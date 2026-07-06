Lisa Bonet Became A TV Fashion Icon As Denise Huxtable, Thanks To These Outfits

Although "The Cosby Show" was named after lead actor Bill Cosby, it's hard to ignore the female cast's contributions to the show's success. Lisa Bonet was a perfect match for Denise Huxtable due to her free spirit. Although her personality played a part in Bonet's tense professional relationship with Bill Cosby.

Bonet also had an amazing sense of style on-screen that matched the second Huxtable daughter's sense of adventure. Costume designer Sarah Lemire seemed to appreciate dressing the young actress. Lemire told The Philadelphia Inquirer, "Lisa always had great taste and liked great things. For me, it was like dressing myself if I was 20 years younger."

As the family sitcom aired from the mid-'80s to the early '90s, Denise's outfits incorporated eye-catching colors, textures, patterns, structures, and accessories. She usually didn't share her siblings' aesthetic, but her versatile wardrobe turned Lisa Bonet from a child actor to one of young Hollywood's fashion icons.