Then & Now: What These Hollywood Icons Looked Like In The '70s

Hollywood rapidly transformed in the 1970s. During the "New Hollywood" movement, films and television shows progressed from rigid studio productions to projects by independent production companies and directors. The music industry, on the other hand, became a playground for artists to tap into new disco, funk, and heavy metal sounds.

Despite being half a decade ago, as of 2026, some of the biggest celebs and trends from the 1970s are still around today. Plenty of '70s sitcom stars still work today and make a generous income, for instance. At the same time, dozens of '70s musical icons still push out music and perform live on a regular basis.

Times have clearly changed over the past 50-plus years, but these Hollywood icons remain just as talented and memorable as they were back in the day. It doesn't have to be Thursday to appreciate these throwback photos of celebrities from the "Me" decade.