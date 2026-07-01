The Ups & Downs Of Jack Nicholson's Turbulent Relationship With Anjelica Huston

Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston were one of Hollywood's most glamorous and unconventional couples. Nicholson had a tragic life before achieving stardom, a versatile leading man with a reputation to match. Huston was the daughter of Hollywood icon John Huston, beginning her career as a model before becoming an acclaimed actress to rival Nicholson.

They met in the '70s, with a significant age difference between them, kicking off a 17-year relationship filled with ups and downs before finally calling it quits. And even then, they continued to share a bond and respect for one another that has endured as they went their separate ways.

After their breakup, precipitated in part by Nicholson fathering children with Rebecca Broussard, the "Batman" star was linked to a series of starlets before his dating life seemed to quiet entirely. As he told Closer in 2015, "I would love that one last romance. But I'm not very realistic about it happening. What I can't deny is my yearning." Meanwhile, Huston married sculptor Robert Graham and stayed with him until his death in 2008. As of 2013, Huston said during an interview with Larry King that she was single and was not looking for another partner.