Lisa Bonet Became A TV Fashion Icon As Denise Huxtable, Thanks To These Outfits
Although "The Cosby Show" was named after lead actor Bill Cosby, it's hard to ignore the female cast's contributions to the show's success. Lisa Bonet was a perfect match for Denise Huxtable due to her free spirit. Although her personality played a part in Bonet's tense professional relationship with Bill Cosby.
Bonet also had an amazing sense of style on-screen that matched the second Huxtable daughter's sense of adventure. Costume designer Sarah Lemire seemed to appreciate dressing the young actress. Lemire told The Philadelphia Inquirer, "Lisa always had great taste and liked great things. For me, it was like dressing myself if I was 20 years younger."
As the family sitcom aired from the mid-'80s to the early '90s, Denise's outfits incorporated eye-catching colors, textures, patterns, structures, and accessories. She usually didn't share her siblings' aesthetic, but her versatile wardrobe turned Lisa Bonet from a child actor to one of young Hollywood's fashion icons.
Denise nailed the look of a modeling agent
When the Huxtable family taught Theo a lesson about living solo in Season 2,, Denise donned some of her finest clothes to act like a stranger. She wore a black turtleneck and a navy-blue coat with a gold spiral brooch on one side. The stylish teen also had an animal-print cuff at the end of her sleeve, a matching hat and black gloves to embody the role of Mrs. Firestone, a modeling agent who tested Theo's poses. Bonet transformed into a stunning version of her character and pretended to demand proof that Theo was a model.
She loved chunky sweaters and matching hats
Denise Huxtable often made dating decisions without her parents' approval. When she finally introduced them to her boyfriend David, she wore an eye-catching yet cozy outfit for their movie night. Denise sported a thick, ribbed fuchsia turtleneck sweater and a matching beret. She decorated the beret with a chunky silver pin and the sweater with large feather pins before completing the look with a black maxi skirt. Although the Huxtable teen realized she wasn't satisfied with her beau, she wore an iconic quintessential '80s look with a feminine touch.
Her layered 'fit distracted from her messy college dorm
The second oldest of "The Cosby Show" kids made her parents proud when she attended their alma mater, Hillman College. However, Denise Huxtable hid some details about her college life from her family, including the mess in her room. She looked lovely in her layered white-and-black outfit when her mom, Clair, and sister Sondra visited Hillman. Denise wore a white vest over a white tee and black trousers with white stripes. She added a long, beaded necklace and dainty earrings for a final touch. Clair eventually found the pile of clothes in her daughter's room, but Denise looked good for someone in a hurry to hide the clutter in her dorm.
Denise channeled the career that she told her parents about pursuing
As one of the unique characters on "The Cosby Show," Denise Huxtable had to build her career in a different way. She realized that she wanted a career in education after dropping out of college. Denise wore a large green plaid blazer over a white button-up shirt as she told her parents about her desire to teach disabled children. Despite their unenthusiastic reactions, Denise's outfit looked suitable for the path she chose. She also looked put together by wearing her straightened black hair in a bun and leaving some strands in the front for a side bang.
She looked great while she bonded with family
An appealing thing about "The Cosby Show" that only adults notice is the Huxtables' connection with older relatives. Denise Huxtable and her dad's great-aunt Gramtee bonded over wanting to teach children before Gramtee told Denise not to drop out of college again. The younger Huxtable donned a green vest over a long-sleeve shirt covered in white lace. She finished the look with brown pants and black shoes. Once again, Denise's outfit was appealing for its blend of earth tones and layers.
Denise opted for a dainty look at the family barbecue
Denise Huxtable's style changed with the decade, which is fitting for one of the most fashionable members of the family. In a 1990 episode of "The Cosby Show," she wore a pinkish-nude dress with a sheer white cover-up top at the family barbecue. She didn't wear any bright colors or bold patterns, but incorporated texture into her look with the ruffles along the edges of her cover-up. For her jewelry, Denise kept things simple by wearing dainty post earrings and a necklace with a large pendant.