am a rich man,"" she famously said during a 1995 interview (via YouTube).
Lily Tomlin
Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda's friendship dates back to the 1970s. Before Tomlin became an actor, she spent the 1960s doing stand-up comedy and theatre. By the time Tomlin and Fonda starred in "9 to 5" (1980), Tomlin had already received dozens of accolades and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
Like Fonda, Tomlin has also been involved in progressive activism over the years. In 2026, an appearance Tomlin made on The Dick Cavett Show back in 1972 went viral. Tomlin walked off set mid-interview when her co-guest, Chad Everett, called his wife "the most beautiful animal I own" (via YouTube).
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange was discovered by Dino De Laurentiis in the 1970s, when she was working as a model, and made her film debut in John Guillermin's remake of "King Kong" (1976). Lange also starred in Bob Fosse's "All That Jazz" (1979), although her career didn't blossom until the 1980s.
In 2016, Lange became one of the few actors to complete the Triple Crown of Acting, which consists of at least one Academy Award, one Emmy Award, and one Tony Award win. "This is a dream come true ... it fills me with such happiness," Lange said in her 2016 Tony's acceptance speech (via YouTube).
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas, the eldest son of classic Hollywood star Kirk Douglas, earned his first roles in the late 1960s. Douglas co-produced the 1975 critically acclaimed film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" but didn't become an established leading man until the 1980s.
Douglas married fellow actor Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000; over two decades later, the two are still going strong as one of the most successful age-gap relationships in Hollywood. "Happy Valentine's Day, my darling! Love you always and forever," Douglas wrote to Zeta-Douglas on Instagram in 2026.
Sam Elliott
Sam Elliott has portrayed Western cowboys, lawmen, and other rugged characters for decades. Elliott entered the entertainment industry in the 1960s, although he didn't rise to prominence until he appeared in the film "Lifeguard" (1976).
Nowadays, Elliott may be best known for his roles in the movies "Tombstone" (1993) and "A Star is Born" (2018), as well as the TV miniseries "1883" (2021-2022). "I think everybody was sad to see ["1883"] over. I know I was," Elliott told Variety in 2023. "I went places I had never gone before in that genre."
Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1960s and rose to become an acclaimed stage performer by the 1970s, thanks to roles like Lady Macbeth in "Macbeth." Mirren also starred in films like "Hamlet" (1976) and "S.O.S. Titanic" (1979) between the '70s and 1980s.
In 2021, crude comments an interviewer made to Mirren in 1975 went viral. Mirren reflected on TODAY, "I got the blame for being sort of bolshy and argumentative ... I think the '70s were a dreadful time for women in general, for actresses in particular."
Anthony Hopkins
Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins landed his first role in the 1960s, although he didn't gain worldwide fame until he portrayed Dr. Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991). In the 1970s, Hopkins appeared in works like "Young Winston" (1972), "War & Peace" (1972-1973), and "A Bridge Too Far" (1977).
Hopkins has been sober since 1975, something he has spoken about candidly over the years. "I got help and 50 years ago today was the end ... I just wish you all choose life instead of the opposite," Hopkins said in an Instagram video posted on December 29, 2025.
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields has spent nearly her entire life in the spotlight. Originally a child model, Shields made her acting debut in 1974 with a role in "After the Fall." Shields gained international attention with her role in "Pretty Baby" (1978) and has remained steadily employed ever since.
Shields' earliest roles have received negative attention in retrospect, as critics argued she was objectified at an early age. The documentary "Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby" was released in 2023. "This story is a narrative for ALL women and society's imprint on us," Shields wrote in a 2026 Instagram post.